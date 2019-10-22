Description

A Cytoscape.js extension that wraps the qTip jQuery library

It is recommended that, where possible, you use cytoscape-popper with tippy.js instead of cytoscape-qtip .

The qtip2 library that this extension wraps is no longer maintained by its author.

library that this extension wraps is no longer maintained by its author. qtip2 does not have proper support for npm+webpack and npm+browserify, whereas cytoscape-popper does -- as do popper.js and tippy.js .

does not have proper support for npm+webpack and npm+browserify, whereas does -- as do and . cytoscape-popper does not require jquery .

does not require . qtip2 requires the use of jquery@1 or jquery@2 , which are both no longer maintained.

Dependencies

jQuery ^3.0 || ^2.0 || ^1.10.0, as qTip requires it

qTip ^3.0 || ^2.2.0

Cytoscape.js ^2.2.0 || ^3.0.0

Usage instructions

Download the library:

via npm: npm install cytoscape-qtip ,

, via bower: bower install cytoscape-qtip , or

, or via direct download in the repository (probably from a tag).

require() the library as appropriate for your project:

CommonJS:

var cytoscape = require ( 'cytoscape' ); var cyqtip = require ( 'cytoscape-qtip' ); cyqtip( cytoscape );

AMD:

require ([ 'cytoscape' , 'cytoscape-qtip' , 'jquery' ], function ( cytoscape, cyqtip, jquery ) { cyqtip( cytoscape, jquery ); });

Note that jquery must point to a jQuery object with .qtip() registered if AMD is used.

Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no require() is needed.

API

This extension wraps the qTip API so it can be used on Cytoscape.js graph elements instead of HTML DOM elements.

You can call qTip on graph elements:

eles.qtip({ });

You can call qTip on the core:

cy.qtip({ });

See the qTip API for details on configuration.

If you want to access the qTip API for an element:

var api = ele.qtip( 'api' );

If you want to access the qTip API for the core:

var api = cy.qtip( 'api' );

See the qTip docs for details on the API. If you create more than one qTip on an element and use its API, you'll have to cache the api references after creating each qTip.

API restrictions

You may not use options.position.target . If you require a different value, like 'body' or 'mouse' , you don't need this extenstion -- you can simply use the qTip APIs directly on a DOM element.

API additions

These are additional options you can use for convenience. Remember: This extension is just a wrapper to qTip. If you require more complex behaviour, you should manually use the qTip API.

options.position.adjust.cyViewport : When true , updates element qTip position on zoom and pan. Note you'll need your own mechanism to hide out-of-bounds qTips, such as customising the parent container.

options.show.cyBgOnly : When true , shows core qTips only for events originated on the core (not bubbled). Useful for "background" events.

options.hide.cyBgOnly : When true , hides core qTips only for events originated on the core (not bubbled). Useful for "background" events.

options.hide.cyViewport : When true , hides qTips when the viewport is manipulated (i.e. zoom/pan).

Publishing instructions