waitFor

A zero-dependency plugin for Cypress to wait for an element.

You sometimes have to wait for an animation, data loading or whatever before we can find an element on the page. This plugin allows you to wait for an element using Cypress own select engine and Promise ecosystem. Cypress comes with a get method which will wait for a timeout before failing which works most of the time as long as you use that method. If you need to use the jQuery selector or non-cypress methods you need to wait manually. This is where this plugin comes in.

Usage

describe( 'Test suite' , () => { it( 'A test description' , () => { cy.visit( 'http://localhost:3000' ); cy.waitFor( '#main-body' ); const body = Cypress.$( '#main-body title' ).attr( 'data-body' ); }); });

The function waitFor takes either:

a selector string that will just be passed down to Cypress.$ . So you can use any valid jQuery selector.

. So you can use any valid jQuery selector. a function that returns a boolean

describe( 'Test suite' , () => { it( 'A test description' , () => { cy.visit( 'http://localhost:3000' ); cy.waitFor( () => { const localData = localStorage.getItem( 'myData' ); return localData !== null ; }); }); });

Options

The plugin also takes an optional options object:

cy.waitFor( '#main-body' , { timeout : 200 , tries : 300 , });

Install

Install the plugin via yarn add cypress-waitfor (or npm i cypress-waitfor ) and add it to your plugins.

Inside cypress/support/commands.js add:

import 'cypress-waitfor' ;

Release History

1.1.0 - Added support for functions as first argument

1.0.0 - First working version

License

Copyright (c) Dominik Wilkowski. Licensed under GNU-GPLv3.

