This is a fork from cz-conventional-changelog.

Hell yeah, how?

npm install -g commitizen cz-conventional-changelog-emoji commitizen init cz-conventional-changelog-emoji --save-dev --save-exact

the command add this to your package.json:

"commitizen" : { "path" : "cz-conventional-changelog-emoji" },

What's about Changelog?

npm install --save-dev conventional-changelog-angular-emoji

https://www.npmjs.com/package/conventional-changelog-angular-emoji

Dude just let me use it

No time for setting up all that stuff?

No worries! All that and lot more awesome stuff ready to use with node-developer-boilerplate.

feat(xxx): ✨ Features your commit message

fix(xxx): 🐛 Bug Fixes

docs(xxx): 📖 Documentation

style: 💎 Styles

refactor: 📦 Code Refactoring

perf(xxx): 🚀 Performance Improvements

test(xxx): 🚨 Tests

build(xxx): 👷‍♂️ Build

ci(xxx): 💻 Continuous Integration

chore(xxx): 🎫 Chores

revert(xxx): 🔙 Reverts

Video Course on egghead.io

Get the latest News about Web Development, Open Source, Tooling, Server & Security

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Maik Ellerbrock