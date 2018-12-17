This is a fork from cz-conventional-changelog.
npm install -g commitizen cz-conventional-changelog-emoji
commitizen init cz-conventional-changelog-emoji --save-dev --save-exact
the command add this to your package.json:
"commitizen": {
"path": "cz-conventional-changelog-emoji"
},
npm install --save-dev conventional-changelog-angular-emoji
https://www.npmjs.com/package/conventional-changelog-angular-emoji
No time for setting up all that stuff?
No worries! All that and lot more awesome stuff ready to use with node-developer-boilerplate.
feat(xxx): ✨ Features your commit message
fix(xxx): 🐛 Bug Fixes
docs(xxx): 📖 Documentation
style: 💎 Styles
refactor: 📦 Code Refactoring
perf(xxx): 🚀 Performance Improvements
test(xxx): 🚨 Tests
build(xxx): 👷♂️ Build
ci(xxx): 💻 Continuous Integration
chore(xxx): 🎫 Chores
revert(xxx): 🔙 Reverts
Copyright (c) 2016 Maik Ellerbrock