Description

The Klay layout algorithm for Cytoscape.js (demo)

This discrete layout creates good results for most graphs and it supports compound nodes.

Dependencies

Cytoscape.js ^3.2.0

Klay ^0.4.1

Usage instructions

Download the library:

via npm: npm install cytoscape-klay ,

, via bower: bower install cytoscape-klay , or

, or via direct download in the repository (probably from a tag).

Import the library as appropriate for your project:

ES import:

import cytoscape from 'cytoscape' ; import klay from 'cytoscape-klay' ; cytoscape.use( klay );

CommonJS require:

let cytoscape = require ( 'cytoscape' ); let klay = require ( 'cytoscape-klay' ); cytoscape.use( klay );

AMD:

require ([ 'cytoscape' , 'cytoscape-klay' ], function ( cytoscape, klay ) { klay( cytoscape ); });

Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no require() is needed.

API

var options = { nodeDimensionsIncludeLabels : false , fit : true , padding : 20 , animate : false , animateFilter : function ( node, i ) { return true ; }, animationDuration : 500 , animationEasing : undefined , transform : function ( node, pos ) { return pos; }, ready : undefined , stop : undefined , klay : { addUnnecessaryBendpoints : false , aspectRatio : 1.6 , borderSpacing : 20 , compactComponents : false , crossingMinimization : 'LAYER_SWEEP' , cycleBreaking : 'GREEDY' , direction : 'UNDEFINED' , edgeRouting : 'ORTHOGONAL' , edgeSpacingFactor : 0.5 , feedbackEdges : false , fixedAlignment : 'NONE' , inLayerSpacingFactor : 1.0 , layoutHierarchy : false , linearSegmentsDeflectionDampening : 0.3 , mergeEdges : false , mergeHierarchyCrossingEdges : true , nodeLayering : 'NETWORK_SIMPLEX' , nodePlacement : 'BRANDES_KOEPF' , randomizationSeed : 1 , routeSelfLoopInside : false , separateConnectedComponents : true , spacing : 20 , thoroughness : 7 }, priority : function ( edge ) { return null ; }, }; cy.layout( options ).run();

Build targets

npm run test : Run Mocha tests in ./test

: Run Mocha tests in npm run build : Build ./src/** into cytoscape-klay.js

: Build into npm run watch : Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running)

: Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running) npm run dev : Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server

: Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server npm run lint : Run eslint on the source

N.b. all builds use babel, so modern ES features can be used in the src .

Publishing instructions

This project is set up to automatically be published to npm and bower. To publish: