This extension provides ability to add labels for Cytoscape nodes. Simple example:
cyInstance.nodeHtmlLabel( [{ tpl: d => '<div>' + d + '</div>' }] );
Demo: https://kaluginserg.github.io/cytoscape-node-html-label/
Download the library:
npm install cytoscape-node-html-label,
bower install cytoscape-node-html-label, or
<script src="http://cytoscape.github.io/cytoscape.js/api/cytoscape.js-latest/cytoscape.min.js"></script>
<script src="cytoscape-node-html-label.js"></script>
require() the library as appropriate for your project:
CommonJS:
var cytoscape = require('cytoscape');
var nodeHtmlLabel = require('cytoscape-node-html-label');
nodeHtmlLabel( cytoscape ); // register extension
AMD:
require(['cytoscape', 'cytoscape-node-html-label'], function( cytoscape, nodeHtmlLabel ){
nodeHtmlLabel( cytoscape ); // register extension
});
nodeHtmlLabel parameter is an array of options:
cyInstance.nodeHtmlLabel([
{
query: 'node', // cytoscape query selector
halign: 'center', // title vertical position. Can be 'left',''center, 'right'
valign: 'center', // title vertical position. Can be 'top',''center, 'bottom'
halignBox: 'center', // title vertical position. Can be 'left',''center, 'right'
valignBox: 'center', // title relative box vertical position. Can be 'top',''center, 'bottom'
cssClass: '', // any classes will be as attribute of <div> container for every title
tpl(data) {
return '<span>' + data + '</span>'; // your html template here
}
}
]);
To make links clickable inside your labels, you need to pass
enablePointerEvents: true as the 3rd argument to
nodeHtmlLabel:
cyInstance.nodeHtmlLabel([
{
...
}
], {
enablePointerEvents: true
});
Code example:
// create Cy instance
var cyInstance = cytoscape({
container: document.getElementById('cy'),
layout: {
name: 'random'
},
elements: [ // your cy elements
{ group: "nodes", data: { id: 'a1', name: 'a10' }, classes: 'l1' },
{ group: "nodes", data: { id: 'a5', name: 'a5' }, classes: 'l2' }
]
});
// set nodeHtmlLabel for your Cy instance
cyInstance.nodeHtmlLabel([{
query: '.l1',
valign: "top",
halign: "left",
valignBox: "top",
halignBox: "left",
tpl: function(data) {
return '<p class="cy-title__p1">' + data.id + '</p>' + '<p class="cy-title__p2">' + data.name + '</p>';
}
},
{
query: '.l2',
tpl: function(data) {
return '<p class="cy-title__p1">' + data.id + '</p>' + '<p class="cy-title__p2">' + data.name + '</p>';
}
}
]);
1) Run
npm start
1) Create change in src/cytoscape-node-html-label.ts
1) When finished =>
npm run test
1) Prepare js and min files:
npm run build
1)
git commit
Then, for version update and publish:
1) Create new npm version:
gulp patch,
gulp feature or
gulp release
1)
npm publish