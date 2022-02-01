Add the Cypress waiting power to virtually everything 🎉
Use this plugin to wait for everything not expected by Cypress wait.
npm i -D cypress-wait-until
# or
yarn add -D cypress-wait-until
cypress-wait-until extends Cypress'
cy command.
Add this line to your project's
cypress/support/commands.js:
import 'cypress-wait-until';
Then, in your test, you can write
// wait until a cookie is set
cy.waitUntil(() => cy.getCookie('token').then(cookie => Boolean(cookie && cookie.value)));
// wait until a global variable has an expected value
cy.waitUntil(() => cy.window().then(win => win.foo === "bar"));
// sync function works too!
cy.waitUntil(() => true);
// with all the available options
cy.waitUntil(() => cy.window().then(win => win.foo === "bar"), {
errorMsg: 'This is a custom error message', // overrides the default error message
timeout: 2000, // waits up to 2000 ms, default to 5000
interval: 500 // performs the check every 500 ms, default to 200
});
If you return a truthy value, it becomes the subject for the next command. So you can assert about it too
// wait until the Recaptcha token will be added to the dedicated hidden input field...
cy.waitUntil(() => cy.get("input[type=hidden]#recaptchatoken").then($el => $el.val()))
// ... then, check that it's valid string asserting about it
.then(token => expect(token).to.be.a("string").to.have.length.within(1, 1000));
The
waitUntil command could be chained to other commands too. As an example, the following codes are equivalent
cy.waitUntil(() => cy.getCookie('token').then(cookie => cookie.value === '<EXPECTED_VALUE>'));
// is equivalent to
cy.wrap('<EXPECTED_VALUE>')
.waitUntil((subject) => cy.getCookie('token').then(cookie => cookie.value === subject));
Please note
checkFunction body is retried
cy.getCookie('token') // will not be retried
.waitUntil(cookie => cookie.value === '<EXPECTED_VALUE>');
you cannot put assertions inside
checkFunction. There is no way to avoid a test failure if an assertion throws an error. You must manually check what the assertions would check for you. The most common case is checking that an element exists or not, instead of using
cy.get('#id').should('exist') you should check that
Cypress.$('#id').length is greater than
0. Here you can find a deeper explanation
nested
cy.waitUntil calls don't respect
timeout options.
timeout and
interval are converted to a number of retries. If the parent
cy.waitUntil retries 10 times and the nested one 15 times, then the latter will be run 150 times before giving up, resulting in an extremely long wait. See the discussion for more info
If you use TypeScript you can define the
checkFunction returning type too. Take a look at the plugin.spec.ts file to read about the
cy.waitUntil signature.
cypress-wait-until to the
cypress/tsconfig.json file
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": ["cypress", "cypress-wait-until"]
}
}
cypress.json for the import to work correctly:
{
"supportFile": "cypress/support/commands.ts"
}
A function that must return a truthy value when the wait is over.
Pass in an options object to change the default behavior of
cy.waitUntil().
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
errorMsg
string |
function
"Timed out retrying"
|The error message to write. If it's a function, it will receive the last result and the options passed to
cy.waitUntil
timeout
number
5000
|Time to wait for the
checkFunction to return a truthy value before throwing an error.
interval
number
200
|Time to wait between the
checkFunction invocations.
description
string
"waitUntil"
|The name logged into the Cypress Test Runner.
logger
function
Cypress.log
|A custom logger in place of the default Cypress.log. It's useful just for debugging purposes.
log
boolean
true
|Enable/disable logging.
customMessage
string
undefined
|String logged after the
options.description.
verbose
boolean
false
|If every single check result must be logged.
customCheckMessage
string
undefined
|Like
customMessage, but used for every single check. Useless if
verbose is not set to
true.
Log options are a lot, take a look at the next screenshot to understand how they are printed
No.
cy.waitUntil waits for something that must happen, otherwise the test will fail. Cypress enforces to avoid conditional testing and the plugin agrees with that.
There are cases where conditional testing makes sense but if
cy.waitUntil would have this capability everyone will use it to create conditional tests, treating the Cypress feature—because avoiding conditional testing is a feature—as "a bug".
If you need conditional testing you could write your own recursive promise check function (take a look here and here where it is explained how to do that) where you manage your case. After all,
cy.waitUntil is just a recursive promise manager 😊
A lot of StackOverflow users had some difficulties in implementing a recursive promise with Cypress
just to repeatedly check for something to happen (see two of the various questions about the topic: How can i wait for each element in a list to update to a certain
text?
And How do I wait until a cookie is
set?).
This plugin is dedicated to them ❤️
This project has been made during one of the Open Source Saturdays, a series of Milan-based events where everyone codes just to spread some Open Source love ❤️
Contributes are welcome, if you need to run the tests through
npm test, you must update the package.json configuration setting
cypressUploadRecordings to
false (or set your own Cypress recording key).
