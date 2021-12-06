Description

The elk layout algorithm adapter for Cytoscape.js

ELK is a set of layout algorithms implemented by the Eclipse Foundation in Java. The source code is compiled to JS by the ELK.js project using GWT. This Cytoscape extension adds support for the ELK layout aglorithms in Cytoscape.

Dependencies

Cytoscape.js ^3.2.0

elkjs ^0.7.0

Usage instructions

Download the library:

via npm or yarn: npm install cytoscape-elk or yarn add cytoscape-elk ,

or , via direct download in the repository (probably from a tag).

Import the library as appropriate for your project:

ES import:

import cytoscape from 'cytoscape' ; import elk from 'cytoscape-elk' ; cytoscape.use( elk );

CommonJS require:

let cytoscape = require ( 'cytoscape' ); let elk = require ( 'cytoscape-elk' ); cytoscape.use( elk );

AMD:

require ([ 'cytoscape' , 'cytoscape-elk' ], function ( cytoscape, elk ) { elk( cytoscape ); });

Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no require() is needed.

API

var options = { nodeDimensionsIncludeLabels : false , fit : true , padding : 20 , animate : false , animateFilter : function ( node, i ) { return true ; }, animationDuration : 500 , animationEasing : undefined , transform : function ( node, pos ) { return pos; }, ready : undefined , stop : undefined , elk : { 'algorithm' : 'layered' , 'elk.direction' : 'DOWN' , }, priority : function ( edge ) { return null ; }, }; cy.layout( options ).run();

The set of options.elk.algorithm values that are supported by ELK.js follows:

box : (Demo) (Docs) Pack the nodes like boxes.

: (Demo) (Docs) Pack the nodes like boxes. disco : (Demo) (Docs) Pack the (disconnected) components. A secondary layout may be applied to each component via options.elk.componentLayoutAlgorithm .

: (Demo) (Docs) Pack the (disconnected) components. A secondary layout may be applied to each component via . force : (Demo) (Docs) Apply a basic force-directed layout.

: (Demo) (Docs) Apply a basic force-directed layout. layered : (Demo) (Docs) Apply a hierarchical layout, appropriate for DAGs and trees.

: (Demo) (Docs) Apply a hierarchical layout, appropriate for DAGs and trees. mrtree : (Demo (Docs) Apply a traditional, hierarchical tree layout.

: (Demo (Docs) Apply a traditional, hierarchical tree layout. random : (Demo) (Docs) Apply random positions to the nodes.

: (Demo) (Docs) Apply random positions to the nodes. stress : (Demo) (Docs) Apply a force-directed layout.

See the ELK.js documentation and the ELK algorithm options documentation for more information.

Build targets

npm run test : Run Mocha tests in ./test

: Run Mocha tests in npm run build : Build ./src/** into cytoscape.js-elk

: Build into npm run watch : Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running)

: Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running) npm run dev : Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server

: Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server npm run lint : Run eslint on the source

N.b. all builds use babel, so modern ES features can be used in the src .

Publishing instructions

This project is set up to automatically be published to npm. To publish: