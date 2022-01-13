Description

A circular, swipeable context menu extension for Cytoscape.js

Demo with default options: demo

Demo with adaptative spotlight radius features: demo

Demo with outsideMenuCancel : demo

This extension creates a widget that lets the user operate circular context menus on nodes in Cytoscape.js. The user swipes along the circular menu to select a menu item and perform a command on either a node, a edge, or the graph background.

Dependencies

Cytoscape.js ^3.2.0

Usage instructions

Download the library:

via npm: npm install cytoscape-cxtmenu ,

, via bower: bower install cytoscape-cxtmenu , or

, or via direct download in the repository (probably from a tag).

Import the library as appropriate for your project:

ES import:

import cytoscape from 'cytoscape' ; import cxtmenu from 'cytoscape-cxtmenu' ; cytoscape.use( cxtmenu );

CommonJS require:

let cytoscape = require ( 'cytoscape' ); let cxtmenu = require ( 'cytoscape-cxtmenu' ); cytoscape.use( cxtmenu );

AMD:

require ([ 'cytoscape' , 'cytoscape-cxtmenu' ], function ( cytoscape, cxtmenu ) { cxtmenu( cytoscape ); });

Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no require() is needed.

CSS

You can style the font of the command text with the cxtmenu-content class, and you can style disabled entries with the cxtmenu-disabled class.

API

You initialise the plugin on the same HTML DOM element container used for Cytoscape.js:

let cy = cytoscape({ container : document .getElementById( 'cy' ), }); let defaults = { menuRadius : function ( ele ) { return 100 ; }, selector : 'node' , commands : [ ], fillColor : 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.75)' , activeFillColor : 'rgba(1, 105, 217, 0.75)' , activePadding : 20 , indicatorSize : 24 , separatorWidth : 3 , spotlightPadding : 4 , adaptativeNodeSpotlightRadius : false , minSpotlightRadius : 24 , maxSpotlightRadius : 38 , openMenuEvents : 'cxttapstart taphold' , itemColor : 'white' , itemTextShadowColor : 'transparent' , zIndex : 9999 , atMouse : false , outsideMenuCancel : false }; let menu = cy.cxtmenu( defaults );

You get access to the cxtmenu API as the returned value of calling the extension. You can use this to clean up and destroy the menu instance:

let menu = cy.cxtmenu( someOptions ); menu.destroy();

Build targets

npm run test : Run Mocha tests in ./test

: Run Mocha tests in npm run build : Build ./src/** into cytoscape-cxtmenu.js

: Build into npm run watch : Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running)

: Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running) npm run dev : Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server

: Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server npm run lint : Run eslint on the source

N.b. all builds use babel, so modern ES features can be used in the src .

Publishing instructions

This project is set up to automatically be published to npm and bower. To publish: