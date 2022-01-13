Description

The Cola.js physics simulation layout for Cytoscape.js (demo, non-animated demo, compound demo, constraint demo)

The cola layout uses a force-directed physics simulation with several sophisticated constraints, written by Tim Dwyer. For more information about Cola and its parameters, refer to its documentation.

It supports noncompound and compound graphs well.

Dependencies

Cytoscape.js ^3.2.0

Cola.js ^3.1.2

Usage instructions

Download the library:

via npm: npm install cytoscape-cola ,

, via bower: bower install cytoscape-cola , or

, or via direct download in the repository (probably from a tag).

Import the library as appropriate for your project:

ES import:

import cytoscape from 'cytoscape' ; import cola from 'cytoscape-cola' ; cytoscape.use( cola );

CommonJS require:

let cytoscape = require ( 'cytoscape' ); let cola = require ( 'cytoscape-cola' ); cytoscape.use( cola );

AMD:

require ([ 'cytoscape' , 'cytoscape-cola' ], function ( cytoscape, cola ) { cola( cytoscape ); });

Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no require() is needed.

API

Call the layout, e.g. cy.layout({ name: 'cola', ... }) , with options:

var defaults = { animate : true , refresh : 1 , maxSimulationTime : 4000 , ungrabifyWhileSimulating : false , fit : true , padding : 30 , boundingBox : undefined , nodeDimensionsIncludeLabels : false , ready : function ( ) {}, stop : function ( ) {}, randomize : false , avoidOverlap : true , handleDisconnected : true , convergenceThreshold : 0.01 , nodeSpacing : function ( node ) { return 10 ; }, flow : undefined , alignment : undefined , gapInequalities : undefined , edgeLength : undefined , edgeSymDiffLength : undefined , edgeJaccardLength : undefined , unconstrIter : undefined , userConstIter : undefined , allConstIter : undefined , };

Notes

The alignment option isn't as flexible as the raw Cola option. Here, only integers can be used to specify relative positioning, so it's a bit limited. If you'd like to see a more sophisticated implementation, please send a pull request.

Build targets

npm run test : Run Mocha tests in ./test

: Run Mocha tests in npm run build : Build ./src/** into cytoscape-cola.js

: Build into npm run watch : Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running)

: Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running) npm run dev : Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server

: Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server npm run lint : Run eslint on the source

N.b. all builds use babel, so modern ES features can be used in the src .

Publishing instructions

This project is set up to automatically be published to npm and bower. To publish: