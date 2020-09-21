cypress-teamcity-reporter is a Teamcity reporter which makes it possible to display test results in real-time, makes test information
available on the Tests tab of the Build Results page. It is based on the package
@cypress/mocha-teamcity-reporter and was improved with new informations and support to the newer versions of mocha.
Check out the changelog
In your project run a npm install command:
npm install cypress-teamcity-reporter --save-dev
or
yarn add cypress-teamcity-reporter --dev
https://github.com/visionmedia/mocha/wiki/Third-party-reporters describes using third party reporters in mocha.
Then call mocha with:
mocha --reporter cypress-teamcity-reporter test
To use it in the TeamCity, you can call:
cypress run --reporter cypress-teamcity-reporter
lib/teamcityBrowser
test\browser
Can set flowId like:
mocha test --reporter mocha-teamcity-reporter --reporter-options flowId=gobbledygook
Can set a top-level suite name, which will wrap all other suites.
This is useful for reading test output when running multiple suites in a single build
MOCHA_TEAMCITY_TOP_LEVEL_SUITE=<suiteName>
topLevelSuite=<suiteName>
To enable this please Please note this will probaly be made default in the next major version
USE_STD_ERROR=true
useStdError=true
Record failures for hooks such as before/after etc Please note this will probably be made default in the next major version
RECORD_HOOK_FAILURES=true
recordHookFailures=true
mocha test --reporter mocha-teamcity-reporter --reporter-options topLevelSuite=top-level-suite-name
mocha test --reporter mocha-teamcity-reporter --reporter-options useStdError=true
mocha test --reporter mocha-teamcity-reporter --reporter-options useStdError=true
MOCHA_TEAMCITY_TOP_LEVEL_SUITE='top-level-suite-name' mocha test --reporter mocha-teamcity-reporter