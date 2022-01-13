Bird's eye view pan and zoom control for Cytoscape.js
Download the library:
npm install cytoscape-navigator,
bower install cytoscape-navigator, or
require() the library as appropriate for your project:
CommonJS:
var cytoscape = require('cytoscape');
var navigator = require('cytoscape-navigator');
navigator( cytoscape ); // register extension
AMD:
require(['cytoscape', 'cytoscape-navigator'], function( cytoscape, navigator ){
navigator( cytoscape ); // register extension
});
Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no
require() is needed.
var cy = cytoscape({ /* ... */ });
var defaults = {
container: false // html dom element
, viewLiveFramerate: 0 // set false to update graph pan only on drag end; set 0 to do it instantly; set a number (frames per second) to update not more than N times per second
, thumbnailEventFramerate: 30 // max thumbnail's updates per second triggered by graph updates
, thumbnailLiveFramerate: false // max thumbnail's updates per second. Set false to disable
, dblClickDelay: 200 // milliseconds
, removeCustomContainer: true // destroy the container specified by user on plugin destroy
, rerenderDelay: 100 // ms to throttle rerender updates to the panzoom for performance
};
var nav = cy.navigator( defaults ); // get navigator instance, nav
You may call
nav.destroy() to remove the navigator widget and associated cleanup.
This project is set up to automatically be published to npm and bower. To publish:
export VERSION=1.2.3
gulp publish
bower register cytoscape-navigator https://github.com/cytoscape/cytoscape.js-navigator.git