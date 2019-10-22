A Cytoscape.js extension that wraps the qTip jQuery library
It is recommended that, where possible, you use
cytoscape-popper with
tippy.js instead of
cytoscape-qtip.
qtip2 library that this extension wraps is no longer maintained by its author.
qtip2 does not have proper support for npm+webpack and npm+browserify, whereas
cytoscape-popper does -- as do
popper.js and
tippy.js.
cytoscape-popper does not require
jquery.
qtip2 requires the use of
jquery@1 or
jquery@2, which are both no longer maintained.
Download the library:
npm install cytoscape-qtip,
bower install cytoscape-qtip, or
require() the library as appropriate for your project:
CommonJS:
var cytoscape = require('cytoscape');
var cyqtip = require('cytoscape-qtip');
cyqtip( cytoscape ); // register extension
AMD:
require(['cytoscape', 'cytoscape-qtip', 'jquery'], function( cytoscape, cyqtip, jquery ){
cyqtip( cytoscape, jquery ); // register extension
});
Note that
jquery must point to a jQuery object with
.qtip() registered if AMD is used.
Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no
require() is needed.
This extension wraps the qTip API so it can be used on Cytoscape.js graph elements instead of HTML DOM elements.
You can call qTip on graph elements:
eles.qtip({ /* options ... */ });
You can call qTip on the core:
cy.qtip({ /* options ... */ });
See the qTip API for details on configuration.
If you want to access the qTip API for an element:
var api = ele.qtip('api');
If you want to access the qTip API for the core:
var api = cy.qtip('api');
See the qTip docs for details on the API. If you create more than one qTip on an element and use its API, you'll have to cache the
api references after creating each qTip.
You may not use
options.position.target. If you require a different value, like
'body' or
'mouse', you don't need this extenstion -- you can simply use the qTip APIs directly on a DOM element.
These are additional options you can use for convenience. Remember: This extension is just a wrapper to qTip. If you require more complex behaviour, you should manually use the qTip API.
options.position.adjust.cyViewport : When
true, updates element qTip position on zoom and pan. Note you'll need your own mechanism to hide out-of-bounds qTips, such as customising the parent container.
options.show.cyBgOnly : When
true, shows core qTips only for events originated on the core (not bubbled). Useful for "background" events.
options.hide.cyBgOnly : When
true, hides core qTips only for events originated on the core (not bubbled). Useful for "background" events.
options.hide.cyViewport : When
true, hides qTips when the viewport is manipulated (i.e. zoom/pan).
