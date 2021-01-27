Description

This extension provides ability to add labels for Cytoscape nodes. Simple example:

cyInstance.nodeHtmlLabel( [{ tpl: d => '<div>' + d + '</div>' }] );

Demo: https://kaluginserg.github.io/cytoscape-node-html-label/

Features

optimized for high performance with high number of nodes, for smooth panning and zooming.

customizable labels with different templates.

Dependencies

Cytoscape.js ^3.0.0

Usage instructions

Download the library:

via npm: npm install cytoscape-node-html-label ,

, via bower: bower install cytoscape-node-html-label , or

, or via direct download from the repository (probably from a tag).

Plain HTML/JS has extension registered for you automatically:

< script src = "http://cytoscape.github.io/cytoscape.js/api/cytoscape.js-latest/cytoscape.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "cytoscape-node-html-label.js" > </ script >

RequireJs approach:

require() the library as appropriate for your project:

CommonJS:

var cytoscape = require ( 'cytoscape' ); var nodeHtmlLabel = require ( 'cytoscape-node-html-label' ); nodeHtmlLabel( cytoscape );

AMD:

require ([ 'cytoscape' , 'cytoscape-node-html-label' ], function ( cytoscape, nodeHtmlLabel ) { nodeHtmlLabel( cytoscape ); });

API

nodeHtmlLabel parameter is an array of options:

cyInstance.nodeHtmlLabel([ { query : 'node' , halign : 'center' , valign : 'center' , halignBox : 'center' , valignBox : 'center' , cssClass : '' , tpl(data) { return '<span>' + data + '</span>' ; } } ]);

To make links clickable inside your labels, you need to pass enablePointerEvents: true as the 3rd argument to nodeHtmlLabel :

cyInstance.nodeHtmlLabel([ { ... } ], { enablePointerEvents : true });

Usage example

Code example:

var cyInstance = cytoscape({ container : document .getElementById( 'cy' ), layout : { name : 'random' }, elements : [ { group : "nodes" , data : { id : 'a1' , name : 'a10' }, classes : 'l1' }, { group : "nodes" , data : { id : 'a1' , name : 'a10' }, classes : 'l1' }, { group : "nodes" , data : { id : 'a1' , name : 'a10' }, classes : 'l1' }, { group : "nodes" , data : { id : 'a5' , name : 'a5' }, classes : 'l2' } ] }); cyInstance.nodeHtmlLabel([{ query : '.l1' , valign : "top" , halign : "left" , valignBox : "top" , halignBox : "left" , tpl : function ( data ) { return '<p class="cy-title__p1">' + data.id + '</p>' + '<p class="cy-title__p2">' + data.name + '</p>' ; } }, { query : '.l2' , tpl : function ( data ) { return '<p class="cy-title__p1">' + data.id + '</p>' + '<p class="cy-title__p2">' + data.name + '</p>' ; } } ]);

Demo here: https://kaluginserg.github.io/cytoscape-node-html-label/

How to build and develop:

1) Run npm start 1) Create change in src/cytoscape-node-html-label.ts 1) When finished => npm run test 1) Prepare js and min files: npm run build 1) git commit