A Cytoscape.js extension to provide context menu around elements and core instance distributed under The MIT License.

Please cite the following paper when using this extension:

U. Dogrusoz , A. Karacelik, I. Safarli, H. Balci, L. Dervishi, and M.C. Siper, "Efficient methods and readily customizable libraries for managing complexity of large networks", PLoS ONE, 13(5): e0197238, 2018.

Demo

Click here (simple) or here (customized) or here (with different menu items) for demos

Dependencies

Cytoscape.js ^2.7.0 || ^3.0.0

Usage instructions

Download the library:

via npm: npm install cytoscape-context-menus ,

, via bower: bower install cytoscape-context-menus , or

, or via direct download in the repository (probably from a tag).

Import the library as appropriate for your project:

ES import:

Note: es import doesn't work for plain javascript applications because webpack doesn't support es module output at the moment.

import cytoscape from 'cytoscape' ; import contextMenus from 'cytoscape-context-menus' ; cytoscape.use(contextMenus); import 'cytoscape-context-menus/cytoscape-context-menus.css' ;

CommonJS:

var cytoscape = require ( 'cytoscape' ); var contextMenus = require ( 'cytoscape-context-menus' ); contextMenus(cytoscape);

AMD:

require ([ 'cytoscape' , 'cytoscape-context-menus' ], function ( cytoscape, contextMenus ) { contextMenus(cytoscape); });

Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no require() is needed.

Default Options

var options = { evtType : 'cxttap' , menuItems : [ ], menuItemClasses : [ ], contextMenuClasses : [ ], submenuIndicator : { src : 'assets/submenu-indicator-default.svg' , width : 12 , height : 12 } };

Note: selector and coreAsWell options are ignored for the items that are inside a submenu. Their visiblity depends on their root parent's visibility.

API

Instance API

var instance = cy.contextMenus(options);

Returns whether the extension is active.

instance.appendMenuItem(item, parentID = undefined)

Appends given menu item to the menu items list.

If parentID is specified, the item is inserted to the submenu of the item with parentID.

If the parent has no submenu then it will automatically be created.

If not specified item will be inserted to the root of the contextmenu

instance.appendMenuItems(items, parentID = undefined)

Same with above but takes an array of items

Removes the menu item with given ID and its submenu along with

Sets whether the menuItem with given ID will have a following divider

Inserts given item before the existingitem

instance.moveToSubmenu(itemID, options = null)

Moves the item with given ID to the submenu of the parent with the given ID or to root with the specified options

If options is a string , then it is the id of the parent

is a , then it is the id of the parent If options is a { selector?: string, coreAsWell?: boolean } , then old properties are overwritten by them and the menu item is moved to the root. If it doesn't have either properties item is not moved .

is a , then old properties are overwritten by them and the menu item is moved to the root. If it doesn't have either properties item is . If options is null or not provided, then it is just moved to the root

Inserts the item before the existingItem and moves it to the submenu that contains the existingItem

Disables the menu item with given ID.

Enables the menu item with given ID.

Shows the menu item with given ID.

Hides the menu item with given ID.

Destroys the extension instance

Other API

Returns the existing instance to the extension

Build targets

npm run build : Build ./src/** into cytoscape-edge-editing.js in production environment and minimize the file.

: Build into in production environment and minimize the file. npm run build:dev : Build ./src/** into cytoscape-edge-editing.js in development environment without minimizing the file.

Publishing instructions

This project is set up to automatically be published to npm and bower. To publish:

Build the extension : npm run build Commit the build : git commit -am "Build for release" Bump the version number and tag: npm version major|minor|patch Push to origin: git push && git push --tags Publish to npm: npm publish . If publishing to bower for the first time, you'll need to run bower register cytoscape-context-menus https://github.com/iVis-at-Bilkent/cytoscape.js-context-menus.git

