Compound node drag-and-drop UI for adding and removing children (demo)

Dependencies

Cytoscape.js ^3.4.0

Usage instructions

Download the library:

via npm: npm install cytoscape-compound-drag-and-drop ,

, via bower: bower install cytoscape-compound-drag-and-drop , or

, or via direct download in the repository (probably from a tag).

Import the library as appropriate for your project:

ES import:

import cytoscape from 'cytoscape' ; import compoundDragAndDrop from 'cytoscape-compound-drag-and-drop' ; cytoscape.use( compoundDragAndDrop );

CommonJS require:

let cytoscape = require ( 'cytoscape' ); let compoundDragAndDrop = require ( 'cytoscape-compound-drag-and-drop' ); cytoscape.use( compoundDragAndDrop );

AMD:

require ([ 'cytoscape' , 'cytoscape-compound-drag-and-drop' ], function ( cytoscape, compoundDragAndDrop ) { compoundDragAndDrop( cytoscape ); });

Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no require() is needed.

Definitions

Grabbed node : The grabbed node is the node that is grabbed by the user (by touch or cursor), which starts the drag-and-drop gesture. There are some requirements on grabbed nodes: A grabbed node may not be a compound parent node. A grabbed node may not be selected if multiple nodes are selected. A grabbed node must result in a true return value for options.grabbedNode(node) .

: The grabbed node is the node that is grabbed by the user (by touch or cursor), which starts the drag-and-drop gesture. There are some requirements on grabbed nodes: Drop target : The drop target node is the parent node currently under consideration by the drag-and-drop gesture. A drop target is a compound parent node. A drop target must result in a true return value for options.dropTarget(node) . If the grabbed node is a child, the drop target is the grabbed node's parent. The grabbed node is under consideration for removal from the drop target. If the grabbed node is an orphan, the drop target is the parent node onto which the grabbed node is dragged. If the grabbed node is dragged onto an existing parent node, then the drop target is that parent node. Drop sibling : If the grabbed node is dragged onto another orphan node, a drop sibling, then the drop target is a new parent node generated by options.newParentNode(grabbedNode, dropSibling) . The grabbed node and drop sibling are made to be children of the newly created drop target. A drop sibling must result in a true return value for options.dropSibling(node) . The drop target is removed from the graph for these cases: A gesture is cancelled on a drop sibling. The grabbed node is the only child of the drop target, and the grabbed node is dragged out of the drop target.

: The drop target node is the parent node currently under consideration by the drag-and-drop gesture.

API

Create an instance of the drag-and-drop UI:

const cdnd = cy.compoundDragAndDrop(options);

The options object is outlined below with the default values:

const options = { grabbedNode : node => true , dropTarget : ( dropTarget, grabbedNode ) => true , dropSibling : ( dropSibling, grabbedNode ) => true , newParentNode : ( grabbedNode, dropSibling ) => ({}), boundingBoxOptions : { includeOverlays : false , includeLabels : true }, overThreshold : 10 , outThreshold : 10 };

There are a number of functions available on the cdnd object:

cdnd.disable(); cdnd.enable(); cdnd.destroy();

Events

These events are emitted by the extension during its gesture cycle.

cdndgrab : Emitted on a grabbed node that is compatible with the drag-and-drop gesture. grabbedNode.on('cdndgrab', (event) => {})

: Emitted on a grabbed node that is compatible with the drag-and-drop gesture. cdndover : Emitted on a grabbed node when it is dragged over another node. grabbedNode.on('cdndover', (event, dropTarget, dropSibling) => {})

: Emitted on a grabbed node when it is dragged over another node. cdndout : Emmitted on a grabbed node when it is dragged out of its parent. grabbedNode.on('cdndout', (event, dropTarget, dropSibling) => {})

: Emmitted on a grabbed node when it is dragged out of its parent. cdnddrop : Emitted on a grabbed node when it is dropped (freed). droppedNode.on('cdnddrop', (event, dropTarget, dropSibling) => {})

: Emitted on a grabbed node when it is dropped (freed).

For these events:

dropTarget is always the parent node under consideration.

is always the parent node under consideration. dropSibling is nonempty only if the grabbed node was originally dragged over the drop sibling.

Classes

These classes are applied to nodes during the gesture cycle. You can use them in your stylesheet to customise the look of the nodes during different phases of the gesture.

cdnd-grabbed-node : Applied to the grabbed node, until it is dropped.

: Applied to the grabbed node, until it is dropped. cdnd-drop-target : Applied to a drop target node, while the grabbed node is over it.

: Applied to a drop target node, while the grabbed node is over it. cdnd-drop-sibling : Applied to drop sibling node, while the grabbed node is over its drop target (parent).

Caveats

Compound nodes are supported by this extension only to depth 1.

The grabbed node may not be a parent.

Two compound nodes may not be joined together.

Only one node may be dragged into a compound node at a time.

Performance may not be very good for large graphs.

Build targets

npm run build : Build ./src/** into cytoscape-compound-drag-and-drop.js

: Build into npm run watch : Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running)

: Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running) npm run lint : Run eslint on the source

N.b. all builds use babel, so modern ES features can be used in the src .

Publishing instructions

Publishing instructions