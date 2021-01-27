openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cnh

cytoscape-node-html-label

by Kalugin Sergey
1.2.2 (see all)

Labels for cytoscape node. Demo:

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cytoscape-node-html-label

Description

This extension provides ability to add labels for Cytoscape nodes. Simple example:

cyInstance.nodeHtmlLabel( [{ tpl: d => '<div>' + d + '</div>' }] );

Demo: https://kaluginserg.github.io/cytoscape-node-html-label/

Features

  • optimized for high performance with high number of nodes, for smooth panning and zooming.
  • customizable labels with different templates.

Dependencies

  • Cytoscape.js ^3.0.0

Usage instructions

Download the library:

  • via npm: npm install cytoscape-node-html-label,
  • via bower: bower install cytoscape-node-html-label, or
  • via direct download from the repository (probably from a tag).

Plain HTML/JS has extension registered for you automatically:

<script src="http://cytoscape.github.io/cytoscape.js/api/cytoscape.js-latest/cytoscape.min.js"></script>
<script src="cytoscape-node-html-label.js"></script>

RequireJs approach:

require() the library as appropriate for your project:

CommonJS:

var cytoscape = require('cytoscape');
var nodeHtmlLabel = require('cytoscape-node-html-label');
nodeHtmlLabel( cytoscape ); // register extension

AMD:

require(['cytoscape', 'cytoscape-node-html-label'], function( cytoscape, nodeHtmlLabel ){
  nodeHtmlLabel( cytoscape ); // register extension
});

API

nodeHtmlLabel parameter is an array of options:

cyInstance.nodeHtmlLabel([
  {
    query: 'node', // cytoscape query selector
    halign: 'center', // title vertical position. Can be 'left',''center, 'right'
    valign: 'center', // title vertical position. Can be 'top',''center, 'bottom'
    halignBox: 'center', // title vertical position. Can be 'left',''center, 'right'
    valignBox: 'center', // title relative box vertical position. Can be 'top',''center, 'bottom'
    cssClass: '', // any classes will be as attribute of <div> container for every title
    tpl(data) {
      return '<span>' + data + '</span>'; // your html template here
    }
  }
]);

To make links clickable inside your labels, you need to pass enablePointerEvents: true as the 3rd argument to nodeHtmlLabel:

cyInstance.nodeHtmlLabel([
  {
    ...
  }
], {
  enablePointerEvents: true
});

Usage example

Code example:

// create Cy instance
var cyInstance = cytoscape({
    container: document.getElementById('cy'),
    layout: {
        name: 'random'
    },
    elements: [ // your cy elements
        { group: "nodes", data: { id: 'a1', name: 'a10' }, classes: 'l1' },
        { group: "nodes", data: { id: 'a1', name: 'a10' }, classes: 'l1' },
        { group: "nodes", data: { id: 'a1', name: 'a10' }, classes: 'l1' },
        { group: "nodes", data: { id: 'a5', name: 'a5' }, classes: 'l2' }
    ]
});

// set nodeHtmlLabel for your Cy instance
cyInstance.nodeHtmlLabel([{
        query: '.l1',
        valign: "top",
        halign: "left",
        valignBox: "top",
        halignBox: "left",
        tpl: function(data) {
            return '<p class="cy-title__p1">' + data.id + '</p>' + '<p  class="cy-title__p2">' + data.name + '</p>';
        }
    },
    {
        query: '.l2',
        tpl: function(data) {
            return '<p class="cy-title__p1">' + data.id + '</p>' + '<p  class="cy-title__p2">' + data.name + '</p>';
        }
    }
]);

Demo here: https://kaluginserg.github.io/cytoscape-node-html-label/

How to build and develop:

1) Run npm start 1) Create change in src/cytoscape-node-html-label.ts 1) When finished => npm run test 1) Prepare js and min files: npm run build 1) git commit

Then, for version update and publish: 1) Create new npm version: gulp patch, gulp feature or gulp release 1) npm publish

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial