Description

The Dagre layout for DAGs and trees for Cytoscape.js (demo)

The dagre layout organises the graph using a DAG (directed acyclic graph) system, written by Chris Pettitt. It is especially suitable for DAGs and trees. For more information, please refer to Dagre's documentation.

Dependencies

Cytoscape.js ^3.2.0

Dagre ^0.8.2

Usage instructions

Download the library:

via npm: npm install cytoscape-dagre ,

, via bower: bower install cytoscape-dagre , or

, or via direct download in the repository (probably from a tag).

Import the library as appropriate for your project:

ES import:

import cytoscape from 'cytoscape' ; import dagre from 'cytoscape-dagre' ; cytoscape.use( dagre );

CommonJS require:

let cytoscape = require ( 'cytoscape' ); let dagre = require ( 'cytoscape-dagre' ); cytoscape.use( dagre );

AMD:

require ([ 'cytoscape' , 'cytoscape-dagre' ], function ( cytoscape, dagre ) { dagre( cytoscape ); });

Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no require() is needed.

API

Call the layout, e.g. cy.layout({ name: 'dagre', ... }).run() , with options:

var defaults = { nodeSep : undefined , edgeSep : undefined , rankSep : undefined , rankDir : undefined , align : undefined , acyclicer : undefined , ranker : undefined , minLen : function ( edge ) { return 1 ; }, edgeWeight : function ( edge ) { return 1 ; }, fit : true , padding : 30 , spacingFactor : undefined , nodeDimensionsIncludeLabels : false , animate : false , animateFilter : function ( node, i ) { return true ; }, animationDuration : 500 , animationEasing : undefined , boundingBox : undefined , transform : function ( node, pos ) { return pos; }, ready : function ( ) {}, stop : function ( ) {} };

Build targets

npm run test : Run Mocha tests in ./test

: Run Mocha tests in npm run build : Build ./src/** into cytoscape-dagre.js

: Build into npm run watch : Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running)

: Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running) npm run dev : Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server

: Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server npm run lint : Run eslint on the source

N.b. all builds use babel, so modern ES features can be used in the src .

Publishing instructions

This project is set up to automatically be published to npm and bower. To publish: