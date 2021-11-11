Component testing for Svelte apps using the open source Cypress.io E2E test runner v4.5.0+

Videos

I have recorded a series of short (3-4 minutes) videos showing Cypress + cypress-svelte-unit-test in action. See the playlist

Install

Requires Node version 8 or above and Cypress v4.5.0+

npm install --save-dev cypress-svelte-unit-test npx install --save-dev cypress

Tell Cypress to use your rollup.config.js to bundle specs using cypress/plugins/index.js:

module .exports = ( on ) => { const filePreprocessor = require ( '@bahmutov/cy-rollup' ) on( 'file:preprocessor' , filePreprocessor()) }

⚠️ Turn the experimental component support on in your cypress.json . You can also specify where component spec files are located. For example, to have them located in src folder use:

{ "experimentalComponentTesting" : true , "componentFolder" : "src" , "testFiles" : "**/*spec.js" }

See cypress.json in this project.

Write a test!

import HelloWorld from './HelloWorld.svelte' import { mount } from 'cypress-svelte-unit-test' it( 'shows greeting' , () => { mount(HelloWorld, { props : { name : 'World' , }, }) cy.contains( 'h1' , 'Hello World!' ) })

Watch Writing the first component test

Known issues

need to load images differently to transform relative paths

Code coverage

Instrument your code

See rollup.config.js how you can instrument source files. In short:

import istanbul from 'rollup-plugin-istanbul' plugins : [ istanbul({ include : [ 'cypress/components/**' ], exclude : [ '**/*spec.js' ], }), ]

In Cypress iframe you should see the code coverage object under window.__coverage__ .

Coverage report

To merge coverage and generate reports we need to use @cypress/code-coverage plugin.

npm i -D @cypress/code-coverage

Add it to your cypress/support/index.js file

import '@cypress/code-coverage/support'

Add the plugin to your cypress/plugins/index.js file

module .exports = ( on, config ) => { const filePreprocessor = require ( '@bahmutov/cy-rollup' ) on( 'file:preprocessor' , filePreprocessor()) require ( '@cypress/code-coverage/task' )(on, config) return config }

After the tests finish, you should see messages in the Command Log

And find generated reports in coverage folder. For example, to open the HTML report

open coverage/lcov-report/index.html

Warning: I am not sure the coverage numbers are making 100% sense for Svelte files.

Svelte v3

This component adaptor is meant for Svelte v3. If you need Svelte v2 support, check out branch svelte-v2

Use

Import your Svelte component and mount using the provided function. Pass component options and global document options (like a global CSS)

Props

import App from '../components/ChainedBalls.svelte' import { mount } from 'cypress-svelte-unit-test' describe( 'SVG animation' , () => { it( 'shows chained balls' , () => { cy.viewport( 960 , 500 ) const style = ` line { stroke: gray; stroke-width: 2px; } ` mount( App, { props : { width : 960 , height : 500 , }, }, { style }, ) cy.get( 'circle' ).should( 'have.length' , 50 ) }) })

Watch Pass props to the component

Styles

You can use local styles, local CSS file path (relative to the the Cypress project root) or external stylesheets. See styles example. You can surround the component with HTML and mount the component into the element with ID "here", see cypress/components/mount-html

const props = {...} mount(HelloWorld, props, { html : ` <div class="test-page"> this is a test <div id="here"></div> this is after component </div> ` , style : ` body { background: pink } .test-page { background: cyan } #here { background: yellow } ` , })

Watch Style component during testing

Callbacks

You can listen for messages from the component by supplying an object of callbacks.

mount(TodoItem, { props : { id : 'todo-id' , text : 'write a test' , complete : false , }, callbacks : { remove : cy.stub().as( 'remove' ), toggle : cy.stub().as( 'toggle' ), 'inner-message' : cy.stub().as( 'inner-message' ), }, })

See cypress/components/callbacks.

Watch Testing message dispatch

Examples

Basic examples

Svelte components copied from https://svelte.dev/examples

All components and tests are in cypress/components folder

Test Description animation Chained balls SVG animation callbacks Listen for messages dispatched from the component global-handlers Attaches event listeners to document and window hello Hello, component testing! image Loading Rick-Roll image named-exports Nice Audio player test nested Checking nested components and local styles pin Keypad pin test reactive Svelte reactive props, declarations and statements rx Fetching GitHub users as a reactive stream styles Shows inline, CSS and external stylesheet styles in spec tutorial A few components and tests from Svelte tutorial mocking-fetch Mocking window.fetch before mounting the component mocking-network Polyfills window.fetch automatically and tests the component

External examples

You can find larger Svelte example application with component tests under GitHub topic cypress-svelte-unit-test-example

Name Description svelte-ts-example Writing Svelte components and tests using TypeScript

Same feature for unit testing components from other framesworks using Cypress

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov <gleb.bahmutov@gmail.com> © 2018

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

