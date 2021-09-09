|Guideline example
A sophisticated and highly customizable Cytoscape.js extension for grid and guideline interactions, distributed under The MIT License. The following features are provided:
The users are allowed to customize various things about the functionality including:
Please cite the following paper when using this extension:
U. Dogrusoz , A. Karacelik, I. Safarli, H. Balci, L. Dervishi, and M.C. Siper, "Efficient methods and readily customizable libraries for managing complexity of large networks", PLoS ONE, 13(5): e0197238, 2018.
Here is a demo:
cy.gridGuide(options) Sets stated options any time wanted.
eles.align(horizontal, vertical, alignTo) Aligns vertically/horizontally dimensions of eles to first element of eles
( or if alignTo is specified aligns to it).
horizontal param may get
top,
center,
bottom and
vertical param may get
left,
center,
right and
horizontal.
For example the code below aligns selected nodes to top left of first selected node.
cy.nodes(":selected").align("top", "left")
ur.do("align", {
nodes: cy.nodes(":selected"),
vertical: "left",
horizontal: "top",
alignTo: cy.nodes(":selected")[0],
})
var options = {
// On/Off Modules
/* From the following four snap options, at most one should be true at a given time */
snapToGridOnRelease: true, // Snap to grid on release
snapToGridDuringDrag: false, // Snap to grid during drag
snapToAlignmentLocationOnRelease: false, // Snap to alignment location on release
snapToAlignmentLocationDuringDrag: false, // Snap to alignment location during drag
distributionGuidelines: false, // Distribution guidelines
geometricGuideline: false, // Geometric guidelines
initPosAlignment: false, // Guideline to initial mouse position
centerToEdgeAlignment: false, // Center to edge alignment
resize: false, // Adjust node sizes to cell sizes
parentPadding: false, // Adjust parent sizes to cell sizes by padding
drawGrid: true, // Draw grid background
// General
gridSpacing: 20, // Distance between the lines of the grid.
snapToGridCenter: true, // Snaps nodes to center of gridlines. When false, snaps to gridlines themselves. Note that either snapToGridOnRelease or snapToGridDuringDrag must be true.
// Draw Grid
zoomDash: true, // Determines whether the size of the dashes should change when the drawing is zoomed in and out if grid is drawn.
panGrid: false, // Determines whether the grid should move then the user moves the graph if grid is drawn.
gridStackOrder: -1, // Namely z-index
gridColor: '#dedede', // Color of grid lines
lineWidth: 1.0, // Width of grid lines
// Guidelines
guidelinesStackOrder: 4, // z-index of guidelines
guidelinesTolerance: 2.00, // Tolerance distance for rendered positions of nodes' interaction.
guidelinesStyle: { // Set ctx properties of line. Properties are here:
strokeStyle: "#8b7d6b", // color of geometric guidelines
geometricGuidelineRange: 400, // range of geometric guidelines
range: 100, // max range of distribution guidelines
minDistRange: 10, // min range for distribution guidelines
distGuidelineOffset: 10, // shift amount of distribution guidelines
horizontalDistColor: "#ff0000", // color of horizontal distribution alignment
verticalDistColor: "#00ff00", // color of vertical distribution alignment
initPosAlignmentColor: "#0000ff", // color of alignment to initial mouse location
lineDash: [0, 0], // line style of geometric guidelines
horizontalDistLine: [0, 0], // line style of horizontal distribution guidelines
verticalDistLine: [0, 0], // line style of vertical distribution guidelines
initPosAlignmentLine: [0, 0], // line style of alignment to initial mouse position
},
// Parent Padding
parentSpacing: -1 // -1 to set paddings of parents to gridSpacing
};
Download the library:
npm install cytoscape-grid-guide,
bower install cytoscape-grid-guide, or
require() the library as appropriate for your project:
CommonJS:
var cytoscape = require('cytoscape');
var gridGuide = require('cytoscape-grid-guide');
gridGuide( cytoscape ); // register extension
AMD:
require(['cytoscape', 'cytoscape-grid-guide'], function( cytoscape, gridGuide ){
gridGuide( cytoscape ); // register extension
});
Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no
require() is needed.
This project is set up to automatically be published to npm and bower. To publish:
export VERSION=1.2.3
gulp publish
bower register cytoscape-grid-guide https://github.com/iVis-at-Bilkent/cytoscape.js-grid-guide.git