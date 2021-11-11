Component testing for Svelte apps using the open source Cypress.io E2E test runner v4.5.0+
I have recorded a series of short (3-4 minutes) videos showing Cypress +
cypress-svelte-unit-test in action. See the playlist
Requires Node version 8 or above and Cypress v4.5.0+
# Install this plugin and test spec preprocessor
npm install --save-dev cypress-svelte-unit-test
# if Cypress is not installed already
npx install --save-dev cypress
rollup.config.js to bundle specs using cypress/plugins/index.js:
module.exports = (on) => {
// @bahmutov/cy-rollup is already a dependency of cypress-svelte-unit-test
const filePreprocessor = require('@bahmutov/cy-rollup')
on('file:preprocessor', filePreprocessor())
}
cypress.json. You can also specify where component spec files are located. For example, to have them located in
src folder use:
{
"experimentalComponentTesting": true,
"componentFolder": "src",
"testFiles": "**/*spec.js"
}
See cypress.json in this project.
import HelloWorld from './HelloWorld.svelte'
import { mount } from 'cypress-svelte-unit-test'
it('shows greeting', () => {
mount(HelloWorld, {
props: {
name: 'World',
},
})
cy.contains('h1', 'Hello World!')
})
Watch Writing the first component test
See rollup.config.js how you can instrument source files. In short:
// npm i -D rollup-plugin-istanbul
import istanbul from 'rollup-plugin-istanbul'
plugins: [
istanbul({
include: ['cypress/components/**'],
exclude: ['**/*spec.js'],
}),
]
In Cypress iframe you should see the code coverage object under
window.__coverage__.
To merge coverage and generate reports we need to use @cypress/code-coverage plugin.
npm i -D @cypress/code-coverage
Add it to your cypress/support/index.js file
import '@cypress/code-coverage/support'
Add the plugin to your cypress/plugins/index.js file
module.exports = (on, config) => {
const filePreprocessor = require('@bahmutov/cy-rollup')
on('file:preprocessor', filePreprocessor())
require('@cypress/code-coverage/task')(on, config)
// IMPORTANT to return the config object
// with the any changed environment variables
return config
}
After the tests finish, you should see messages in the Command Log
And find generated reports in
coverage folder. For example, to open the HTML report
open coverage/lcov-report/index.html
Warning: I am not sure the coverage numbers are making 100% sense for Svelte files.
This component adaptor is meant for Svelte v3. If you need Svelte v2 support, check out branch svelte-v2
Import your Svelte component and mount using the provided function. Pass component options and global document options (like a global CSS)
/// <reference types="cypress" />
import App from '../components/ChainedBalls.svelte'
import { mount } from 'cypress-svelte-unit-test'
describe('SVG animation', () => {
it('shows chained balls', () => {
cy.viewport(960, 500)
const style = `
line {
stroke: gray;
stroke-width: 2px;
}
`
mount(
App,
{
props: {
width: 960,
height: 500,
},
},
{ style },
)
cy.get('circle').should('have.length', 50)
})
})
Watch Pass props to the component
You can use local styles, local CSS file path (relative to the the Cypress project root) or external stylesheets. See styles example. You can surround the component with HTML and mount the component into the element with ID "here", see cypress/components/mount-html
const props = {...}
mount(HelloWorld, props, {
html: `
<div class="test-page">
this is a test
<div id="here"></div>
this is after component
</div>
`,
style: `
body {
background: pink
}
.test-page {
background: cyan
}
#here {
background: yellow
}
`,
})
Watch Style component during testing
You can listen for messages from the component by supplying an object of callbacks.
mount(TodoItem, {
props: {
id: 'todo-id',
text: 'write a test',
complete: false,
},
callbacks: {
remove: cy.stub().as('remove'),
toggle: cy.stub().as('toggle'),
'inner-message': cy.stub().as('inner-message'),
},
})
See cypress/components/callbacks.
Watch Testing message dispatch
Svelte components copied from https://svelte.dev/examples
All components and tests are in cypress/components folder
|Test
|Description
|animation
|Chained balls SVG animation
|callbacks
|Listen for messages dispatched from the component
|global-handlers
|Attaches event listeners to
document and
window
|hello
|Hello, component testing!
|image
|Loading Rick-Roll image
|named-exports
|Nice Audio player test
|nested
|Checking nested components and local styles
|pin
|Keypad pin test
|reactive
|Svelte reactive props, declarations and statements
|rx
|Fetching GitHub users as a reactive stream
|styles
|Shows inline, CSS and external stylesheet styles in spec
|tutorial
|A few components and tests from Svelte tutorial
|mocking-fetch
|Mocking
window.fetch before mounting the component
|mocking-network
|Polyfills
window.fetch automatically and tests the component
You can find larger Svelte example application with component tests under GitHub topic cypress-svelte-unit-test-example
|Name
|Description
|svelte-ts-example
|Writing Svelte components and tests using TypeScript
Same feature for unit testing components from other framesworks using Cypress
Author: Gleb Bahmutov <gleb.bahmutov@gmail.com> © 2018
