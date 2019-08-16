A zero-dependency plugin for Cypress to wait for an element.
You sometimes have to wait for an animation, data loading or whatever before we can find an element on the page.
This plugin allows you to wait for an element using Cypress own select engine and Promise ecosystem.
Cypress comes with a
get method which will wait for a timeout before failing which works most of
the time as long as you use that method.
If you need to use the jQuery selector or non-cypress methods you need to wait manually.
This is where this plugin comes in.
describe('Test suite', () => {
it('A test description', () => {
cy.visit('http://localhost:3000');
// The page does an animation or loading
// so we now need to wait for an element
// with the id `main-body`
cy.waitFor('#main-body');
// Now we have instant access to the #main-body element
const body = Cypress.$('#main-body title').attr('data-body');
});
});
The function
waitFor takes either:
Cypress.$.
So you can use any valid jQuery selector.
describe('Test suite', () => {
it('A test description', () => {
cy.visit('http://localhost:3000');
// The page does an animation or loading
// so we now need to wait for localStorage
// to populate
cy.waitFor(() => {
const localData = localStorage.getItem('myData');
return localData !== null;
});
// Now we know from now on our localStorage is available
});
});
The plugin also takes an optional options object:
cy.waitFor('#main-body', {
timeout: 200, // The time in ms to poll for changes
tries: 300, // How many times to try before failing
// 300 tries at 200ms timeout = 1min
});
Install the plugin via
yarn add cypress-waitfor (or
npm i cypress-waitfor) and add it to your plugins.
Inside
cypress/support/commands.js add:
import 'cypress-waitfor';
Copyright (c) Dominik Wilkowski. Licensed under GNU-GPLv3.