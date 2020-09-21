openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ctr

cypress-teamcity-reporter

by Paulo Andrade
3.0.0 (see all)

It is a Cypress reporter based on Mocha to be used with TeamCity deployments which makes it possible to display test results in real-time, makes test information available on the Tests tab of the Build Results page

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.3K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cypress-teamcity-reporter

NPM version Codacy Badge Build Status

cypress-teamcity-reporter is a Teamcity reporter which makes it possible to display test results in real-time, makes test information available on the Tests tab of the Build Results page. It is based on the package @cypress/mocha-teamcity-reporter and was improved with new informations and support to the newer versions of mocha.

Version changes

Check out the changelog

Requirements

  • NodeJs 6+
  • Web Browser supporting ES6

To Install

In your project run a npm install command:

npm install cypress-teamcity-reporter --save-dev

or

yarn add cypress-teamcity-reporter --dev

Usage

https://github.com/visionmedia/mocha/wiki/Third-party-reporters describes using third party reporters in mocha.

Then call mocha with:

mocha --reporter cypress-teamcity-reporter test

To use it in the TeamCity, you can call:

cypress run --reporter cypress-teamcity-reporter

Running In Browser

  • Use lib/teamcityBrowser
  • Has option parsing stripped out for the moment
  • Example use can be found in test\browser
  • Custom log function can be set with window.customLogFunction

Customization

TeamCity flowId

Can set flowId like: mocha test --reporter mocha-teamcity-reporter --reporter-options flowId=gobbledygook

Top-level suite name

Can set a top-level suite name, which will wrap all other suites.
This is useful for reading test output when running multiple suites in a single build

  • Environment variable: MOCHA_TEAMCITY_TOP_LEVEL_SUITE=<suiteName>
  • Reporter option: topLevelSuite=<suiteName>

log test failures with std error

To enable this please Please note this will probaly be made default in the next major version

  • Environment variable: USE_STD_ERROR=true
  • Reporter option: useStdError=true

Record hook failures

Record failures for hooks such as before/after etc Please note this will probably be made default in the next major version

  • Environment variable: RECORD_HOOK_FAILURES=true
  • Reporter option: recordHookFailures=true

Setting options

  • Set with reporter-options:

mocha test --reporter mocha-teamcity-reporter --reporter-options topLevelSuite=top-level-suite-name

mocha test --reporter mocha-teamcity-reporter --reporter-options useStdError=true

mocha test --reporter mocha-teamcity-reporter --reporter-options useStdError=true

  • Set with environment variable

MOCHA_TEAMCITY_TOP_LEVEL_SUITE='top-level-suite-name' mocha test --reporter mocha-teamcity-reporter

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial