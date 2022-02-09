openbase logo
cypress-xpath

by cypress-io
1.6.2

Adds XPath command to Cypress test runner

Downloads/wk

138K

GitHub Stars

120

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

9

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

cypress-xpath

CircleCI renovate-app badge cypress version

Adds XPath command to Cypress.io test runner

Install with npm

npm install -D cypress-xpath

Install with Yarn

yarn add cypress-xpath --dev

Then include in your project's support file

require("cypress-xpath");

Use

After installation your cy object will have xpath command.

it("finds list items", () => {
  cy.xpath('//ul[@class="todo-list"]//li').should("have.length", 3);
});

You can also chain xpath off of another command.

it("finds list items", () => {
  cy.xpath('//ul[@class="todo-list"]').xpath("./li").should("have.length", 3);
});

As with other cy commands, it is scoped by cy.within().

it("finds list items", () => {
  cy.xpath('//ul[@class="todo-list"]').within(() => {
    cy.xpath("./li").should("have.length", 3);
  });
});

note: you can test XPath expressions from DevTools console using $x(...) function, for example $x('//div') to find all divs.

See cypress/integration/spec.js

Beware the XPath // trap

In XPath the expression // means something very specific, and it might not be what you think. Contrary to common belief, // means "anywhere in the document" not "anywhere in the current context". As an example:

cy.xpath("//body").xpath("//script");

You might expect this to find all script tags in the body, but actually, it finds all script tags in the entire document, not only those in the body! What you're looking for is the .// expression which means "any descendant of the current node":

cy.xpath("//body").xpath(".//script");

The same thing goes for within:

cy.xpath("//body").within(() => {
  cy.xpath(".//script");
});

This explanation was shamelessly copied from teamcapybara/capybara.

TypeScript and IntelliSense support

To properly load the types for cy.xpath command, add to your spec file the following comment.

/// <reference types="cypress-xpath" />

cypress-xpath intellisense

If using TypeScript, add cypress-xpath to the list of types to be loaded in tsconfig.json

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "types": ["cypress", "cypress-xpath"]
  }
}

For more, see Intelligent Code Completion

Roadmap

  • wrap returned DOM nodes in jQuery #2
  • retry the assertion that follows #3
  • add TypeScript definitions #4
  • search from the previous subject element #5
  • log or not, depending on user option #19

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

Update badge

To update the Cypress version badge in this README file run

$ npm run badges

