cw

cypress-waitfor

by Dominik Wilkowski
1.1.0 (see all)

A zero-dependency Cypress plugin to wait for an element to exist on page

npm
GitHub
Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

waitFor

A zero-dependency plugin for Cypress to wait for an element.

You sometimes have to wait for an animation, data loading or whatever before we can find an element on the page. This plugin allows you to wait for an element using Cypress own select engine and Promise ecosystem. Cypress comes with a get method which will wait for a timeout before failing which works most of the time as long as you use that method. If you need to use the jQuery selector or non-cypress methods you need to wait manually. This is where this plugin comes in.

Usage

describe('Test suite', () => {
  it('A test description', () => {
    cy.visit('http://localhost:3000');
    // The page does an animation or loading
    // so we now need to wait for an element
    // with the id `main-body`
    cy.waitFor('#main-body');
    // Now we have instant access to the #main-body element
    const body = Cypress.$('#main-body title').attr('data-body');
  });
});

The function waitFor takes either:

  • a selector string that will just be passed down to Cypress.$. So you can use any valid jQuery selector.
  • a function that returns a boolean
describe('Test suite', () => {
  it('A test description', () => {
    cy.visit('http://localhost:3000');
    // The page does an animation or loading
    // so we now need to wait for localStorage
    // to populate
    cy.waitFor(() => {
      const localData = localStorage.getItem('myData');
      return localData !== null;
    });
    // Now we know from now on our localStorage is available
  });
});

Options

The plugin also takes an optional options object:

cy.waitFor('#main-body', {
  timeout: 200, // The time in ms to poll for changes
  tries: 300,   // How many times to try before failing
                // 300 tries at 200ms timeout = 1min
});

Install

Install the plugin via yarn add cypress-waitfor (or npm i cypress-waitfor) and add it to your plugins.

Inside cypress/support/commands.js add:

import 'cypress-waitfor';

Release History

  • 1.1.0 - Added support for functions as first argument
  • 1.0.0 - First working version

License

Copyright (c) Dominik Wilkowski. Licensed under GNU-GPLv3.

