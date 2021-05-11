A Slack Reporting tool built for Cypress but should work with any mocha based framework that is using mochawesome

Slack reporter with integration with CircleCI Reports Github/BitBucket Triggering Commit Details Reports CirleCI Build Logs / Status / Artefacts Reports Test Status & Provides Report Links

Takes the output of Mochawesome JSON output to determine test result & corresponding slack message

Provides a URL link to the Test Artefacts (Mochawesome HTML Test Report / Cypress Video & Screenshots)

Programatically run Cypress via a script file with full report generation and Slack Reporting.

For users who are not using CircleCi, you can get a simple report

pass --ci-provider none provider flag to provide a simple slack message based on the mochawesome report status

provider flag to provide a simple slack message based on the mochawesome report status Pass --custom-url along with --ci-provider custom to set custom report page url. that will be sent to slack.

For jenkins users

pass --ci-provider jenkins provider flag.

Reporting Features

It provides the following distinct message types

Build Failure / Cypress error

Test Failure

Test Success

It provides the following information

CircleCI Build Status

Test Stats (Total Tests / Passes / Failures)

Author with link to Github commit

Branch name

Pull Request number and link to PR (only if PR)

And the following build/test artefacts

CircleCI Build Log button

HTML Test report button (only on build success)

Videos of test runs (one link per test)

Screenshots of failed tests (one link per failing test)

Screenshots showing Slack Alert Format

Installation

Note Please see the pre-requisites folder to current neccessary pre-requisites

Install the app \$ yarn add cypress-slack-reporter --dev or \$ npm install cypress-slack-reporter --save-dev Create a Slack app & create an incoming webhook

Set the following environment variables in your localhost or CI configuration.

SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL - The full URL you created in the last step eg. export SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL=yourWebhookUrlHere

You can optionally set one or more of the following env vars, to utilise a different slack webhook, dependent on the status of your build or test run.

SLACK_WEBHOOK_ERROR_URL - For failing CI runs

- For failing CI runs SLACK_WEBHOOK_FAILED_URL - For failing test runs

- For failing test runs SLACK_WEBHOOK_PASSED_URL - For passing test runs

Any of the 4 env vars above with accept a comma seperated list of webhooks, if you wish to post your slack message to multiple webhooks (one webhook per channel in slack).

eg. export SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL=your1stWebhookUrlHere,your2ndWebhookUrlHere

Execution

$ npx cypress-slack-reporter --help Usage: index.ts [options] Options: -v, --version output the version number --vcs-provider [ type ] VCS Provider [github|bitbucket|none] ( default : "github" ) --ci-provider [ type ] CI Provider [circleci|jenkins|bitbucket|none|custom] ( default : "circleci" ) --custom-url [ type ] On selected --ci-provider=custom this link will be set to Test Report ( default : "" ) --report-dir [ type ] mochawesome json & html test report directory, relative to your package.json ( default : "mochareports" ) --screenshot-dir [ type ] cypress screenshot directory, relative to your package.json ( default : "cypress/screenshots" ) --video-dir [ type ] cypress video directory, relative to your package.json ( default : "cypress/videos" ) --verbose show log output --only-failed only send message for failed tests --custom-text [ type ] add additional text to message, wrap message in quotes -h, --help display help for command

A test tool capable of utilising mochawesome to report results

mochawesome for json test result generation

mochawesome-merge to combine multiple mochawesome reports

mochawesome-report-generator to generate a HTML report, from your mochawesome json test results

cypress-multi-reporters to allow you to use multple reporters, in case you require other outputs (junit/spec etc)

Yarn installation Instructions

yarn add mochawesome --dev yarn add mochawesome-merge --dev yarn add mochawesome-report-generator --dev yarn add cypress-multi-reporters --dev

NPM installation Instructions

npm install mochawesome --save-dev npm install mochawesome-merge --save-dev npm install mochawesome-report-generator --save-dev npm install cypress-multi-reporters --save-dev

Add the following in the base of your project

cypress.json

{ ... "reporter" : "cypress-multi-reporters" , "reporterOptions" : { "configFile" : "reporterOpts.json" } }

reporterOpts.json

{ "reporterEnabled" : "mochawesome" , "mochawesomeReporterOptions" : { "reportDir" : "cypress/reports/mocha" , "quiet" : true , "overwrite" : false , "html" : false , "json" : true } }

CircleCI

This project is building in CircleCI and can be viewed at the following link

CircleCI Build

See the .circleci folder

config.yml - Contains the CircleCI build configuration

The following env vars are read for CircleCI users.

CIRCLE_SHA1 - The SHA1 hash of the last commit of the current build

- The SHA1 hash of the last commit of the current build CIRCLE_BRANCH - The name of the Git branch currently being built.

- The name of the Git branch currently being built. CIRCLE_USERNAME - The GitHub or Bitbucket username of the user who triggered the build.

- The GitHub or Bitbucket username of the user who triggered the build. CIRCLE_BUILD_URL - The URL for the current build.

- The URL for the current build. CIRCLE_BUILD_NUM - The number of the CircleCI build.

- The number of the CircleCI build. CIRCLE_PULL_REQUEST - Comma-separated list of URLs of the current build’s associated pull requests.

- Comma-separated list of URLs of the current build’s associated pull requests. CIRCLE_PROJECT_REPONAME - The name of the repository of the current project.

- The name of the repository of the current project. CIRCLE_PROJECT_USERNAME - The GitHub or Bitbucket username of the current project.

- The GitHub or Bitbucket username of the current project. CI_URL="https://circleci.com/api/v1.1/project"

CIRCLE_PROJECT_ID - This project ID used in artefact URLS

If you wish to use another CI provider, you can pass any name other than circleci into the CLI flag --ci-provider , which will allow you to enter your own environment variables for CI.

CI_URL

CI_SHA1 ,

, CI_BRANCH ,

, CI_USERNAME ,

, CI_BUILD_URL ,

, CI_BUILD_NUM ,

, CI_PULL_REQUEST ,

, CI_PROJECT_REPONAME

CI_PROJECT_USERNAME

CircleCI Artifact Notes

CircleCI have recently changed the API for retrieving API's. A URL is generated for artifacts in the format

https://${CI_BUILD_NUM}-${CI_PROJECT_ID}-gh.circle-artifacts.com/0

You can get the CIRCLE_PROJECT_ID by checking https://circleci.com/docs/api/#artifacts-of-a-build

For example. the ID for this project is 177880476 , you can see it in the following URL

https://circleci.com/api/v1.1/project/github/YOU54F/cypress-slack-reporter/1/artifacts

which will return

[ { "path" : "root/app/mochareports/.gitignore" , "pretty_path" : "root/app/mochareports/.gitignore" , "node_index" : 0 , "url" : "https://1-177880476-gh.circle-artifacts.com/0/root/app/mochareports/.gitignore" }, ... ]

In order to correctly construct your artifact URL, you will need to manually retrieve this ID and set it as an env var titled CIRCLE_PROJECT_ID

EXPORT CIRCLE_PROJECT_ID=177880476

in windows

SET CIRCLE_PROJECT_ID=177880476

or in your CircleCI project's environment page.

There is also another workaround by setting a destination option in store_artifacts job in config.yml (CircleCI).

- store_artifacts: path: ~/path/to/cypress/videos destination: cypress/videos

will allow you to access artifacts through https://${CI_BUILD_NUM}-${CI_PROJECT_ID}-gh.circle-artifacts.com/0/cypress/videos/some_test_result.mp4

This is what it says on CircleCI Documentation:

Currently, store_artifacts has two keys: path and destination. path is a path to the file or directory to be uploaded as artifacts. destination (Optional) is a prefix added to the artifact paths in the artifacts API. The directory of the file specified in path is used as the default .

Scripted Runner

An example script is here as cli/spec/ts

A example of how you can use this script in your project to:-

Run Cypress with Mochawesome & junit reporters

Merge mochawesome reports with mochawesome-merge

Construct a slack alert with the merged report, screenshots and videos

Either with the cli

./node_modules/.bin/cypress-slack-reporter-full

Or with your own script

rm -rf ./cypress/reports/mocha && npx ts-node script.ts

It can be called with the following options

interface SlackRunnerOptions { ciProvider: string ; vcsRoot: string ; reportDir: string ; videoDir: string ; screenshotDir: string ; customUrl?: string ; onlyFailed?: boolean ; }

And will return a Slack IncomingWebhookResult.

TODO

provide user ability to provide own CI artefact paths

provide user ability to provide own CI artefact paths typescript s3 uploader scripts and add to CLI tsified able to run in isolation mock aws-sdk s3 upload function tests retrieve s3 links for test report/artefacts and inject into the slack report uploading artefacts to s3 add to CLI programatically run Add into main slack-reporter script provide CLI options to provide paths/credentials

typescript s3 uploader scripts and add to CLI Programatically run provide ability to be programatically run via a script provide example add usage instructions to readme test example compile

Programatically run Migrate Slack mock to seperate module available at npm - slack-mock-typed

Migrate Slack mock to seperate module available at npm - slack-mock-typed Additional CI providers Jenkins



Contributors