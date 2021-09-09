This extension provides an interface to expand/collapse nodes and edges for better management of complexity of Cytoscape.js compound graphs, distributed under The MIT License.
Please cite the following paper when using this extension:
U. Dogrusoz , A. Karacelik, I. Safarli, H. Balci, L. Dervishi, and M.C. Siper, "Efficient methods and readily customizable libraries for managing complexity of large networks", PLoS ONE, 13(5): e0197238, 2018.
Click here (no undo and with custom cue image) or here (undoable) or here (compounds initially collapsed) for a demo.
cy.expandCollapse(options)
To initialize the extension with given options.
var api = cy.expandCollapse('get')
To get the extension instance after initialization.
api.collapse(nodes, options)
Collapse given nodes, extend options with given param.
api.collapseRecursively(nodes, options)
Collapse given nodes recursively, extend options with given param.
api.collapseAll(options)
Collapse all nodes on graph (recursively), extend options with given param.
api.expand(nodes, options)
Expand given nodes, extend options with given param.
api.expandRecursively(nodes, options)
Expand given nodes recursively, extend options with given param.
api.expandAll(options)
Expand all nodes on graph (recursively), extend options with given param.
api.isExpandable(node)
Get whether node is expandable (or is collapsed)
api.isCollapsible(node)
Get whether node is collapsible.
api.expandableNodes(nodes)
Get expandable ones inside given nodes if nodes parameter is not specified consider all nodes
api.collapsibleNodes(nodes)
Get collapsible ones inside given nodes if nodes parameter is not specified consider all nodes
api.setOptions(options)
Resets the options to the given parameter.
api.setOption(name, value)
Sets the value of the option given by the name to the given value.
api.extendOptions(options)
Extend the current options with the given options.
api.getCollapsedChildren(node)
Get the children of the given collapsed node which are removed during collapse operation
api.getCollapsedChildrenRecursively(node)
Get collapsed children recursively including nested collapsed children. Returned value includes edges and nodes, use selector to get edges or nodes.
api.getAllCollapsedChildrenRecursively()
Get collapsed children of all collapsed nodes recursively. Returned value includes edges and nodes, use selector to get edges or nodes.
api.clearVisualCue()
Forces the visual cue to be cleared. It is to be called in extreme cases.
api.enableCue()
Enable rendering of visual cue.
api.disableCue()
Disable rendering of visual cue.
api.getParent(nodeId)
Get the parent of a node given its node id. Useful to reach parent of a node removed because of collapse operation.
api.collapseEdges(edges,options)
Collapse the given edges if all the given edges are between same two nodes and number of edges passed is at least 2. Does nothing otherwise.
api.expandEdges(edges){
Expand the given collapsed edges
api.collapseEdgesBetweenNodes(nodes, options)
Collapse all edges between the set of given nodes.
api.expandEdgesBetweenNodes(nodes)
Expand all collapsed edges between the set of given nodes
api.collapseAllEdges(options)
Collapse all edges in the graph.
api.expandAllEdges()
Expand all edges in the graph.
api.loadJson(jsonStr)
Load elements from JSON string.
api.saveJson(elems, filename)
Saves elements in JSON format to a file. Default value for
elems is all the elements. Default value for
filename is 'expand-collapse-output.json'
Notice that following events are performed for each node that is collapsed/expanded. Also, notice that any post-processing layout is performed after the event.
cy.nodes().on("expandcollapse.beforecollapse", function(event) { var node = this; ... }) Triggered before a node is collapsed
cy.nodes().on("expandcollapse.aftercollapse", function(event) { var node = this; ... }) Triggered after a node is collapsed
cy.nodes().on("expandcollapse.beforeexpand", function(event) { var node = this; ... }) Triggered before a node is expanded
cy.nodes().on("expandcollapse.afterexpand", function(event) { var node = this; ... }) Triggered after a node is expanded
cy.edges().on("expandcollapse.beforecollapseedge", function(event) { var edge = this; ... }) Triggered before an edge is collapsed
cy.edges().on("expandcollapse.aftercollapseedge", function(event) { var edge = this; ... }) Triggered after an edge is collapsed
cy.edges().on("expandcollapse.beforeexpandedge", function(event) { var edge = this; ... }) Triggered before an edge is expanded
cy.edges().on("expandcollapse.afterexpandedge", function(event) { var edge = this; ... }) Triggered after an edge is expanded
All these events can also be listened as cytoscape.js core events e.g.
cy.on("expandcollapse.afterexpandedge", function(event) { var elem = event.target; ... })
var options = {
layoutBy: null, // to rearrange after expand/collapse. It's just layout options or whole layout function. Choose your side!
// recommended usage: use cose-bilkent layout with randomize: false to preserve mental map upon expand/collapse
fisheye: true, // whether to perform fisheye view after expand/collapse you can specify a function too
animate: true, // whether to animate on drawing changes you can specify a function too
animationDuration: 1000, // when animate is true, the duration in milliseconds of the animation
ready: function () { }, // callback when expand/collapse initialized
undoable: true, // and if undoRedoExtension exists,
cueEnabled: true, // Whether cues are enabled
expandCollapseCuePosition: 'top-left', // default cue position is top left you can specify a function per node too
expandCollapseCueSize: 12, // size of expand-collapse cue
expandCollapseCueLineSize: 8, // size of lines used for drawing plus-minus icons
expandCueImage: undefined, // image of expand icon if undefined draw regular expand cue
collapseCueImage: undefined, // image of collapse icon if undefined draw regular collapse cue
expandCollapseCueSensitivity: 1, // sensitivity of expand-collapse cues
edgeTypeInfo: "edgeType", // the name of the field that has the edge type, retrieved from edge.data(), can be a function, if reading the field returns undefined the collapsed edge type will be "unknown"
groupEdgesOfSameTypeOnCollapse : false, // if true, the edges to be collapsed will be grouped according to their types, and the created collapsed edges will have same type as their group. if false the collapased edge will have "unknown" type.
allowNestedEdgeCollapse: true, // when you want to collapse a compound edge (edge which contains other edges) and normal edge, should it collapse without expanding the compound first
zIndex: 999 // z-index value of the canvas in which cue ımages are drawn
};
ur.do("collapse", { nodes: eles, options: opts) Equivalent of eles.collapse(opts)
ur.do("expand", { nodes: eles, options: opts) Equivalent of eles.expand(opts)
ur.do("collapseRecursively", { nodes: eles, options: opts) Equivalent of eles.collapseRecursively(opts)
ur.do("expandRecursively", { nodes: eles, options: opts) Equivalent of eles.expandRecursively(opts)
ur.do("collapseAll", { options: opts) Equivalent of cy.collapseAll(opts)
ur.do("expandAll", { options: opts }) Equivalent of cy.expandAll(opts)
ur.do("collapseEdges", { edges: eles, options: opts}) Equivalent of eles.collapseEdges(opts)
ur.do("expandEdges", { edges: eles}) Equivalent of eles.expandEdges()
ur.do("collapseEdgesBetweenNodes", { nodes: eles, options: opts}) Equivalent of eles.collapseEdgesBetweenNodes(opts)
ur.do("expandEdgesBetweenNodes", { nodes: eles}) Equivalent of eles.expandEdgesBetweenNodes()
ur.do("collapseAllEdges", {options: opts)} Equivalent of cy.collapseAllEdges(opts)
ur.do("expandAllEdges")Equivalent of cy.expandAllEdges()
Download the library:
npm install cytoscape-expand-collapse,
bower install cytoscape-expand-collapse, or
require() the library as appropriate for your project:
CommonJS:
var cytoscape = require('cytoscape');
var expandCollapse = require('cytoscape-expand-collapse');
expandCollapse( cytoscape ); // register extension
AMD:
require(['cytoscape', 'cytoscape-expand-collapse'], function( cytoscape, expandCollapse ){
expandCollapse( cytoscape ); // register extension
});
Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no
require() is needed.
This project is set up to automatically be published to npm and bower. To publish:
export VERSION=1.2.3
gulp publish
bower register cytoscape-expand-collapse https://github.com/iVis-at-Bilkent/cytoscape.js-expand-collapse.git