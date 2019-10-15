The Spread physics simulation layout for Cytoscape.js (demo) (proteins demo)
The spread layout uses a force-directed physics simulation with several external libraries. The layout tries to keep elements spread out evenly, making good use of constrained space.
The layout makes use of CoSE (MIT) and
rhill-voronoi-core.js (MIT). CoSE is already bundled in Cytoscape.js, and
rhill-voronoi-core.js is bundled in
cytoscape-spread.
There are two phases to this layout:
(1) A force-directed layout provides initial positions for the nodes. By default, the embedded version of CoSE is used, because it is fast and because it does not increase your app's bundle size any more than using Cytoscape.js itself. You can use an alternative layout by specifying
options.prelayout with the layout options you want to use for the first phase (e.g.
{ name: 'grid' }). Alternatively, you can specify
options.prelayout: false (falsey) to just use the node's existing positions for the first phase.
(2) Voronoi is used to spread out the nodes in the remaining space.
Note that since you are composing layouts with phase (1), where
options.prelayout is non-falsey, you will have more layout events. For example, you will have more than one
layoutstop event -- one for the Spread layout overall and one for the prelayout within phase (1) of Spread.
If you skip phase (1) with
options.prelayout falsey, you will not get extra events within Spread. You can use promise chaining with two layouts to get the same effect as running a layout in phase (1), i.e.:
var layout1 = cy.makeLayout({ name: 'cose' });
var layout2 = cy.makeLayout({ name: 'spread', prelayout: false });
var run = function(l){
var p = l.promiseOn('layoutstop');
l.run();
return p;
};
(
Promise.resolve()
.then(function(){ return run(layout1); })
.then(function(){ return run(layout2); })
.then(function(){ console.log('done 1 and 2') })
);
Download the library:
npm install cytoscape-spread,
bower install cytoscape-spread, or
require() the library as appropriate for your project:
CommonJS:
var cytoscape = require('cytoscape');
var spread = require('cytoscape-spread');
spread( cytoscape ); // register extension
AMD:
require(['cytoscape', 'cytoscape-spread', 'weaverjs'], function( cytoscape, spread, weaver ){
spread( cytoscape, weaver ); // register extension
});
Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no
require() is needed. However, the weaverjs library must be included as well.
Call the layout, e.g.
cy.layout({ name: 'spread', ... }), with options:
var defaults = {
animate: true, // Whether to show the layout as it's running
ready: undefined, // Callback on layoutready
stop: undefined, // Callback on layoutstop
fit: true, // Reset viewport to fit default simulationBounds
minDist: 20, // Minimum distance between nodes
padding: 20, // Padding
expandingFactor: -1.0, // If the network does not satisfy the minDist
// criterium then it expands the network of this amount
// If it is set to -1.0 the amount of expansion is automatically
// calculated based on the minDist, the aspect ratio and the
// number of nodes
prelayout: { name: 'cose' }, // Layout options for the first phase
maxExpandIterations: 4, // Maximum number of expanding iterations
boundingBox: undefined, // Constrain layout bounds; { x1, y1, x2, y2 } or { x1, y1, w, h }
randomize: false // Uses random initial node positions on true
};
npm run test : Run Mocha tests in
./test
npm run build : Build
./src/** into
cytoscape-spread.js
npm run watch : Automatically rebuild on source changes
npm run lint : Run eslint on the source
N.b. all builds use babel, so modern ES features can be used in the
src.
This project is set up to automatically be published to npm and bower. To publish:
npm run build:release
git commit -am "Build for release"
npm version major|minor|patch
git push && git push --tags
npm publish .
bower register cytoscape-spread https://github.com/cytoscape/cytoscape.js-spread.git