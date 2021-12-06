Compound node drag-and-drop UI for adding and removing children (demo)
Download the library:
npm install cytoscape-compound-drag-and-drop,
bower install cytoscape-compound-drag-and-drop, or
Import the library as appropriate for your project:
ES import:
import cytoscape from 'cytoscape';
import compoundDragAndDrop from 'cytoscape-compound-drag-and-drop';
cytoscape.use( compoundDragAndDrop );
CommonJS require:
let cytoscape = require('cytoscape');
let compoundDragAndDrop = require('cytoscape-compound-drag-and-drop');
cytoscape.use( compoundDragAndDrop ); // register extension
AMD:
require(['cytoscape', 'cytoscape-compound-drag-and-drop'], function( cytoscape, compoundDragAndDrop ){
compoundDragAndDrop( cytoscape ); // register extension
});
Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no
require() is needed.
true return value for
options.grabbedNode(node).
true return value for
options.dropTarget(node).
options.newParentNode(grabbedNode, dropSibling). The grabbed node and drop sibling are made to be children of the newly created drop target.
true return value for
options.dropSibling(node).
Create an instance of the drag-and-drop UI:
const cdnd = cy.compoundDragAndDrop(options);
The
options object is outlined below with the default values:
const options = {
grabbedNode: node => true, // filter function to specify which nodes are valid to grab and drop into other nodes
dropTarget: (dropTarget, grabbedNode) => true, // filter function to specify which parent nodes are valid drop targets
dropSibling: (dropSibling, grabbedNode) => true, // filter function to specify which orphan nodes are valid drop siblings
newParentNode: (grabbedNode, dropSibling) => ({}), // specifies element json for parent nodes added by dropping an orphan node on another orphan (a drop sibling)
boundingBoxOptions: { // same as https://js.cytoscape.org/#eles.boundingBox, used when calculating if one node is dragged over another
includeOverlays: false,
includeLabels: true
},
overThreshold: 10, // make dragging over a drop target easier by expanding the hit area by this amount on all sides
outThreshold: 10 // make dragging out of a drop target a bit harder by expanding the hit area by this amount on all sides
};
There are a number of functions available on the
cdnd object:
cdnd.disable(); // disables the UI
cdnd.enable(); // re-enables the UI
cdnd.destroy(); // removes the UI
These events are emitted by the extension during its gesture cycle.
cdndgrab : Emitted on a grabbed node that is compatible with the drag-and-drop gesture.
grabbedNode.on('cdndgrab', (event) => {})
cdndover : Emitted on a grabbed node when it is dragged over another node.
grabbedNode.on('cdndover', (event, dropTarget, dropSibling) => {})
cdndout : Emmitted on a grabbed node when it is dragged out of its parent.
grabbedNode.on('cdndout', (event, dropTarget, dropSibling) => {})
cdnddrop : Emitted on a grabbed node when it is dropped (freed).
droppedNode.on('cdnddrop', (event, dropTarget, dropSibling) => {})
For these events:
dropTarget is always the parent node under consideration.
dropSibling is nonempty only if the grabbed node was originally dragged over the drop sibling.
These classes are applied to nodes during the gesture cycle. You can use them in your stylesheet to customise the look of the nodes during different phases of the gesture.
cdnd-grabbed-node : Applied to the grabbed node, until it is dropped.
cdnd-drop-target : Applied to a drop target node, while the grabbed node is over it.
cdnd-drop-sibling : Applied to drop sibling node, while the grabbed node is over its drop target (parent).
npm run build : Build
./src/** into
cytoscape-compound-drag-and-drop.js
npm run watch : Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running)
npm run lint : Run eslint on the source
N.b. all builds use babel, so modern ES features can be used in the
src.
This project is set up to automatically be published to npm and bower. To publish:
npm run build:release
git commit -am "Build for release"
npm version major|minor|patch
git push && git push --tags
npm publish .
bower register cytoscape-compound-drag-and-drop https://github.com/cytoscape/cytoscape.js-compound-drag-and-drop.git