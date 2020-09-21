cypress-teamcity-reporter is a Teamcity reporter which makes it possible to display test results in real-time, makes test information available on the Tests tab of the Build Results page. It is based on the package @cypress/mocha-teamcity-reporter and was improved with new informations and support to the newer versions of mocha.

Version changes

Check out the changelog

Requirements

NodeJs 6+

Web Browser supporting ES6

To Install

In your project run a npm install command:

npm install cypress-teamcity-reporter --save-dev

or

yarn add cypress-teamcity-reporter --dev

Usage

https://github.com/visionmedia/mocha/wiki/Third-party-reporters describes using third party reporters in mocha.

Then call mocha with:

mocha --reporter cypress-teamcity-reporter test

To use it in the TeamCity, you can call:

cypress run --reporter cypress-teamcity-reporter

Running In Browser

Use lib/teamcityBrowser

Has option parsing stripped out for the moment

Example use can be found in test\browser

Custom log function can be set with window.customLogFunction

Customization

TeamCity flowId

Can set flowId like: mocha test --reporter mocha-teamcity-reporter --reporter-options flowId=gobbledygook

Top-level suite name

Can set a top-level suite name, which will wrap all other suites.

This is useful for reading test output when running multiple suites in a single build

Environment variable: MOCHA_TEAMCITY_TOP_LEVEL_SUITE=<suiteName>

Reporter option: topLevelSuite=<suiteName>

log test failures with std error

To enable this please Please note this will probaly be made default in the next major version

Environment variable: USE_STD_ERROR=true

Reporter option: useStdError=true

Record hook failures

Record failures for hooks such as before/after etc Please note this will probably be made default in the next major version

Environment variable: RECORD_HOOK_FAILURES=true

Reporter option: recordHookFailures=true

Setting options

Set with reporter-options:

mocha test --reporter mocha-teamcity-reporter --reporter-options topLevelSuite=top-level-suite-name

mocha test --reporter mocha-teamcity-reporter --reporter-options useStdError=true

Set with environment variable