Description

The CoSE (pron. "cosay", Compound Spring Embedder) layout for Cytoscape.js developed by i-Vis Lab in Bilkent University is a spring embedder layout with support for compound graphs (nested structures) and varying (non-uniform) node dimensions. A faster version of this layout style called fCoSE, also supporting user-defined placement constraints can be found here. (demo, compound demo)

Please cite the following when using this layout:

U. Dogrusoz, E. Giral, A. Cetintas, A. Civril, and E. Demir, "A Layout Algorithm For Undirected Compound Graphs", Information Sciences, 179, pp. 980-994, 2009.

Dependencies

Cytoscape.js ^3.2.0

cose-base ^1.0.0

Usage instructions

Download the library:

via npm: npm install cytoscape-cose-bilkent ,

, via bower: bower install cytoscape-cose-bilkent , or

, or via direct download in the repository (probably from a tag).

Import the library as appropriate for your project:

ES import:

import cytoscape from 'cytoscape' ; import coseBilkent from 'cytoscape-cose-bilkent' ; cytoscape.use( coseBilkent );

CommonJS require:

let cytoscape = require ( 'cytoscape' ); let coseBilkent = require ( 'cytoscape-cose-bilkent' ); cytoscape.use( coseBilkent );

AMD:

require ([ 'cytoscape' , 'cytoscape-cose-bilkent' ], function ( cytoscape, coseBilkent ) { coseBilkent( cytoscape ); });

Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no require() is needed. Just add the following files:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/layout-base/layout-base.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/cose-base/cose-base.js" > </ script > < script src = "cytoscape-cose-bilkent.js" > </ script >

API

When calling the layout, e.g. cy.layout({ name: 'cose-bilkent', ... }) , the following options are supported:

var defaultOptions = { ready : function ( ) { }, stop : function ( ) { }, quality : 'default' , nodeDimensionsIncludeLabels : false , refresh : 30 , fit : true , padding : 10 , randomize : true , nodeRepulsion : 4500 , idealEdgeLength : 50 , edgeElasticity : 0.45 , nestingFactor : 0.1 , gravity : 0.25 , numIter : 2500 , tile : true , animate : 'end' , animationDuration : 500 , tilingPaddingVertical : 10 , tilingPaddingHorizontal : 10 , gravityRangeCompound : 1.5 , gravityCompound : 1.0 , gravityRange : 3.8 , initialEnergyOnIncremental : 0.5 };

Note that this extension supports only relatively modern browsers. Browsers like IE require significant shimming, for example with core-js.

Note that while running Cytoscape.js in headless mode, stylingEnabled option of Cytoscape.js should be set as true because this extension considers node dimensions and some other styling properties.

Build targets

npm run test : Run Mocha tests in ./test

: Run Mocha tests in npm run build : Build ./src/** into cytoscape-cose-bilkent.js

: Build into npm run watch : Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running)

: Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running) npm run dev : Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server

: Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server npm run lint : Run eslint on the source

N.b. all builds use babel, so modern ES features can be used in the src .

Publishing instructions

This project is set up to automatically be published to npm and bower. To publish: