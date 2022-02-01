openbase logo
cwu

cypress-wait-until

by Stefano Magni
1.7.2

Add the Cypress waiting power to virtually everything 🎉

npm
GitHub
Documentation
431K

GitHub Stars

512

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

5.0/5
shobhit2021
felladrin

Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Readme

cypress-wait-until

Add the Cypress waiting power to virtually everything 🎉

Build Status Build Cron Renovate enabled Cypress Dashboard NPM downloads
Commitizen friendly FOSSA Status semantic-release License: MIT TypeScript Open Source Saturday

Use this plugin to wait for everything not expected by Cypress wait.

Installation

npm i -D cypress-wait-until
# or
yarn add -D cypress-wait-until

Usage

cypress-wait-until extends Cypress' cy command.

Add this line to your project's cypress/support/commands.js:

import 'cypress-wait-until';

Then, in your test, you can write

// wait until a cookie is set
cy.waitUntil(() => cy.getCookie('token').then(cookie => Boolean(cookie && cookie.value)));

// wait until a global variable has an expected value
cy.waitUntil(() => cy.window().then(win => win.foo === "bar"));

// sync function works too!
cy.waitUntil(() => true);

// with all the available options
cy.waitUntil(() => cy.window().then(win => win.foo === "bar"), {
  errorMsg: 'This is a custom error message', // overrides the default error message
  timeout: 2000, // waits up to 2000 ms, default to 5000
  interval: 500 // performs the check every 500 ms, default to 200
});

If you return a truthy value, it becomes the subject for the next command. So you can assert about it too

// wait until the Recaptcha token will be added to the dedicated hidden input field...
cy.waitUntil(() => cy.get("input[type=hidden]#recaptchatoken").then($el => $el.val()))
  // ... then, check that it's valid string asserting about it
  .then(token => expect(token).to.be.a("string").to.have.length.within(1, 1000));

The waitUntil command could be chained to other commands too. As an example, the following codes are equivalent

cy.waitUntil(() => cy.getCookie('token').then(cookie => cookie.value === '<EXPECTED_VALUE>'));
// is equivalent to
cy.wrap('<EXPECTED_VALUE>')
  .waitUntil((subject) => cy.getCookie('token').then(cookie => cookie.value === subject));

Please note

  • do not expect that the previous command is retried. Only what's inside the checkFunction body is retried
cy.getCookie('token') // will not be retried
  .waitUntil(cookie => cookie.value === '<EXPECTED_VALUE>');

  • you cannot put assertions inside checkFunction. There is no way to avoid a test failure if an assertion throws an error. You must manually check what the assertions would check for you. The most common case is checking that an element exists or not, instead of using cy.get('#id').should('exist') you should check that Cypress.$('#id').length is greater than 0. Here you can find a deeper explanation

  • nested cy.waitUntil calls don't respect timeout options. timeout and interval are converted to a number of retries. If the parent cy.waitUntil retries 10 times and the nested one 15 times, then the latter will be run 150 times before giving up, resulting in an extremely long wait. See the discussion for more info

TypeScript

If you use TypeScript you can define the checkFunction returning type too. Take a look at the plugin.spec.ts file to read about the cy.waitUntil signature.

IMPORTANT:

  1. Remember to add cypress-wait-until to the cypress/tsconfig.json file
{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "types": ["cypress", "cypress-wait-until"]
  }
}
  1. If you are encountering "cy.waitUntil is not a function" or "cy.waitUntil is undefined", you might need to specify the support file in your cypress.json for the import to work correctly:
{
  "supportFile": "cypress/support/commands.ts"
}

Arguments

  • checkFunction

A function that must return a truthy value when the wait is over.

  • options:Object (optional)

Pass in an options object to change the default behavior of cy.waitUntil().

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
errorMsgstring | function"Timed out retrying"The error message to write. If it's a function, it will receive the last result and the options passed to cy.waitUntil
timeoutnumber5000Time to wait for the checkFunction to return a truthy value before throwing an error.
intervalnumber200Time to wait between the checkFunction invocations.
descriptionstring"waitUntil"The name logged into the Cypress Test Runner.
loggerfunctionCypress.logA custom logger in place of the default Cypress.log. It's useful just for debugging purposes.
logbooleantrueEnable/disable logging.
customMessagestringundefinedString logged after the options.description.
verbosebooleanfalseIf every single check result must be logged.
customCheckMessagestringundefinedLike customMessage, but used for every single check. Useless if verbose is not set to true.

Log options are a lot, take a look at the next screenshot to understand how they are printed

Plugin log options



Could cy.waitUntil avoid failing the test?

No. cy.waitUntil waits for something that must happen, otherwise the test will fail. Cypress enforces to avoid conditional testing and the plugin agrees with that.

There are cases where conditional testing makes sense but if cy.waitUntil would have this capability everyone will use it to create conditional tests, treating the Cypress feature—because avoiding conditional testing is a feature—as "a bug".

If you need conditional testing you could write your own recursive promise check function (take a look here and here where it is explained how to do that) where you manage your case. After all, cy.waitUntil is just a recursive promise manager 😊

Why did we write it?

A lot of StackOverflow users had some difficulties in implementing a recursive promise with Cypress just to repeatedly check for something to happen (see two of the various questions about the topic: How can i wait for each element in a list to update to a certain text? And How do I wait until a cookie is set?).
This plugin is dedicated to them ❤️

Open Source Saturday

This project has been made during one of the Open Source Saturdays, a series of Milan-based events where everyone codes just to spread some Open Source love ❤️

Contributing

Contributes are welcome, if you need to run the tests through npm test, you must update the package.json configuration setting cypressUploadRecordings to false (or set your own Cypress recording key).

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Stefano Magni
💻 ⚠️ 📖
Tommaso Allevi
💻 ⚠️
brogueady
💻
seeu1
🤔
Sarah Weir
🐛 💻
Lee Alexis
📖
Phil Burrows
🤔 💻 ⚠️

Leo Viezens
📖
Pier-Luc Gendreau
📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

100
Shobhit SrivastavIndia 37 Ratings86 Reviews
Web Security Researcher
1 month ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

There are two type of mechanism available within cypress one is implicit assertion and anther one is explicit assertion so like that there are two type of waiting mechanism available in cypress along with assertion and they have automatically mechanism of cypress which is available for any command within the API of cypress for instance visit for automatically wait.

0
Victor NogueiraTallinn, Estonia23 Ratings26 Reviews
Open-sourcerer, focusing on games and automation.
3 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Cypress has almost everything we need for UI testing, but this lib covers some specific cases where we need to wait for a variant period for an event. And it has served very well for this purpose. This plugin became so valuable that I've started using it in other Cypress projects.

0

