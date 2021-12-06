The elk layout algorithm adapter for Cytoscape.js
ELK is a set of layout algorithms implemented by the Eclipse Foundation in Java. The source code is compiled to JS by the ELK.js project using GWT. This Cytoscape extension adds support for the ELK layout aglorithms in Cytoscape.
Download the library:
npm install cytoscape-elk or
yarn add cytoscape-elk,
Import the library as appropriate for your project:
ES import:
import cytoscape from 'cytoscape';
import elk from 'cytoscape-elk';
cytoscape.use( elk );
CommonJS require:
let cytoscape = require('cytoscape');
let elk = require('cytoscape-elk');
cytoscape.use( elk ); // register extension
AMD:
require(['cytoscape', 'cytoscape-elk'], function( cytoscape, elk ){
elk( cytoscape ); // register extension
});
Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no
require() is needed.
var options = {
nodeDimensionsIncludeLabels: false, // Boolean which changes whether label dimensions are included when calculating node dimensions
fit: true, // Whether to fit
padding: 20, // Padding on fit
animate: false, // Whether to transition the node positions
animateFilter: function( node, i ){ return true; }, // Whether to animate specific nodes when animation is on; non-animated nodes immediately go to their final positions
animationDuration: 500, // Duration of animation in ms if enabled
animationEasing: undefined, // Easing of animation if enabled
transform: function( node, pos ){ return pos; }, // A function that applies a transform to the final node position
ready: undefined, // Callback on layoutready
stop: undefined, // Callback on layoutstop
elk: {
// All options are available at http://www.eclipse.org/elk/reference.html
//
// 'org.eclipse.' can be dropped from the identifier. The subsequent identifier has to be used as property key in quotes.
// E.g. for 'org.eclipse.elk.direction' use:
// 'elk.direction'
//
// Enums use the name of the enum as string e.g. instead of Direction.DOWN use:
// 'elk.direction': 'DOWN'
//
// The main field to set is `algorithm`, which controls which particular layout algorithm is used.
// Example (downwards layered layout):
'algorithm': 'layered',
'elk.direction': 'DOWN',
},
priority: function( edge ){ return null; }, // Edges with a non-nil value are skipped when geedy edge cycle breaking is enabled
};
cy.layout( options ).run();
The set of
options.elk.algorithm values that are supported by ELK.js follows:
box : (Demo) (Docs) Pack the nodes like boxes.
disco : (Demo) (Docs) Pack the (disconnected) components. A secondary layout may be applied to each component via
options.elk.componentLayoutAlgorithm.
force : (Demo) (Docs) Apply a basic force-directed layout.
layered : (Demo) (Docs) Apply a hierarchical layout, appropriate for DAGs and trees.
mrtree : (Demo (Docs) Apply a traditional, hierarchical tree layout.
random : (Demo) (Docs) Apply random positions to the nodes.
stress : (Demo) (Docs) Apply a force-directed layout.
See the ELK.js documentation and the ELK algorithm options documentation for more information.
npm run test : Run Mocha tests in
./test
npm run build : Build
./src/** into
cytoscape.js-elk
npm run watch : Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running)
npm run dev : Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server
npm run lint : Run eslint on the source
N.b. all builds use babel, so modern ES features can be used in the
src.
This project is set up to automatically be published to npm. To publish:
npm run build
git commit -am "Build for release"
npm version major|minor|patch
git push && git push --tags
npm publish .