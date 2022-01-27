The Dagre layout for DAGs and trees for Cytoscape.js (demo)
The
dagre layout organises the graph using a DAG (directed acyclic graph) system, written by Chris Pettitt. It is especially suitable for DAGs and trees. For more information, please refer to Dagre's documentation.
Download the library:
npm install cytoscape-dagre,
bower install cytoscape-dagre, or
Import the library as appropriate for your project:
ES import:
import cytoscape from 'cytoscape';
import dagre from 'cytoscape-dagre';
cytoscape.use( dagre );
CommonJS require:
let cytoscape = require('cytoscape');
let dagre = require('cytoscape-dagre');
cytoscape.use( dagre ); // register extension
AMD:
require(['cytoscape', 'cytoscape-dagre'], function( cytoscape, dagre ){
dagre( cytoscape ); // register extension
});
Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no
require() is needed.
Call the layout, e.g.
cy.layout({ name: 'dagre', ... }).run(), with options:
var defaults = {
// dagre algo options, uses default value on undefined
nodeSep: undefined, // the separation between adjacent nodes in the same rank
edgeSep: undefined, // the separation between adjacent edges in the same rank
rankSep: undefined, // the separation between each rank in the layout
rankDir: undefined, // 'TB' for top to bottom flow, 'LR' for left to right,
align: undefined, // alignment for rank nodes. Can be 'UL', 'UR', 'DL', or 'DR', where U = up, D = down, L = left, and R = right
acyclicer: undefined, // If set to 'greedy', uses a greedy heuristic for finding a feedback arc set for a graph.
// A feedback arc set is a set of edges that can be removed to make a graph acyclic.
ranker: undefined, // Type of algorithm to assign a rank to each node in the input graph. Possible values: 'network-simplex', 'tight-tree' or 'longest-path'
minLen: function( edge ){ return 1; }, // number of ranks to keep between the source and target of the edge
edgeWeight: function( edge ){ return 1; }, // higher weight edges are generally made shorter and straighter than lower weight edges
// general layout options
fit: true, // whether to fit to viewport
padding: 30, // fit padding
spacingFactor: undefined, // Applies a multiplicative factor (>0) to expand or compress the overall area that the nodes take up
nodeDimensionsIncludeLabels: false, // whether labels should be included in determining the space used by a node
animate: false, // whether to transition the node positions
animateFilter: function( node, i ){ return true; }, // whether to animate specific nodes when animation is on; non-animated nodes immediately go to their final positions
animationDuration: 500, // duration of animation in ms if enabled
animationEasing: undefined, // easing of animation if enabled
boundingBox: undefined, // constrain layout bounds; { x1, y1, x2, y2 } or { x1, y1, w, h }
transform: function( node, pos ){ return pos; }, // a function that applies a transform to the final node position
ready: function(){}, // on layoutready
stop: function(){} // on layoutstop
};
npm run test : Run Mocha tests in
./test
npm run build : Build
./src/** into
cytoscape-dagre.js
npm run watch : Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running)
npm run dev : Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server
npm run lint : Run eslint on the source
N.b. all builds use babel, so modern ES features can be used in the
src.
This project is set up to automatically be published to npm and bower. To publish:
npm run build:release
git commit -am "Build for release"
npm version major|minor|patch
git push && git push --tags
npm publish .
bower register cytoscape-dagre https://github.com/cytoscape/cytoscape.js-dagre.git