Use custom tags to slice up Cypress test runs.
See cypress-tags-example for a working example.
This plugin uses TypeScript to parse the tests, so you will need
typescript installed in your project.
npm install cypress-tags
Add the preprocessor to your plugins file.
// cypress/plugins/index.js
const tagify = require('cypress-tags');
/**
* @type {Cypress.PluginConfig}
*/
module.exports = (on, config) => {
on('file:preprocessor', tagify(config));
};
Reference
cypress-tags instead of
cypress to get the new type definitions.
// cypress/support/index.d.ts
/// <reference types='cypress-tags' />
Add optional tags list to Cypress test commands.
describe(['my-feature'], 'This will tag every test inside the describe with the "my-feature" tag', function () { ... });
it(['wip'], 'This is a work-in-progress test', function () { ... });
Select tests by passing a comma separated list of tags to the Cypress environment variable
CYPRESS_INCLUDE_TAGS.
CYPRESS_INCLUDE_TAGS=smoke,regression npx cypress run
Skip tests by passing a comma separated list of tags to the Cypress environment variable
CYPRESS_EXCLUDE_TAGS.
CYPRESS_EXCLUDE_TAGS=wip npx cypress run
Combine the two for more complex testing strategies.
CYPRESS_INCLUDE_TAGS=smoke,regression CYPRESS_EXCLUDE_TAGS=wip npx cypress run
By default
cypress-tags will either include or exclude a test if any of the tags passed in match with a tagged test.
If you wish to change this functionality you can use the
CYPRESS_INCLUDE_USE_BOOLEAN_AND and
CYPRESS_EXCLUDE_USE_BOOLEAN_AND environment variables.
These will only include or exclude a test if it matches all the tags passed in respectively.
Set the environment variables to true to trigger this behaviour:
CYPRESS_INCLUDE_USE_BOOLEAN_AND=true CYPRESS_INCLUDE_TAGS=smoke,regression npx cypress run
CYPRESS_EXCLUDE_USE_BOOLEAN_AND=true CYPRESS_EXCLUDE_TAGS=smoke,regression npx cypress run
If you have tags defines on an enum you can use them in your tags list.
enum Tag {
'WIP' = 0,
'REGRESSION' = 1,
'SMOKE' = 2,
'FEATURE' = 3,
};
describe([Tag.WIP], 'Run tests with tagged describe block', () => {
it('I will become a wip test', () => {});
it([Tag.FEATURE], 'I will also become a wip test', () => {});
it([Tag.WIP], 'I am already a wip test', () => {});
it.skip('I should always be skipped', () => {});
});
To account for numeric enums the enum member name is used as the tag instead of the value.
This means to run the tests above tagged with
Tag.WIP you would use the string
WIP as your include tag, instead of the enum value
0.
For example:
CYPRESS_INCLUDE_TAGS=WIP npx cypress run
If you want to manipulate your environment variables before passing them into the preprocessor, you can set the new env vars to use on
config.env.CYPRESS_INCLUDE_TAGS and
config.env.CYPRESS_EXCLUDE_TAGS.
// cypress/plugins/index.js
const tagify = require('cypress-tags');
/**
* @type {Cypress.PluginConfig}
*/
module.exports = (on, config) => {
config.env.CYPRESS_INCLUDE_TAGS = 'custom,include,tags';
config.env.CYPRESS_EXCLUDE_TAGS = 'wip';
on('file:preprocessor', tagify(config));
};
As the file preprocessor runs before the Typescript file has been evaluated, you cannot programatically generate your tag names.
This means that in an example test as shown below:
it([generateTagName()], 'I will also become a wip test', () => {});
The
generateTagName() function will not resolve before the tests are filtered out. The typescript code itself will be passed into the Typescript Compiler API and the generated AST will be different to what is expected by the plugin.
Environment variables need to be defined before running your tests, this can either be set inline or via an external file such as your
.bashrc.
If you are a Windows user the example commands may not work for you. You may need to use the Windows set command instead.
For example:
set CYPRESS_INCLUDE_TAGS=smoke npx cypress run