Part of the commitizen family. Prompts for conventional changelog standard.

Configuration

Like commitizen, you specify the configuration of cz-conventional-changelog through the package.json's config.commitizen key.

{ // ... default values "config": { "commitizen": { "path": "./node_modules/cz-conventional-changelog", "disableScopeLowerCase": false, "disableSubjectLowerCase": false, "maxHeaderWidth": 100, "maxLineWidth": 100, "defaultType": "", "defaultScope": "", "defaultSubject": "", "defaultBody": "", "defaultIssues": "", "types": { ... "feat": { "description": "A new feature", "title": "Features" }, ... } } } // ... }

Environment variables

The following environment variables can be used to override any default configuration or package.json based configuration.

CZ_TYPE = defaultType

CZ_SCOPE = defaultScope

CZ_SUBJECT = defaultSubject

CZ_BODY = defaultBody

CZ_MAX_HEADER_WIDTH = maxHeaderWidth

CZ_MAX_LINE_WIDTH = maxLineWidth

Commitlint

If using the commitlint js library, the "maxHeaderWidth" configuration property will default to the configuration of the "header-max-length" rule instead of the hard coded value of 100. This can be ovewritten by setting the 'maxHeaderWidth' configuration in package.json or the CZ_MAX_HEADER_WIDTH environment variable.