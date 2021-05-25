You probably want to use cypress-grep instead: no TypeScript or JavaScript parsing problems.
User space solution for picking Cypress tests to run
Assuming Cypress has been installed:
npm install --save-dev cypress-select-tests
Mocha has
--fgrep,
--grep and
--invert CLI arguments to select spec files and tests to run. This package provides imitation using strings. In your
cypress/plugins/index.js use:
const selectTestsWithGrep = require('cypress-select-tests/grep')
module.exports = (on, config) => {
on('file:preprocessor', selectTestsWithGrep(config))
}
Then open or run Cypress and use environment variables to pass strings to find. There are various ways to pass environment variables, here is via CLI arguments:
## run tests with "works" in their full titles
$ npx cypress open --env grep=works
## runs only specs with "foo" in their filename
$ npx cypress run --env fgrep=foo
## runs only tests with "works" from specs with "foo"
$ npx cypress run --env fgrep=foo,grep=works
## runs tests with "feature A" in the title
$ npx cypress run --env grep='feature A'
## runs only specs NOT with "foo" in their filename
$ npx cypress run --env fgrep=foo,invert=true
## runs tests NOT with "feature A" in the title
$ npx cypress run --env grep='feature A',invert=true
The test picking function is available by itself in src/grep-pick-tests.js file.
In your
cypress/plugins/index.js use this module as a file preprocessor and write your own
pickTests function.
const selectTests = require('cypress-select-tests')
// return test names you want to run
const pickTests = (filename, foundTests, cypressConfig) => {
// found tests will be names of the tests found in "filename" spec
// it is a list of names, each name an Array of strings
// ['suite 1', 'suite 2', ..., 'test name']
// return [] to skip ALL tests
// OR
// let's only run tests with "does" in the title
return foundTests.filter(fullTestName => fullTestName.join(' ').includes('does'))
}
module.exports = (on, config) => {
on('file:preprocessor', selectTests(config, pickTests))
}
Using
pickTests allows you to implement your own test selection logic. All tests filtered out will be shown / counted as pending.
If you are adjusting Browserify options, and would like to use the above Mocha-like grep test picker, see test/plugin-browserify-with-grep.js file. In essence, you want add the grep transform to the list of Browserify plugins. Something like
const browserify = require('@cypress/browserify-preprocessor')
// utility function to process source in browserify
const itify = require('cypress-select-tests/src/itify')
// actual picking tests based on environment variables in the config file
const { grepPickTests } = require('cypress-select-tests/src/grep-pick-tests')
module.exports = (on, config) => {
let customBrowserify
// get the browserify options, then push another transform
options.browserifyOptions.transform.push(itify(config, grepPickTests))
customBrowserify = browserify(options)
on('file:preprocessor', file => customBrowserify(file))
}
To see additional debugging output run
DEBUG=cypress-select-tests npx cypress open
Author: Gleb Bahmutov <gleb.bahmutov@gmail.com> © 2019
License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.
Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github
