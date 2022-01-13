openbase logo
cytoscape-navigator

by cytoscape
2.0.1 (see all)

Bird's eye view pan and zoom control for Cytoscape.js.

Readme

cytoscape-navigator

DOI

Description

Bird's eye view pan and zoom control for Cytoscape.js

Dependencies

  • Cytoscape.js ^2.6.0 || ^3.0.0

Usage instructions

Download the library:

  • via npm: npm install cytoscape-navigator,
  • via bower: bower install cytoscape-navigator, or
  • via direct download in the repository (probably from a tag).

require() the library as appropriate for your project:

CommonJS:

var cytoscape = require('cytoscape');
var navigator = require('cytoscape-navigator');

navigator( cytoscape ); // register extension

AMD:

require(['cytoscape', 'cytoscape-navigator'], function( cytoscape, navigator ){
  navigator( cytoscape ); // register extension
});

Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no require() is needed.

API

var cy = cytoscape({ /* ... */ });

var defaults = {
    container: false // html dom element
  , viewLiveFramerate: 0 // set false to update graph pan only on drag end; set 0 to do it instantly; set a number (frames per second) to update not more than N times per second
  , thumbnailEventFramerate: 30 // max thumbnail's updates per second triggered by graph updates
  , thumbnailLiveFramerate: false // max thumbnail's updates per second. Set false to disable
  , dblClickDelay: 200 // milliseconds
  , removeCustomContainer: true // destroy the container specified by user on plugin destroy
  , rerenderDelay: 100 // ms to throttle rerender updates to the panzoom for performance
};

var nav = cy.navigator( defaults ); // get navigator instance, nav

You may call nav.destroy() to remove the navigator widget and associated cleanup.

Publishing instructions

This project is set up to automatically be published to npm and bower. To publish:

  1. Set the version number environment variable: export VERSION=1.2.3
  2. Publish: gulp publish
  3. If publishing to bower for the first time, you'll need to run bower register cytoscape-navigator https://github.com/cytoscape/cytoscape.js-navigator.git
  4. Make a release on GitHub to automatically register a new Zenodo DOI

