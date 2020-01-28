Description

Euler is a fast, high-quality force-directed (physics simulation) layout for Cytoscape.js (demo)

It is based on cytoscape-ngraph.forcelayout, with several parts reworked and several general improvements.

Dependencies

cytoscape@^3.0.0

Usage instructions

Download the library:

via npm: npm install cytoscape-euler ,

, via bower: bower install cytoscape-euler , or

, or via direct download in the repository (probably from a tag).

Import the library as appropriate for your project:

ES import:

import cytoscape from 'cytoscape' ; import euler from 'cytoscape-euler' ; cytoscape.use( euler );

CommonJS:

let cytoscape = require ( 'cytoscape' ); let euler = require ( 'cytoscape-euler' ); cytoscape.use( euler );

AMD:

require ([ 'cytoscape' , 'cytoscape-euler' ], function ( cytoscape, euler ) { euler( cytoscape ); });

Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no require() is needed.

API

Specify an options object with name: 'euler' to run the layout. All other fields are optional. An example with the default options follows:

let defaults = { name : 'euler' , springLength : edge => 80 , springCoeff : edge => 0.0008 , mass : node => 4 , gravity : -1.2 , pull : 0.001 , theta : 0.666 , dragCoeff : 0.02 , movementThreshold : 1 , timeStep : 20 , refresh : 10 , animate : true , animationDuration : undefined , animationEasing : undefined , maxIterations : 1000 , maxSimulationTime : 4000 , ungrabifyWhileSimulating : false , fit : true , padding : 30 , boundingBox : undefined , ready : function ( ) {}, stop : function ( ) {}, randomize : false }; cy.layout( defaults ).run();

Build instructions

npm run build : Build ./src/** into cytoscape-euler.js

: Build into npm run watch : Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running)

: Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running) npm run dev : Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server

: Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server npm run lint : Run eslint on the source

N.b. all builds use babel, so modern ES features can be used in the src .

Publishing instructions

This project is set up to automatically be published to npm and bower. To publish: