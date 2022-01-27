openbase logo
cytoscape-automove

by cytoscape
1.10.2 (see all)

An extension for Cytoscape.js that automatically updates node positions based on specified rules

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

221

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Description

An extension for Cytoscape.js that automatically updates node positions based on specified rules (demo)

Common usecases:

  • Making one node move in step with another node
  • Constraining a node within a boundary
  • Using a node to represent an n-ary interaction

Dependencies

  • Cytoscape.js ^3.2.0

Usage instructions

Download the library:

  • via npm: npm install cytoscape-automove,
  • via bower: bower install cytoscape-automove, or
  • via direct download in the repository (probably from a tag).

Import the library as appropriate for your project:

ES import:

import cytoscape from 'cytoscape';
import automove from 'cytoscape-automove';

cytoscape.use( automove );

CommonJS require:

let cytoscape = require('cytoscape');
let automove = require('cytoscape-automove');

cytoscape.use( automove ); // register extension

AMD:

require(['cytoscape', 'cytoscape-automove'], function( cytoscape, automove ){
  automove( cytoscape ); // register extension
});

Plain HTML/JS has the extension registered for you automatically, because no require() is needed.

API

Each time cy.automove() is called, the specified rules are added to the core instance:

let defaults = {
  // specify nodes that should be automoved with one of
  // - a function that returns true for matching nodes
  // - a selector that matches the nodes
  // - a collection of nodes (very good for performance)
  nodesMatching: function( node ){ return false; },

  // specify how a node's position should be updated with one of
  // - function( node ){ return { x: 1, y: 2 }; } => put the node where the function returns
  // - { x1, y1, x2, y2 } => constrain the node position within the bounding box (in model co-ordinates)
  // - { x1, y1, x2, y2, type: 'inside' } => constrain the node position within the bounding box (in model co-ordinates)
  // - { x1, y1, x2, y2, type: 'outside' } => constrain the node position outside the bounding box (in model co-ordinates)
  // - 'mean' => put the node in the average position of its neighbourhood
  // - 'viewport' => keeps the node body within the viewport
  // - 'drag' => matching nodes are effectively dragged along
  reposition: 'mean',

  // specify when the repositioning should occur by specifying a function that
  // calls update() when reposition updates should occur
  // - function( update ){ /* ... */ update(); } => a manual function for updating
  // - 'matching' => automatically update on position events for nodesMatching
  // - set efficiently and automatically for
  //   - reposition: 'mean'
  //   - reposition: { x1, y1, x2, y2 }
  //   - reposition: 'viewport'
  //   - reposition: 'drag'
  // - default/undefined => on a position event for any node (not as efficient...)
  when: undefined,



  //
  // customisation options for non-function `reposition` values
  //

  // `reposition: 'mean'`

    // specify nodes that should be ignored in the mean calculation
    // - a function that returns true for nodes to be ignored
    // - a selector that matches the nodes to be ignored
    // - a collection of nodes to be ignored (very good for performance)
    meanIgnores: function( node ){ return false; },

    // specify whether moving a particular `nodesMatching` node causes repositioning
    // - true : the mid node can't be independently moved/dragged
    // - false : the mid node can be independently moved/dragged (useful if you want the mid node to use `reposition: 'drag' in another rule with its neighbourhood`)
    meanOnSelfPosition: function( node ){ return true; },

  // `reposition: 'drag'`

    // specify nodes that when dragged cause the matched nodes to move along (i.e. the master nodes)
    // - a function that returns true for nodes to be listened to for drag events
    // - a selector that matches the nodes to be listened to for drag events
    // - a collection of nodes to be listened to for drag events (very good for performance)
    dragWith: function( node ){ return false; }
};

let options = defaults;

let rule = cy.automove( options );

A rule has a number of functions available:

rule.apply(); // manually apply a rule

rule.enabled(); // get whether rule is enabled

rule.toggle(); // toggle whether the rule is enabled

rule.disable(); // temporarily disable the rule

rule.enable(); // re-enable the rule

rule.destroy(); // remove and clean up just this rule

You can also remove all the rules you previously specified:

cy.automove('destroy');

Events

  • automove : Emitted on a node when its position is changed by a rule
    • node.on('automove', function( event, rule ){})

Build targets

  • npm run test : Run Mocha tests in ./test
  • npm run build : Build ./src/** into cytoscape-automove.js
  • npm run watch : Automatically build on changes with live reloading (N.b. you must already have an HTTP server running)
  • npm run dev : Automatically build on changes with live reloading with webpack dev server
  • npm run lint : Run eslint on the source

N.b. all builds use babel, so modern ES features can be used in the src.

Publishing instructions

This project is set up to automatically be published to npm and bower. To publish:

  1. Build the extension : npm run build:release
  2. Commit the build : git commit -am "Build for release"
  3. Bump the version number and tag: npm version major|minor|patch
  4. Push to origin: git push && git push --tags
  5. Publish to npm: npm publish .
  6. If publishing to bower for the first time, you'll need to run bower register cytoscape-automove https://github.com/cytoscape/cytoscape.js-automove.git
  7. Make a new release for Zenodo.

