This extension creates a widget that lets the user pan and zoom about a Cytoscape.js graph. This complements the built-in gesture support for panning and zooming in Cytoscape.js by giving less savvy users a more traditional UI -- similar to controls on map webapps.
Download the library:
npm install cytoscape-panzoom,
bower install cytoscape-panzoom, or
require() the library as appropriate for your project:
CommonJS:
var cytoscape = require('cytoscape');
var panzoom = require('cytoscape-panzoom');
panzoom( cytoscape ); // register extension
// you can pass a custom version of jquery outside of the path
// panzoom( cytoscape, $ ); // you shouldn't do this in a modern project...
AMD:
require(['cytoscape', 'jquery', 'cytoscape-panzoom'], function( cytoscape, $, panzoom ){
panzoom( cytoscape, $ ); // register extension
});
Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no
require() is needed.
You should either include
cytoscape.js-panzoom.css (see
style in
package.json) or a similar custom stylesheet in your project.
// the default values of each option are outlined below:
var defaults = {
zoomFactor: 0.05, // zoom factor per zoom tick
zoomDelay: 45, // how many ms between zoom ticks
minZoom: 0.1, // min zoom level
maxZoom: 10, // max zoom level
fitPadding: 50, // padding when fitting
panSpeed: 10, // how many ms in between pan ticks
panDistance: 10, // max pan distance per tick
panDragAreaSize: 75, // the length of the pan drag box in which the vector for panning is calculated (bigger = finer control of pan speed and direction)
panMinPercentSpeed: 0.25, // the slowest speed we can pan by (as a percent of panSpeed)
panInactiveArea: 8, // radius of inactive area in pan drag box
panIndicatorMinOpacity: 0.5, // min opacity of pan indicator (the draggable nib); scales from this to 1.0
zoomOnly: false, // a minimal version of the ui only with zooming (useful on systems with bad mousewheel resolution)
fitSelector: undefined, // selector of elements to fit
animateOnFit: function(){ // whether to animate on fit
return false;
},
fitAnimationDuration: 1000, // duration of animation on fit
// icon class names
sliderHandleIcon: 'fa fa-minus',
zoomInIcon: 'fa fa-plus',
zoomOutIcon: 'fa fa-minus',
resetIcon: 'fa fa-expand'
};
// add the panzoom control
cy.panzoom( defaults );
// destroy the panzoom control
cy.panzoom('destroy');
This project is set up to automatically be published to npm and bower. To publish:
export VERSION=1.2.3
gulp publish
bower register cytoscape-panzoom https://github.com/cytoscape/cytoscape.js-panzoom.git