openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ccc

cz-conventional-changelog-emoji

by Maik Ellerbrock
0.1.0 (see all)

😝 A commitizen adapter for the angular preset with emojis

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.6K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cz-conventional-changelog-emoji

Javascript Open Source Love Gitter Chat

Angular Git Commit Guidelines with Emojis

This is a fork from cz-conventional-changelog.

commitizen emoji

Hell yeah, how?

npm install -g commitizen cz-conventional-changelog-emoji
commitizen init cz-conventional-changelog-emoji --save-dev --save-exact

the command add this to your package.json:

  "commitizen": {
    "path": "cz-conventional-changelog-emoji"
  },

What's about Changelog?

npm install --save-dev conventional-changelog-angular-emoji

https://www.npmjs.com/package/conventional-changelog-angular-emoji

Dude just let me use it

No time for setting up all that stuff?
No worries! All that and lot more awesome stuff ready to use with node-developer-boilerplate.

Preview:

feat(xxx): ✨ Features your commit message

fix(xxx): 🐛 Bug Fixes

docs(xxx): 📖 Documentation

style: 💎 Styles

refactor: 📦 Code Refactoring

perf(xxx): 🚀 Performance Improvements

test(xxx): 🚨 Tests

build(xxx): 👷‍♂️ Build

ci(xxx): 💻 Continuous Integration

chore(xxx): 🎫 Chores

revert(xxx): 🔙 Reverts

Video Course on egghead.io

Contact / Social Media

Get the latest News about Web Development, Open Source, Tooling, Server & Security

TwitterFacebookGoogle+GitterGithub

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Maik Ellerbrock

MIT Licence

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial