Description

A Cytoscape.js extension for integrating Popper.js (demo) (tippy demo)

Popper.js allows you to dynamically align a div, e.g. a tooltip, to another element in the page. This extension allows you to use Popper.js on Cytoscape elements. This allows you to create DOM elements positioned on or around Cytoscape elements. It is useful for tooltips and overlays, for example.

Dependencies

Cytoscape.js ^3.2.0

Popper.js ^2.0.0

Usage instructions

Download the library:

via npm: npm install cytoscape-popper ,

, via bower: bower install cytoscape-popper , or

, or via direct download in the repository (probably from a tag).

Import the library as appropriate for your project:

ES import:

import cytoscape from 'cytoscape' ; import popper from 'cytoscape-popper' ; cytoscape.use( popper );

CommonJS require:

let cytoscape = require ( 'cytoscape' ); let popper = require ( 'cytoscape-popper' ); cytoscape.use( popper );

AMD:

require ([ 'cytoscape' , 'cytoscape-popper' ], function ( cytoscape, popper ) { popper( cytoscape ); });

Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no require() is needed.

API

This extension exposes two functions, popper() and popperRef() . These functions are defined for both the core and for elements, so you can call cy.popper() or ele.popper() for example.

Each function takes an options object, as follows:

cy.popper( options ) or ele.popper( options ) : Get a Popper Instance for the specified core Cytoscape instance or the specified element. This is useful for positioning a div relative to or on top of a core instance or element.

cy.popperRef( options ) or ele.popperRef( options ) : Get a Popper virtual element (aka Popper reference object in Popper v1) for the specified core Cytoscape instance or the specified element. A Popper virtual element is useful only for positioning, as it represent the target rather than the content. This is useful for cases where you want to create a new Popper instance manually via Popper constructor createPopper() or where you need to pass a popperRef object to another library like Tippy.js.

options content : The HTML content of the popper. May be a DOM Element reference or a function that returns one. renderedPosition : A function that can be used to override the rendered Cytoscape position of the Popper target. This option is mandatory when using Popper on the core. For an element, the centre of its bounding box is used by default. renderedDimensions : A function that can be used to override the rendered Cytoscape bounding box dimensions considered for the popper target (i.e. cy or ele ). It defines only the effective width and height ( bb.w and bb.h ) of the Popper target. This option is more often useful for elements rather than for the core. popper : The Popper options object. You may use this to override Popper options.



popper() example

let popper1 = cy.nodes()[ 0 ].popper({ content : () => { let div = document .createElement( 'div' ); div.innerHTML = 'Popper content' ; document .body.appendChild(div); return div; }, popper : {} }); let popper2 = cy.popper({ content : () => { let div = document .createElement( 'div' ); div.innerHTML = 'Popper content' ; document .body.appendChild(div); return div; }, renderedPosition : () => ({ x : 100 , y : 200 }), popper : {} });

popperRef() example

let popperRef1 = cy.nodes()[ 0 ].popperRef(); let popperRef2 = cy.popperRef({ renderedPosition : () => ({ x : 200 , y : 300 }) });

Sticky popper() example

let node = cy.nodes().first(); let popper = node.popper({ content : () => { let div = document .createElement( 'div' ); div.innerHTML = 'Sticky Popper content' ; document .body.appendChild( div ); return div; } }); let update = () => { popper.update(); }; node.on( 'position' , update); cy.on( 'pan zoom resize' , update);

Note that for Popper v2 the update method is asynchronous and returns a promise. See Manual update.

Usage with Tippy.js

This extension can also be used to enable Tippy.js tooltip functionality with Cytoscape. Any version of Tippy that is compatible with Popper v2 is compatible with this extension.

The creation of many Tippy instances at once has performance implications, especially for large graphs. Create each instance on demand, e.g. on tap . Use destroy() instead of hide() where possible.

let node = cy.nodes().first(); let ref = node.popperRef(); let dummyDomEle = document .createElement( 'div' ); let tip = new tippy(dummyDomEle, { getReferenceClientRect : ref.getBoundingClientRect, trigger : 'manual' , content : () => { let content = document .createElement( 'div' ); content.innerHTML = 'Tippy content' ; return content; } }); tip.show();

Refer to Tippy.js documentation for more details.

v2 changes

This version of cytoscape-popper has been updated to use Popper 2 and be compatible with Tippy 6. Thus, it is no longer compatible with Popper v1/Tippy v5. If your application needs Popper v1/Tippy v5, use the latest v1 version of cytoscape-popper instead. Cytoscape-popper v1 dependencies are Cytoscape.js ^3.2.0 and Popper.js ^1.12.0.

The cytoscape-popper api has not changed in v2, but you may need to update your code if it references Popper/Tippy. See Migrating to Popper 2 and Tippy Migration Guide.

Build targets

npm run test : Run Mocha tests in ./test

: Run Mocha tests in npm run build : Build ./src/** into cytoscape-popper.js

: Build into npm run watch : Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running)

: Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running) npm run dev : Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server

: Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server npm run lint : Run eslint on the source

N.b. all builds use babel, so modern ES features can be used in the src .

Publishing instructions

This project is set up to automatically be published to npm and bower. To publish: