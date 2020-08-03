The customizable Commitizen plugin (or standalone utility) to help achieve consistent commit messages like the AngularJS team.

Suitable for large teams working with multiple projects with their own commit scopes. It allows you to select the pre-defined scopes or commit types. It works perfectly with https://github.com/semantic-release/semantic-release.

You have two ways to use cz-customizable . Originally, this project started as a commitizen plugin (Option 1). We introduced the second option to run this cz-customizable in standalone mode (Option 2), just like any NodeJS script. It's recommended to use Option 2 for simplicity. The way you configure is shared between both options.

Option 1 - cz-customizable as commitizen plugin

install commitizen in case you don't have it: npm install -g commitizen . Make sure you have the latest version of commitizen installed globally.

configure commitizen to use cz-customizable as plugin. Add those lines to your package.json :

... "config" : { "commitizen" : { "path" : "node_modules/cz-customizable" } }

Option 2 - cz-customizable in standalone mode (New)

Use cz-customizable without commitzen .

npm install npm install cz-customizable --save-dev

add a new script to your package.json :

"scripts" : { ... "commit" : "./node_modules/cz-customizable/standalone.js" }

See options below how to create and where you could put your .cz-config.js file.

file. now run: npm run commit .

Configuration (Shared between options 1 and 2)

Copy contents of https://github.com/leonardoanalista/cz-customizable/blob/master/cz-config-EXAMPLE.js and paste into a new file .cz-config.js

Option 1 - You can make changes to your git repository, file package.json .

cz-customizable will first look for a file called .cz-config.js or .config/cz-config.js in the project root, near your package.json

will first look for a file called or in the project root, near your If no config found, it will look for .cz-config.js or or .config/cz-config.js in your home directory

or or in your home directory alternatively add the config location in your package.json :

... "config" : { "commitizen" : { "path" : "node_modules/cz-customizable" }, "cz-customizable" : { "config" : "config/path/to/my/config.js" } }

Note: option one allows you to have your config away from root directory. It also gives you a change to define any name to your .cz-config.js .

Option 2 - No Changes to your git repository*.

This is suitable when your team is not ready to roll cz-customizable across all teams but you still would like to use it for your own commits, no matter the project.

Steps:

create config file: create a file called .cz-config.js in your git repository root (*Asumptions: you do a global git ignore on ~/.gitignore_global for .cz-config.js ). Or; create a file called .cz-config.js your home directory.



Additional steps when used as commitizen plugin

npm install -g commitizen

npm install -g cz-customizable. Make sure you have version >v5.6.x

create global commitizen config file .czrc : echo '{ "path": "cz-customizable" }' > ~/.czrc

: now run: npx git-cz or git cz .

Notes:

you should commit your .cz-config.js file to your git when applicable.

Hopefully this will help you to have consistent commit messages and have a fully automated deployment without any human intervention.

Options

Here are the options you can set in your .cz-config.js :

subjectLimit : {number, default 100}: This is the subject limit. Example: this is a new feature or fix a bug

subjectSeparator : {string, default ': '}: This is the subject separator. Example: feat: this is a new feature

typePrefix : {string, default ''}: This is the commit type prefix. Example: config: { typePrefix: '[' } , result: [feat: this is a new feature

typeSuffix : {string, default ''}: This is the commit type suffix. Example: config: { typePrefix: '[', typeSuffix: ']', subjectSeparator: ' ' } , result: [feat] this is a new feature

scopes : {Array of Strings}: Specify the scopes for your particular project. Eg.: for some banking system: ["acccounts", "payments"]. For another travelling application: ["bookings", "search", "profile"]

scopeOverrides : {Object where key contains a Array of String}: Use this when you want to override scopes for a specific commit type. Example bellow specify scopes when type is fix : scopeOverrides : { fix : [ {name: 'merge' }, { name : 'style' }, { name : 'e2eTest' }, { name : 'unitTest' } ] }

allowCustomScopes : {boolean, default false}: adds the option custom to scope selection so you can still type a scope if you need.

allowBreakingChanges : {Array of Strings: default none}. List of commit types you would like to the question breaking change prompted. Eg.: ['feat', 'fix'].

skipQuestions : {Array of Strings: default none}. List of questions you want to skip. Eg.: ['body', 'footer'].

appendBranchNameToCommitMessage : If you use cz-customizable with cz-customizable-ghooks , you can get the branch name automatically appended to the commit message. This is done by a commit hook on cz-customizable-ghooks . This option has been added on cz-customizable-ghooks , v1.3.0. Default value is true .

ticketNumberPrefix : {string, default 'ISSUES CLOSED:'}: Set custom prefix for footer ticker number.

breakingPrefix : {string, default 'BREAKING CHANGE:'}: Set a custom prefix for the breaking change block in commit messages.

footerPrefix : {string, default 'ISSUES CLOSED:'}: Set a custom prefix for the footer block in commit messages. Set to empty string to remove prefix.

breaklineChar : {string, default '|'}: It gets replaced with

to create the breakline in your commit message. This is supported for fields body and footer at the moment.

upperCaseSubject : { boolean, default false }: Capitalizes first subject letter if set to true

askForBreakingChangeFirst: { boolean, default false }: It asks for breaking change as first question when set to true

GOTCHAS

backticks If you wish to have backticks in your content, for example "feat: `string`", the commit preview will be "feat: \`string\`". Don't worry because on your git log will be "feat: `string`" as desired.

multiline contents on the body of the message Body is the only place where you can use a pipe to break lines. E.g.: you type this: my items are:| - item01| - item 02 , which will become:

my items are: - item01 - item 02

CONTRIBUTING

Contributor Guidelines

if you add a new config property, please remember to update files README.md and index.d.ts .

and . add or update relevant tests

Favor non-breaking changes when possible

Send preliminary PR if you would like to start a discussion

Conduct of Code:

Be polite, respectful and understanding that we are all here after working hours spending time to build something useful to all.

We promise to extend courtesy and respect to everyone involved in this project regardless of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, age, race, ethnicity, religion, or level of experience

Leonardo Correa