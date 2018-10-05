Description

An extension to create a canvas over or under a Cytoscape graph. Useful for customizing nodes/edges, drawing backgrounds, etc.

Demo

Demo

Dependencies

Cytoscape.js >=3.0.0

Example

var cytoscape = require ( 'cytoscape' ); var cyCanvas = require ( 'cytoscape-canvas' ); cyCanvas(cytoscape); var cy = cytoscape({ }); var layer = cy.cyCanvas(); var canvas = layer.getCanvas(); var ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' ); cy.on( "render cyCanvas.resize" , function ( evt ) { layer.resetTransform(ctx); layer.clear(ctx); ctx.fillRect( 0 , 0 , 100 , 100 ); layer.setTransform(ctx); cy.nodes().forEach( function ( node ) { var pos = node.position(); ctx.fillRect(pos.x, pos.y, 100 , 100 ); }); });

Usage instructions

Download the library:

via npm: npm install cytoscape-canvas ,

, via bower: bower install cytoscape-canvas , or

, or via direct download in the repository (probably from a tag).

require() the library as appropriate for your project:

CommonJS:

var cytoscape = require ( 'cytoscape' ); var cyCanvas = require ( 'cytoscape-canvas' ); cyCanvas(cytoscape);

AMD:

require ([ 'cytoscape' , 'cytoscape-canvas' ], function ( cytoscape, cyCanvas ) { cyCanvas(cytoscape); });

Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no require() is needed.

Initialisation

var cy = cytoscape({ }); var layer = cy.cyCanvas({ zIndex : 1 , pixelRatio : "auto" , });

API

return: Canvas The generated canvas

Set the context transform to match Cystoscape's zoom & pan. Further drawing will be on model position.

param: CanvasRenderingContext2D ctx

Reset the context transform. Further drawing will be on rendered position.

param: CanvasRenderingContext2D ctx

Clear the entire canvas.

param: CanvasRenderingContext2D ctx

Events