An extension for Cytoscape.js that automatically updates node positions based on specified rules (demo)
Common usecases:
Download the library:
npm install cytoscape-automove,
bower install cytoscape-automove, or
Import the library as appropriate for your project:
ES import:
import cytoscape from 'cytoscape';
import automove from 'cytoscape-automove';
cytoscape.use( automove );
CommonJS require:
let cytoscape = require('cytoscape');
let automove = require('cytoscape-automove');
cytoscape.use( automove ); // register extension
AMD:
require(['cytoscape', 'cytoscape-automove'], function( cytoscape, automove ){
automove( cytoscape ); // register extension
});
Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no
require() is needed.
Each time
cy.automove() is called, the specified rules are added to the core instance:
let defaults = {
// specify nodes that should be automoved with one of
// - a function that returns true for matching nodes
// - a selector that matches the nodes
// - a collection of nodes (very good for performance)
nodesMatching: function( node ){ return false; },
// specify how a node's position should be updated with one of
// - function( node ){ return { x: 1, y: 2 }; } => put the node where the function returns
// - { x1, y1, x2, y2 } => constrain the node position within the bounding box (in model co-ordinates)
// - { x1, y1, x2, y2, type: 'inside' } => constrain the node position within the bounding box (in model co-ordinates)
// - { x1, y1, x2, y2, type: 'outside' } => constrain the node position outside the bounding box (in model co-ordinates)
// - 'mean' => put the node in the average position of its neighbourhood
// - 'viewport' => keeps the node body within the viewport
// - 'drag' => matching nodes are effectively dragged along
reposition: 'mean',
// specify when the repositioning should occur by specifying a function that
// calls update() when reposition updates should occur
// - function( update ){ /* ... */ update(); } => a manual function for updating
// - 'matching' => automatically update on position events for nodesMatching
// - set efficiently and automatically for
// - reposition: 'mean'
// - reposition: { x1, y1, x2, y2 }
// - reposition: 'viewport'
// - reposition: 'drag'
// - default/undefined => on a position event for any node (not as efficient...)
when: undefined,
//
// customisation options for non-function `reposition` values
//
// `reposition: 'mean'`
// specify nodes that should be ignored in the mean calculation
// - a function that returns true for nodes to be ignored
// - a selector that matches the nodes to be ignored
// - a collection of nodes to be ignored (very good for performance)
meanIgnores: function( node ){ return false; },
// specify whether moving a particular `nodesMatching` node causes repositioning
// - true : the mid node can't be independently moved/dragged
// - false : the mid node can be independently moved/dragged (useful if you want the mid node to use `reposition: 'drag' in another rule with its neighbourhood`)
meanOnSelfPosition: function( node ){ return true; },
// `reposition: 'drag'`
// specify nodes that when dragged cause the matched nodes to move along (i.e. the master nodes)
// - a function that returns true for nodes to be listened to for drag events
// - a selector that matches the nodes to be listened to for drag events
// - a collection of nodes to be listened to for drag events (very good for performance)
dragWith: function( node ){ return false; }
};
let options = defaults;
let rule = cy.automove( options );
A rule has a number of functions available:
rule.apply(); // manually apply a rule
rule.enabled(); // get whether rule is enabled
rule.toggle(); // toggle whether the rule is enabled
rule.disable(); // temporarily disable the rule
rule.enable(); // re-enable the rule
rule.destroy(); // remove and clean up just this rule
You can also remove all the rules you previously specified:
cy.automove('destroy');
automove : Emitted on a node when its position is changed by a rule
node.on('automove', function( event, rule ){})
npm run test : Run Mocha tests in
./test
npm run build : Build
./src/** into
cytoscape-automove.js
npm run watch : Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running)
npm run dev : Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server
npm run lint : Run eslint on the source
N.b. all builds use babel, so modern ES features can be used in the
src.
This project is set up to automatically be published to npm and bower. To publish:
npm run build:release
git commit -am "Build for release"
npm version major|minor|patch
git push && git push --tags
npm publish .
bower register cytoscape-automove https://github.com/cytoscape/cytoscape.js-automove.git