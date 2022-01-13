Description

Bird's eye view pan and zoom control for Cytoscape.js

Dependencies

Cytoscape.js ^2.6.0 || ^3.0.0

Usage instructions

Download the library:

via npm: npm install cytoscape-navigator ,

, via bower: bower install cytoscape-navigator , or

, or via direct download in the repository (probably from a tag).

require() the library as appropriate for your project:

CommonJS:

var cytoscape = require ( 'cytoscape' ); var navigator = require ( 'cytoscape-navigator' ); navigator( cytoscape );

AMD:

require ([ 'cytoscape' , 'cytoscape-navigator' ], function ( cytoscape, navigator ) { navigator( cytoscape ); });

Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no require() is needed.

API

var cy = cytoscape({ }); var defaults = { container : false , viewLiveFramerate : 0 , thumbnailEventFramerate : 30 , thumbnailLiveFramerate : false , dblClickDelay : 200 , removeCustomContainer : true , rerenderDelay : 100 }; var nav = cy.navigator( defaults );

You may call nav.destroy() to remove the navigator widget and associated cleanup.

Publishing instructions

This project is set up to automatically be published to npm and bower. To publish: