The CoSE (pron. "cosay", Compound Spring Embedder) layout for Cytoscape.js developed by i-Vis Lab in Bilkent University is a spring embedder layout with support for compound graphs (nested structures) and varying (non-uniform) node dimensions. A faster version of this layout style called fCoSE, also supporting user-defined placement constraints can be found here. (demo, compound demo)
Please cite the following when using this layout:
U. Dogrusoz, E. Giral, A. Cetintas, A. Civril, and E. Demir, "A Layout Algorithm For Undirected Compound Graphs", Information Sciences, 179, pp. 980-994, 2009.
Download the library:
npm install cytoscape-cose-bilkent,
bower install cytoscape-cose-bilkent, or
Import the library as appropriate for your project:
ES import:
import cytoscape from 'cytoscape';
import coseBilkent from 'cytoscape-cose-bilkent';
cytoscape.use( coseBilkent );
CommonJS require:
let cytoscape = require('cytoscape');
let coseBilkent = require('cytoscape-cose-bilkent');
cytoscape.use( coseBilkent ); // register extension
AMD:
require(['cytoscape', 'cytoscape-cose-bilkent'], function( cytoscape, coseBilkent ){
coseBilkent( cytoscape ); // register extension
});
Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no
require() is needed. Just add the following files:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/layout-base/layout-base.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/cose-base/cose-base.js"></script>
<script src="cytoscape-cose-bilkent.js"></script>
When calling the layout, e.g.
cy.layout({ name: 'cose-bilkent', ... }), the following options are supported:
var defaultOptions = {
// Called on `layoutready`
ready: function () {
},
// Called on `layoutstop`
stop: function () {
},
// 'draft', 'default' or 'proof"
// - 'draft' fast cooling rate
// - 'default' moderate cooling rate
// - "proof" slow cooling rate
quality: 'default',
// Whether to include labels in node dimensions. Useful for avoiding label overlap
nodeDimensionsIncludeLabels: false,
// number of ticks per frame; higher is faster but more jerky
refresh: 30,
// Whether to fit the network view after when done
fit: true,
// Padding on fit
padding: 10,
// Whether to enable incremental mode
randomize: true,
// Node repulsion (non overlapping) multiplier
nodeRepulsion: 4500,
// Ideal (intra-graph) edge length
idealEdgeLength: 50,
// Divisor to compute edge forces
edgeElasticity: 0.45,
// Nesting factor (multiplier) to compute ideal edge length for inter-graph edges
nestingFactor: 0.1,
// Gravity force (constant)
gravity: 0.25,
// Maximum number of iterations to perform
numIter: 2500,
// Whether to tile disconnected nodes
tile: true,
// Type of layout animation. The option set is {'during', 'end', false}
animate: 'end',
// Duration for animate:end
animationDuration: 500,
// Amount of vertical space to put between degree zero nodes during tiling (can also be a function)
tilingPaddingVertical: 10,
// Amount of horizontal space to put between degree zero nodes during tiling (can also be a function)
tilingPaddingHorizontal: 10,
// Gravity range (constant) for compounds
gravityRangeCompound: 1.5,
// Gravity force (constant) for compounds
gravityCompound: 1.0,
// Gravity range (constant)
gravityRange: 3.8,
// Initial cooling factor for incremental layout
initialEnergyOnIncremental: 0.5
};
Note that this extension supports only relatively modern browsers. Browsers like IE require significant shimming, for example with core-js.
Note that while running Cytoscape.js in headless mode, stylingEnabled option of Cytoscape.js should be set as true because this extension considers node dimensions and some other styling properties.
npm run test : Run Mocha tests in
./test
npm run build : Build
./src/** into
cytoscape-cose-bilkent.js
npm run watch : Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running)
npm run dev : Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server
npm run lint : Run eslint on the source
N.b. all builds use babel, so modern ES features can be used in the
src.
This project is set up to automatically be published to npm and bower. To publish:
npm run build:release
git commit -am "Build for release"
npm version major|minor|patch
git push && git push --tags
npm publish .
bower register cytoscape-cose-bilkent https://github.com/cytoscape/cytoscape.js-cose-bilkent.git