An extension to create a canvas over or under a Cytoscape graph. Useful for customizing nodes/edges, drawing backgrounds, etc.
var cytoscape = require('cytoscape');
var cyCanvas = require('cytoscape-canvas');
cyCanvas(cytoscape); // Register extension
var cy = cytoscape({/* ... */});
var layer = cy.cyCanvas();
var canvas = layer.getCanvas();
var ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');
cy.on("render cyCanvas.resize", function(evt) {
layer.resetTransform(ctx);
layer.clear(ctx);
// Draw fixed elements
ctx.fillRect(0, 0, 100, 100); // Top left corner
layer.setTransform(ctx);
// Draw model elements
cy.nodes().forEach(function(node) {
var pos = node.position();
ctx.fillRect(pos.x, pos.y, 100, 100); // At node position
});
});
Download the library:
npm install cytoscape-canvas,
bower install cytoscape-canvas , or
require() the library as appropriate for your project:
CommonJS:
AMD:
require(['cytoscape', 'cytoscape-canvas'], function(cytoscape, cyCanvas) {
cyCanvas(cytoscape); // Register extension
});
Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no
require() is needed.
var layer = cy.cyCanvas({
zIndex: 1,
pixelRatio: "auto",
});
layer.getCanvas()
layer.setTransform(ctx)
Set the context transform to match Cystoscape's zoom & pan. Further drawing will be on model position.
layer.resetTransform(ctx)
Reset the context transform. Further drawing will be on rendered position.
layer.clear(ctx)
Clear the entire canvas.
cyCanvas.resize: When the extension's canvas is resized