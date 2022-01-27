Description

An extension for Cytoscape.js that automatically updates node positions based on specified rules (demo)

Common usecases:

Making one node move in step with another node

Constraining a node within a boundary

Using a node to represent an n-ary interaction

Dependencies

Cytoscape.js ^3.2.0

Usage instructions

Download the library:

via npm: npm install cytoscape-automove ,

, via bower: bower install cytoscape-automove , or

, or via direct download in the repository (probably from a tag).

Import the library as appropriate for your project:

ES import:

import cytoscape from 'cytoscape' ; import automove from 'cytoscape-automove' ; cytoscape.use( automove );

CommonJS require:

let cytoscape = require ( 'cytoscape' ); let automove = require ( 'cytoscape-automove' ); cytoscape.use( automove );

AMD:

require ([ 'cytoscape' , 'cytoscape-automove' ], function ( cytoscape, automove ) { automove( cytoscape ); });

Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no require() is needed.

API

Each time cy.automove() is called, the specified rules are added to the core instance:

let defaults = { nodesMatching : function ( node ) { return false ; }, reposition : 'mean' , when : undefined , meanIgnores : function ( node ) { return false ; }, meanOnSelfPosition : function ( node ) { return true ; }, dragWith : function ( node ) { return false ; } }; let options = defaults; let rule = cy.automove( options );

A rule has a number of functions available:

rule.apply(); rule.enabled(); rule.toggle(); rule.disable(); rule.enable(); rule.destroy();

You can also remove all the rules you previously specified:

cy.automove( 'destroy' );

Events

automove : Emitted on a node when its position is changed by a rule node.on('automove', function( event, rule ){})

: Emitted on a node when its position is changed by a rule

Build targets

npm run test : Run Mocha tests in ./test

: Run Mocha tests in npm run build : Build ./src/** into cytoscape-automove.js

: Build into npm run watch : Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running)

: Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running) npm run dev : Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server

: Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server npm run lint : Run eslint on the source

N.b. all builds use babel, so modern ES features can be used in the src .

Publishing instructions

This project is set up to automatically be published to npm and bower. To publish: