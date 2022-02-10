Graph theory (network) library for visualisation and analysis : https://js.cytoscape.org
Cytoscape.js is a fully featured graph theory library. Do you need to model and/or visualise relational data, like biological data or social networks? If so, Cytoscape.js is just what you need.
Cytoscape.js contains a graph theory model and an optional renderer to display interactive graphs. This library was designed to make it as easy as possible for programmers and scientists to use graph theory in their apps, whether it's for server-side analysis in a Node.js app or for a rich user interface.
You can get started with Cytoscape.js with one line:
var cy = cytoscape({ elements: myElements, container: myDiv });
Learn more about the features of Cytoscape.js by reading its documentation.
The Tokyo railway stations network can be visualised with Cytoscape:
A live demo and source code are available for the Tokyo railway stations graph. More demos are available in the documentation.
You can find the documentation and downloads on the project website.
Future versions of Cytoscape.js are planned in the milestones of the Github issue tracker. You can use the milestones to see what's currently planned for future releases.
Would you like to become a Cytoscape.js contributor? You can contribute in technical roles (e.g. features, testing) or non-technical roles (e.g. documentation, outreach), depending on your interests. Get in touch with us by posting a GitHub discussion.
For the mechanics of contributing a pull request, refer to CONTRIBUTING.md.
Feature releases are made monthly, while patch releases are made weekly. This allows for rapid releases of first- and third-party contributions.
To cite Cytoscape.js in a paper, please cite the Oxford Bioinformatics issue:
Cytoscape.js: a graph theory library for visualisation and analysis
Franz M, Lopes CT, Huck G, Dong Y, Sumer O, Bader GD
Bioinformatics (2016) 32 (2): 309-311 first published online September 28, 2015 doi:10.1093/bioinformatics/btv557 (PDF)
Install
node and
npm. Run
npm install before using
npm run.
Run
npm run <target> in the console. The main targets are:
Building:
build: do all builds of the library (umd, min, umd, esm)
build:min : do the unminified build with bundled dependencies (for simple html pages, good for novices)
build:umd : do the umd (cjs/amd/globals) build
build:esm : do the esm (ES 2015 modules) build
clean : clean the
build directory
docs : build the docs into
documentation
release : build all release artifacts
watch : automatically build lib for debugging (with sourcemap, no babel, very quick)
debug/index.html
http://localhost:8080 or the first available port thereafter, with livereload on
debug/index.html
watch:babel : automatically build lib for debugging (with sourcemap, with babel, a bit slower)
http://localhost:8080 or the first available port thereafter, with livereload on
debug/index.html
watch:umd : automatically build prod umd bundle (no sourcemap, with babel)
"cytoscape": "file:./path/to/cytoscape" reference in your project's
package.json)
dist : update the distribution js for npm etc.
Testing:
The default test scripts run directly against the source code. Tests can alternatively be run on a built bundle. The library can be built on
node>=6, but the library's bundle can be tested on
node>=0.10.
test : run all testing & linting
test:js : run the mocha tests on the public API of the lib (directly on source files)
npm run test:js -- -g "my test name" runs tests on only the matching test cases
test:build : run the mocha tests on the public API of the lib (on a built bundle)
npm run build should be run beforehand on a recent version of node
npm run test:build -- -g "my test name" runs build tests on only the matching test cases
test:modules : run unit tests on private, internal API
npm run test:modules -- -g "my test name" runs modules tests on only the matching test cases
lint : lint the js sources via eslint
benchmark : run all benchmarks
benchmark:single : run benchmarks only for the suite specified in
benchmark/single
documentation/md/intro.md
VERSION environment variable, e.g.
export VERSION=1.2.3
npm run test (see also
test/index.html for browser testing)
npm run watch:umd
http://yourip:8081/test/ie.html in IE
npm run release
git add . && git commit -m "Build $VERSION"
npm version $VERSION
git push && git push --tags
npm publish .
Mocha tests are found in the test directory. The tests can be run in the browser or they can be run via Node.js (
npm run test:js).