A SonarQube XML reporter for Cypress.
Generated XML reports are compliant with Generic Execution described in https://docs.sonarqube.org/latest/analysis/generic-test/
Since this Cypress issue: https://github.com/cypress-io/cypress/issues/1495, spec filename are not available for reporters in a Cypress environnement.
[EDIT 02-14-2020]: despite the correction of this issue since Cypress v3.8.3 (see Release Notes), the problem is still there and the below reporters are still not working...
So this reporter provides a workaround (simplified as possible) in order to be able to generate these SonarQube reports.
A SonarQube test execution report is created for each Cypress spec file.
Other existing Mocha SonarQube reporters:
Take a look at the Actions tests matrix results: tested with Node.js v[12.x, 14.x, 16.x] and Cypress v[4.x, 5.x, 6.x, 7.x, 8.x, 9.x]
The following Cypress/Mocha spec...
// File: cypress/integration/Sample.spec.js
const specTitle = require("cypress-sonarqube-reporter/specTitle");
describe(specTitle("The root suite"), () => {
it("Test case #1 (must pass)", () => {
expect(true).to.be.true;
});
describe("A sub suite", () => {
it("Test case #2 (must pass)", () => {
expect(true).to.be.true;
});
it("Test case #3 (must fail)", () => {
expect(true).to.be.false;
});
});
describe("Another sub suite", () => {
xit("Test case #4 (must be skipped)", () => {
expect(true).to.be.false;
});
it("Test case #5 (must raise an error)", () => {
undefined.toString();
});
});
});
...will provide the following generated SonarQube report (with default options)
<!-- File: dist/cypress/integration/Sample.spec.js.xml -->
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<testExecutions version="1">
<file path="test/cypress/integration/Sample.spec.js">
<testCase name="The root suite - Test case #1 (must pass)" duration="64"/>
<testCase name="The root suite - A sub suite - Test case #2 (must pass)" duration="34"/>
<testCase name="The root suite - A sub suite - Test case #3 (must fail)" duration="513">
<failure message="AssertionError: expected true to be false">
<![CDATA[AssertionError: expected true to be false
at Context.runnable.fn (http://localhost:62294/__cypress/runner/cypress_runner.js:101081:20)
at callFn (http://localhost:62294/__cypress/runner/cypress_runner.js:30931:21)
at http://localhost:62294/__cypress/runner/cypress_runner.js:104009:28
at PassThroughHandlerContext.finallyHandler (http://localhost:62294/__cypress/runner/cypress_runner.js:135962:23)
at PassThroughHandlerContext.tryCatcher (http://localhost:62294/__cypress/runner/cypress_runner.js:139407:23)
at Promise._settlePromiseFromHandler (http://localhost:62294/__cypress/runner/cypress_runner.js:137343:31)
at Promise._settlePromise (http://localhost:62294/__cypress/runner/cypress_runner.js:137400:18)
at Promise._settlePromise0 (http://localhost:62294/__cypress/runner/cypress_runner.js:137445:10)
at Promise._settlePromises (http://localhost:62294/__cypress/runner/cypress_runner.js:137524:18)
at Promise._fulfill (http://localhost:62294/__cypress/runner/cypress_runner.js:137469:18)
at Promise._settlePromise (http://localhost:62294/__cypress/runner/cypress_runner.js:137413:21)
at Promise._settlePromise0 (http://localhost:62294/__cypress/runner/cypress_runner.js:137445:10)
at Promise._settlePromises (http://localhost:62294/__cypress/runner/cypress_runner.js:137524:18)
at Promise._fulfill (http://localhost:62294/__cypress/runner/cypress_runner.js:137469:18)
at Promise._resolveCallback (http://localhost:62294/__cypress/runner/cypress_runner.js:137263:57)]]>
</failure>
</testCase>
<testCase name="The root suite - Another sub suite - Test case #4 (must be skipped)" duration="0">
<skipped message="skipped test"/>
</testCase>
<testCase name="The root suite - Another sub suite - Test case #5 (must raise an error)" duration="488">
<error message="TypeError: Cannot read property 'toString' of undefined">
<![CDATA[TypeError: Cannot read property 'toString' of undefined
at Context.<anonymous> (http://localhost:62294/__cypress/tests?p=test\cypress\integration\Sample.spec.js-285:37:17)]]>
</error>
</testCase>
</file>
</testExecutions>
The following table explains the association between test states and the generated XML part:
|Mocha test state
|SonarQube Execution
testCase child node
"passed"
|none
"pending"
<skipped message="skipped test"/> short message is always "skipped message"
"skipped"
<skipped message="An error occurred during a hook and remaining tests in the current suite are skipped"/>
"failed" and
test.err.name === "AssertionError"
<failure message="AssertionError: expected true to be false"><![CDATA[AssertionError: expected true to be false at ...]]></failure>
"failed" and
test.err.name !== "AssertionError"
<error message="TypeError: Cannot read property 'toString' of undefined"><![CDATA[TypeError: Cannot read property 'toString' of undefined at ...]]></error>
In Node.js environnement, use your favorite command:
npm install --save-dev cypress-sonarqube-reporter
yarn add --dev cypress-sonarqube-reporter
As described in Cypress documentation, single configuration:
// File: cypress.json
{
"reporter": "cypress-sonarqube-reporter",
"reporterOptions": {
// see "Reporter Options" section
}
}
As described in Cypress documentation, multi configuration:
// File: cypress.json
{
"reporter": "cypress-multi-reporters",
"reporterOptions": {
"reporterEnabled": "cypress-sonarqube-reporter, mochawesome",
"mochawesomeReporterOptions": {
// mochawesome options...
},
"cypressSonarqubeReporterReporterOptions": {
// see "Reporter Options" section
}
}
}
The magic behind the scene is the use of
Cypress.spec object (see Cypress documentation) that is only available on spec files (ie not on reporter scope), so the drawback of this workaround is to use the function
specTitle(title: string) from
specTitle.js instead of the suite title:
const specTitle = require('cypress-sonarqube-reporter/specTitle');
describe(specTitle('The root suite'), () => {
...
});
This
Cypress.spec object is only available since Cypress v3.0.2 (see Cypress changelog)
To avoid suite title pollution in other reporters (like the great mochawesome), make sure that
cypress-sonarqube-reporter is the first one in the list.
Since v1.10.0, you could merge all the generated reports into a single report. It could ease the configuration of your SonarQube analysis.
This feature is only available on Cypress version >= 6.2.0, since the
after:run plugin event does not exist on previous versions (see Cypress changelog).
The merge operation has to be configured in Cypress plugins:
// File: cypress/plugins/index.js
module.exports = (on, config) => {
// https://docs.cypress.io/api/plugins/after-run-api
on('after:run', (results) => {
// /!\ don't forget to return the Promise /!\
return require('cypress-sonarqube-reporter/mergeReports')(results);
});
};
or if you need to specify plugin's options:
// File: cypress/plugins/index.js
module.exports = (on, config) => {
// https://docs.cypress.io/api/plugins/after-run-api
on('after:run', (results) => {
// /!\ don't forget to return the Promise /!\
return require('cypress-sonarqube-reporter/mergeReports')(results, {
// see "Merge Plugin Options" section for all available options
mergeFileName: 'another-name.xml'
});
});
};
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
outputDir
string
"./dist"
|folder name for the generated SonarQube XML reports, will be automatically created if not exist
preserveSpecsDir
boolean
true
|specify if tests folders structure should be preserved
overwrite
boolean
false
|specify if existing reporters could be overwritten; if
false then an error is raised when reports already exist
prefix
string
""
|file prefix for the generated SonarQube XML reports
useFullTitle
boolean
true
|specify if test case should combine all parent suite(s) name(s) before the test title or only the test title
titleSeparator
string
" - "
|the separator used between combined parent suite(s) name(s); only used if
useFullTitle is
true
useAbsoluteSpecPath
boolean
false
|specify if the absolute path of a spec file should be written to the report
mergeOutputDir
string
<none>
|folder name for the merged SonarQube XML report, will be automatically created if not exist. If not specified,
outputDir is used
mergeFileName
string
"cypress-sonarqube-reports.all.xml"
|merged SonarQube XML report name
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
reportsOutputDir
string
"./dist"
|folder name for the generated SonarQube XML reports. If not specified, reporter options are used
mergeOutputDir
string
<none>
|folder name for the merged SonarQube XML report, will be automatically created if not exist. If not specified,
reportsOutputDir is used
mergeFileName
string
"cypress-sonarqube-reports.all.xml"
|merged SonarQube XML report name
For any bugs, enhancements, or just questions feel free to use the GitHub Issues
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.