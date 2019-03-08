Description

This extension creates a widget that lets the user pan and zoom about a Cytoscape.js graph. This complements the built-in gesture support for panning and zooming in Cytoscape.js by giving less savvy users a more traditional UI -- similar to controls on map webapps.

Dependencies

jQuery ^1.4 || ^2.0 || ^3.0

Cytoscape.js ^2.0.0 || ^3.0.0

Font Awesome 4 (for automatic icons), or you can specify your own class names for icons

Usage instructions

Download the library:

via npm: npm install cytoscape-panzoom ,

, via bower: bower install cytoscape-panzoom , or

, or via direct download in the repository (probably from a tag).

require() the library as appropriate for your project:

CommonJS:

var cytoscape = require ( 'cytoscape' ); var panzoom = require ( 'cytoscape-panzoom' ); panzoom( cytoscape );

AMD:

require ([ 'cytoscape' , 'jquery' , 'cytoscape-panzoom' ], function ( cytoscape, $, panzoom ) { panzoom( cytoscape, $ ); });

Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no require() is needed.

You should either include cytoscape.js-panzoom.css (see style in package.json ) or a similar custom stylesheet in your project.

API

var defaults = { zoomFactor : 0.05 , zoomDelay : 45 , minZoom : 0.1 , maxZoom : 10 , fitPadding : 50 , panSpeed : 10 , panDistance : 10 , panDragAreaSize : 75 , panMinPercentSpeed : 0.25 , panInactiveArea : 8 , panIndicatorMinOpacity : 0.5 , zoomOnly : false , fitSelector : undefined , animateOnFit : function ( ) { return false ; }, fitAnimationDuration : 1000 , sliderHandleIcon : 'fa fa-minus' , zoomInIcon : 'fa fa-plus' , zoomOutIcon : 'fa fa-minus' , resetIcon : 'fa fa-expand' }; cy.panzoom( defaults ); cy.panzoom( 'destroy' );

Publishing instructions

This project is set up to automatically be published to npm and bower. To publish: