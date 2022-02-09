Adds XPath command to Cypress.io test runner
npm install -D cypress-xpath
yarn add cypress-xpath --dev
Then include in your project's support file
require("cypress-xpath");
After installation your
cy object will have
xpath command.
it("finds list items", () => {
cy.xpath('//ul[@class="todo-list"]//li').should("have.length", 3);
});
You can also chain
xpath off of another command.
it("finds list items", () => {
cy.xpath('//ul[@class="todo-list"]').xpath("./li").should("have.length", 3);
});
As with other cy commands, it is scoped by
cy.within().
it("finds list items", () => {
cy.xpath('//ul[@class="todo-list"]').within(() => {
cy.xpath("./li").should("have.length", 3);
});
});
note: you can test XPath expressions from DevTools console using
$x(...) function, for example
$x('//div') to find all divs.
See cypress/integration/spec.js
In XPath the expression // means something very specific, and it might not be what you think. Contrary to common belief, // means "anywhere in the document" not "anywhere in the current context". As an example:
cy.xpath("//body").xpath("//script");
You might expect this to find all script tags in the body, but actually, it finds all script tags in the entire document, not only those in the body! What you're looking for is the .// expression which means "any descendant of the current node":
cy.xpath("//body").xpath(".//script");
The same thing goes for within:
cy.xpath("//body").within(() => {
cy.xpath(".//script");
});
This explanation was shamelessly copied from teamcapybara/capybara.
To properly load the types for
cy.xpath command, add to your spec file the following comment.
/// <reference types="cypress-xpath" />
If using TypeScript, add
cypress-xpath to the list of types to be loaded in
tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": ["cypress", "cypress-xpath"]
}
}
For more, see Intelligent Code Completion
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.
To update the Cypress version badge in this README file run
$ npm run badges