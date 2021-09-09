fCoSE (pron. "f-cosay", fast Compound Spring Embedder), is a faster version of our earlier compound spring embedder algorithm named CoSE, implemented as a Cytoscape.js extension by i-Vis Lab in Bilkent University.
Here are some demos: simple, compound, and constraints, respectively:
fCoSE layout algorithm combines the speed of spectral layout with the aesthetics of force-directed layout. fCoSE runs up to 2 times as fast as CoSE while achieving similar aesthetics.
Furthermore, fCoSE also supports a fairly rich set of constraint types (i.e., fixed position, vertical/horizontal alignment and relative placement).
You can see constraint support in action in the following videos: fixed node, alignment, relative placement, hybrid, real life graphs. Constraints can also be added incrementally on a given layout.
Please cite the following when you use this layout:
H. Balci and U. Dogrusoz, "fCoSE: a fast compound graph layout algorithm with constraint support", IEEE Trans. on Visualization and Computer Graphics, to appear.
U. Dogrusoz, E. Giral, A. Cetintas, A. Civril and E. Demir, "A Layout Algorithm For Undirected Compound Graphs", Information Sciences, 179, pp. 980-994, 2009.
fCoSE supports user-defined placement constraints as well as its full support for compound graphs. These constraints may be defined for simple nodes. Supported constraint types are:
Fixed node constraint: The user may provide exact desired positions for a set of nodes called fixed nodes. For example, in order to position node n1 to (x: 100, y: 200) and node n2 to (x: 200, y: -300) as a result of the layout,
fixedNodeConstraint option should be set as follows:
fixedNodeConstraint: [{nodeId: 'n1', position: {x: 100, y: 200}},
{nodeId: 'n2', position: {x: 200, y: -300}}],
Alignment constraint: This constraint aims to align two or more nodes (with respect to their centers) vertically or horizontally. For example, for the vertical alignment of nodes {n1, n2, n3} and {n4, n5}, and horizontal alignment of nodes {n2, n4} as a result of the layout,
alignmentConstraint option should be set as follows:
alignmentConstraint: {vertical: [['n1', 'n2', 'n3'], ['n4', 'n5']], horizontal: [['n2', 'n4']]},
*Note: Alignment constraints in a direction must be given in most compact form. Example:
['n1', 'n2', 'n3'] instead of
['n1', 'n2'], ['n1', 'n3'].*
Relative placement constraint: The user may constrain the position of a node relative to another node in either vertical or horizontal direction. For example, in order to position node n1 to be above of node n2 by at least 100 pixels and position node n3 to be on the left of node n4 by at least 75 pixels as a result of the layout,
relativePlacementConstraint option should be set as follows:
relativePlacementConstraint: [{top: 'n1', bottom: 'n2', gap: 100},
{left: 'n3', right: 'n4', gap: 75}],
The
gap property is optional. If it is omitted, average
idealEdgeLength is used as the gap value.
Download the library:
npm install cytoscape-fcose,
bower install cytoscape-fcose, or
Import the library as appropriate for your project:
ES import:
import cytoscape from 'cytoscape';
import fcose from 'cytoscape-fcose';
cytoscape.use( fcose );
CommonJS require:
let cytoscape = require('cytoscape');
let fcose = require('cytoscape-fcose');
cytoscape.use( fcose ); // register extension
AMD:
require(['cytoscape', 'cytoscape-fcose'], function( cytoscape, fcose ){
fcose( cytoscape ); // register extension
});
Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no
require() is needed. Just add the following files:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/layout-base/layout-base.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/cose-base/cose-base.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/cytoscape-fcose/cytoscape-fcose.js"></script>
When calling the layout, e.g.
cy.layout({ name: 'fcose', ... }), the following options are supported:
var defaultOptions = {
// 'draft', 'default' or 'proof'
// - "draft" only applies spectral layout
// - "default" improves the quality with incremental layout (fast cooling rate)
// - "proof" improves the quality with incremental layout (slow cooling rate)
quality: "default",
// Use random node positions at beginning of layout
// if this is set to false, then quality option must be "proof"
randomize: true,
// Whether or not to animate the layout
animate: true,
// Duration of animation in ms, if enabled
animationDuration: 1000,
// Easing of animation, if enabled
animationEasing: undefined,
// Fit the viewport to the repositioned nodes
fit: true,
// Padding around layout
padding: 30,
// Whether to include labels in node dimensions. Valid in "proof" quality
nodeDimensionsIncludeLabels: false,
// Whether or not simple nodes (non-compound nodes) are of uniform dimensions
uniformNodeDimensions: false,
// Whether to pack disconnected components - cytoscape-layout-utilities extension should be registered and initialized
packComponents: true,
// Layout step - all, transformed, enforced, cose - for debug purpose only
step: "all",
/* spectral layout options */
// False for random, true for greedy sampling
samplingType: true,
// Sample size to construct distance matrix
sampleSize: 25,
// Separation amount between nodes
nodeSeparation: 75,
// Power iteration tolerance
piTol: 0.0000001,
/* incremental layout options */
// Node repulsion (non overlapping) multiplier
nodeRepulsion: node => 4500,
// Ideal edge (non nested) length
idealEdgeLength: edge => 50,
// Divisor to compute edge forces
edgeElasticity: edge => 0.45,
// Nesting factor (multiplier) to compute ideal edge length for nested edges
nestingFactor: 0.1,
// Maximum number of iterations to perform - this is a suggested value and might be adjusted by the algorithm as required
numIter: 2500,
// For enabling tiling
tile: true,
// Represents the amount of the vertical space to put between the zero degree members during the tiling operation(can also be a function)
tilingPaddingVertical: 10,
// Represents the amount of the horizontal space to put between the zero degree members during the tiling operation(can also be a function)
tilingPaddingHorizontal: 10,
// Gravity force (constant)
gravity: 0.25,
// Gravity range (constant) for compounds
gravityRangeCompound: 1.5,
// Gravity force (constant) for compounds
gravityCompound: 1.0,
// Gravity range (constant)
gravityRange: 3.8,
// Initial cooling factor for incremental layout
initialEnergyOnIncremental: 0.3,
/* constraint options */
// Fix desired nodes to predefined positions
// [{nodeId: 'n1', position: {x: 100, y: 200}}, {...}]
fixedNodeConstraint: undefined,
// Align desired nodes in vertical/horizontal direction
// {vertical: [['n1', 'n2'], [...]], horizontal: [['n2', 'n4'], [...]]}
alignmentConstraint: undefined,
// Place two nodes relatively in vertical/horizontal direction
// [{top: 'n1', bottom: 'n2', gap: 100}, {left: 'n3', right: 'n4', gap: 75}, {...}]
relativePlacementConstraint: undefined,
/* layout event callbacks */
ready: () => {}, // on layoutready
stop: () => {} // on layoutstop
};
To be able to use
packComponents option,
cytoscape-layout-utilities extension should also be registered in the application.
Packing related options should be set via
cytoscape-layout-utilities extension.
If they are not set, fCoSE uses default options.
npm run test : Run Mocha tests in
./test
npm run build : Build
./src/** into
cytoscape-fcose.js
npm run watch : Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running)
npm run dev : Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server
npm run lint : Run eslint on the source
N.b. all builds use babel, so modern ES features can be used in the
src.
This project is set up to automatically be published to npm and bower. To publish:
npm run build:release
git commit -am "Build for release"
npm version major|minor|patch
git push && git push --tags
npm publish .
bower register cytoscape-fcose https://github.com/iVis-at-Bilkent/cytoscape.js-fcose.git