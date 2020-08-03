The customizable Commitizen plugin (or standalone utility) to help achieve consistent commit messages like the AngularJS team.
Suitable for large teams working with multiple projects with their own commit scopes. It allows you to select the pre-defined scopes or commit types. It works perfectly with https://github.com/semantic-release/semantic-release.
You have two ways to use
cz-customizable. Originally, this project started as a commitizen plugin (Option 1). We introduced the second option to run this
cz-customizable in standalone mode (Option 2), just like any NodeJS script. It's recommended to use
Option 2 for simplicity. The way you configure is shared between both options.
install commitizen in case you don't have it:
npm install -g commitizen. Make sure you have the latest version of commitizen installed globally.
configure
commitizen to use
cz-customizable as plugin. Add those lines to your
package.json:
...
"config": {
"commitizen": {
"path": "node_modules/cz-customizable"
}
}
Use
cz-customizable without
commitzen.
npm install cz-customizable --save-dev
package.json:
"scripts" : {
...
"commit": "./node_modules/cz-customizable/standalone.js"
}
.cz-config.js file.
npm run commit.
https://github.com/leonardoanalista/cz-customizable/blob/master/cz-config-EXAMPLE.js and paste into a new file
.cz-config.js
package.json.
cz-customizable will first look for a file called
.cz-config.js or
.config/cz-config.js in the project root, near your
package.json
.cz-config.js or or
.config/cz-config.js in your home directory
package.json:
...
"config": {
"commitizen": { // not needed for standlone usage
"path": "node_modules/cz-customizable"
},
"cz-customizable": {
"config": "config/path/to/my/config.js"
}
}
Note: option one allows you to have your config away from root directory. It also gives you a change to define any name to your
.cz-config.js.
This is suitable when your team is not ready to roll
cz-customizable across all teams but you still would like to use it for your own commits, no matter the project.
Steps:
.cz-config.js in your git repository root (*Asumptions: you do a global git ignore on
~/.gitignore_global for
.cz-config.js). Or;
.cz-config.js your home directory.
>v5.6.x
.czrc:
echo '{ "path": "cz-customizable" }' > ~/.czrc
npx git-cz or
git cz.
Notes:
.cz-config.js file to your git when applicable.
Hopefully this will help you to have consistent commit messages and have a fully automated deployment without any human intervention.
Here are the options you can set in your
.cz-config.js:
subjectLimit: {number, default 100}: This is the subject limit. Example:
this is a new feature or
fix a bug
subjectSeparator: {string, default ': '}: This is the subject separator. Example:
feat: this is a new feature
typePrefix: {string, default ''}: This is the commit type prefix. Example: config:
{ typePrefix: '[' }, result:
[feat: this is a new feature
typeSuffix: {string, default ''}: This is the commit type suffix. Example: config:
{ typePrefix: '[', typeSuffix: ']', subjectSeparator: ' ' }, result:
[feat] this is a new feature
scopes: {Array of Strings}: Specify the scopes for your particular project. Eg.: for some banking system: ["acccounts", "payments"]. For another travelling application: ["bookings", "search", "profile"]
scopeOverrides: {Object where key contains a Array of String}: Use this when you want to override scopes for a specific commit type. Example bellow specify scopes when type is
fix:
scopeOverrides: {
fix: [
{name: 'merge'},
{name: 'style'},
{name: 'e2eTest'},
{name: 'unitTest'}
]
}
allowCustomScopes: {boolean, default false}: adds the option
custom to scope selection so you can still type a scope if you need.
allowBreakingChanges: {Array of Strings: default none}. List of commit types you would like to the question
breaking change prompted. Eg.: ['feat', 'fix'].
skipQuestions: {Array of Strings: default none}. List of questions you want to skip. Eg.: ['body', 'footer'].
appendBranchNameToCommitMessage: If you use
cz-customizable with
cz-customizable-ghooks, you can get the branch name automatically appended to the commit message. This is done by a commit hook on
cz-customizable-ghooks. This option has been added on
cz-customizable-ghooks, v1.3.0. Default value is
true.
ticketNumberPrefix: {string, default 'ISSUES CLOSED:'}: Set custom prefix for footer ticker number.
breakingPrefix: {string, default 'BREAKING CHANGE:'}: Set a custom prefix for the breaking change block in commit messages.
footerPrefix: {string, default 'ISSUES CLOSED:'}: Set a custom prefix for the footer block in commit messages. Set to empty string to remove prefix.
breaklineChar: {string, default '|'}: It gets replaced with \n to create the breakline in your commit message. This is supported for fields
body and
footer at the moment.
upperCaseSubject: { boolean, default false }: Capitalizes first subject letter if set to
true
askForBreakingChangeFirst: { boolean, default false }: It asks for breaking change as first question when set to
true
backticks
If you wish to have backticks in your content, for example "feat: `string`", the commit preview will be "feat: \`string\`".
Don't worry because on your
git log will be "feat: `string`" as desired.
multiline contents on the body of the message
Body is the only place where you can use a
pipe to break lines.
E.g.: you type this:
my items are:| - item01| - item 02, which will become:
my items are:
- item01
- item 02
README.md and
index.d.ts.
Leonardo Correa