A Slack Reporting tool built for Cypress but should work with any mocha based framework that is using mochawesome
For users who are not using CircleCi, you can get a simple report
--ci-provider none provider flag to provide a simple slack message based on the mochawesome report status
--custom-url along with
--ci-provider custom to set custom report page url. that will be sent to slack.
For jenkins users
--ci-provider jenkins provider flag.
It provides the following distinct message types
It provides the following information
And the following build/test artefacts
Note Please see the pre-requisites folder to current neccessary pre-requisites
Install the app
\$ yarn add cypress-slack-reporter --dev
or
\$ npm install cypress-slack-reporter --save-dev
Create a Slack app & create an incoming webhook
Set the following environment variables in your localhost or CI configuration.
SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL - The full URL you created in the last step
eg.
export SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL=yourWebhookUrlHere
You can optionally set one or more of the following env vars, to utilise a different slack webhook, dependent on the status of your build or test run.
SLACK_WEBHOOK_ERROR_URL - For failing CI runs
SLACK_WEBHOOK_FAILED_URL - For failing test runs
SLACK_WEBHOOK_PASSED_URL - For passing test runs
Any of the 4 env vars above with accept a comma seperated list of webhooks, if you wish to post your slack message to multiple webhooks (one webhook per channel in slack).
eg.
export SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL=your1stWebhookUrlHere,your2ndWebhookUrlHere
$ npx cypress-slack-reporter --help
Usage: index.ts [options]
Options:
-v, --version output the version number
--vcs-provider [type] VCS Provider [github|bitbucket|none] (default: "github")
--ci-provider [type] CI Provider [circleci|jenkins|bitbucket|none|custom] (default: "circleci")
--custom-url [type] On selected --ci-provider=custom this link will be set to Test Report (default: "")
--report-dir [type] mochawesome json & html test report directory, relative to your package.json (default: "mochareports")
--screenshot-dir [type] cypress screenshot directory, relative to your package.json (default: "cypress/screenshots")
--video-dir [type] cypress video directory, relative to your package.json (default: "cypress/videos")
--verbose show log output
--only-failed only send message for failed tests
--custom-text [type] add additional text to message, wrap message in quotes
-h, --help display help for command
Yarn installation Instructions
yarn add mochawesome --dev
yarn add mochawesome-merge --dev
yarn add mochawesome-report-generator --dev
yarn add cypress-multi-reporters --dev
NPM installation Instructions
npm install mochawesome --save-dev
npm install mochawesome-merge --save-dev
npm install mochawesome-report-generator --save-dev
npm install cypress-multi-reporters --save-dev
cypress.json
{
...
"reporter": "cypress-multi-reporters",
"reporterOptions": {
"configFile": "reporterOpts.json"
}
}
reporterOpts.json
{
"reporterEnabled": "mochawesome",
"mochawesomeReporterOptions": {
"reportDir": "cypress/reports/mocha",
"quiet": true,
"overwrite": false,
"html": false,
"json": true
}
}
This project is building in CircleCI and can be viewed at the following link
See the
.circleci folder
config.yml - Contains the CircleCI build configuration
The following env vars are read for CircleCI users.
CIRCLE_SHA1 - The SHA1 hash of the last commit of the current build
CIRCLE_BRANCH - The name of the Git branch currently being built.
CIRCLE_USERNAME - The GitHub or Bitbucket username of the user who triggered the build.
CIRCLE_BUILD_URL - The URL for the current build.
CIRCLE_BUILD_NUM - The number of the CircleCI build.
CIRCLE_PULL_REQUEST - Comma-separated list of URLs of the current build’s associated pull requests.
CIRCLE_PROJECT_REPONAME - The name of the repository of the current project.
CIRCLE_PROJECT_USERNAME - The GitHub or Bitbucket username of the current project.
CI_URL="https://circleci.com/api/v1.1/project"
CIRCLE_PROJECT_ID - This project ID used in artefact URLS
If you wish to use another CI provider, you can pass any name other than
circleci into the CLI flag
--ci-provider, which will allow you to enter your own environment variables for CI.
CI_URL
CI_SHA1,
CI_BRANCH,
CI_USERNAME,
CI_BUILD_URL,
CI_BUILD_NUM,
CI_PULL_REQUEST,
CI_PROJECT_REPONAME
CI_PROJECT_USERNAME
CircleCI have recently changed the API for retrieving API's. A URL is generated for artifacts in the format
https://${CI_BUILD_NUM}-${CI_PROJECT_ID}-gh.circle-artifacts.com/0
You can get the
CIRCLE_PROJECT_ID by checking https://circleci.com/docs/api/#artifacts-of-a-build
For example. the ID for this project is
177880476, you can see it in the following URL
https://circleci.com/api/v1.1/project/github/YOU54F/cypress-slack-reporter/1/artifacts
which will return
[ {
"path" : "root/app/mochareports/.gitignore",
"pretty_path" : "root/app/mochareports/.gitignore",
"node_index" : 0,
"url" : "https://1-177880476-gh.circle-artifacts.com/0/root/app/mochareports/.gitignore"
},
...
]
In order to correctly construct your artifact URL, you will need to manually retrieve this ID and set it as an env var titled
CIRCLE_PROJECT_ID
EXPORT CIRCLE_PROJECT_ID=177880476
in windows
SET CIRCLE_PROJECT_ID=177880476
or in your CircleCI project's environment page.
There is also another workaround by setting a destination option in store_artifacts job in config.yml (CircleCI).
- store_artifacts:
path: ~/path/to/cypress/videos
destination: cypress/videos
will allow you to access artifacts through https://${CI_BUILD_NUM}-${CI_PROJECT_ID}-gh.circle-artifacts.com/0/cypress/videos/some_test_result.mp4
This is what it says on CircleCI Documentation:
Currently, store_artifacts has two keys: path and destination.
path is a path to the file or directory to be uploaded as artifacts.
destination (Optional) is a prefix added to the artifact paths in the artifacts API. The directory of the file specified in path is used as the default.
An example script is here as
cli/spec/ts
A example of how you can use this script in your project to:-
mochawesome-merge
Either with the cli
./node_modules/.bin/cypress-slack-reporter-full
Or with your own script
rm -rf ./cypress/reports/mocha && npx ts-node script.ts
It can be called with the following options
interface SlackRunnerOptions {
ciProvider: string;
vcsRoot: string;
reportDir: string;
videoDir: string;
screenshotDir: string;
customUrl?: string;
onlyFailed?: boolean;
}
And will return a Slack IncomingWebhookResult.
There are on disadvantage of cypress-slack-reporter that start-server-and-test doesn't work in Bitbucket pipelines. It just hangs on the serve.