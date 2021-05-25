DEPRECATED

You probably want to use cypress-grep instead: no TypeScript or JavaScript parsing problems.

OLD README

User space solution for picking Cypress tests to run

Install

Assuming Cypress has been installed:

npm install --save-dev cypress-select-tests

Warning ⚠️

this package assumes JavaScript specs

this package might conflict and/or overwrite other Cypress Browserify preprocessor settings

Mocha-like selection

Mocha has --fgrep , --grep and --invert CLI arguments to select spec files and tests to run. This package provides imitation using strings. In your cypress/plugins/index.js use:

const selectTestsWithGrep = require ( 'cypress-select-tests/grep' ) module .exports = ( on, config ) => { on( 'file:preprocessor' , selectTestsWithGrep(config)) }

Then open or run Cypress and use environment variables to pass strings to find. There are various ways to pass environment variables, here is via CLI arguments:

npx cypress open --env grep=works npx cypress run --env fgrep=foo npx cypress run --env fgrep=foo,grep=works npx cypress run --env grep= 'feature A' npx cypress run --env fgrep=foo,invert= true npx cypress run --env grep= 'feature A' ,invert= true

The test picking function is available by itself in src/grep-pick-tests.js file.

Write your own selection logic

In your cypress/plugins/index.js use this module as a file preprocessor and write your own pickTests function.

const selectTests = require ( 'cypress-select-tests' ) const pickTests = ( filename, foundTests, cypressConfig ) => { return foundTests.filter( fullTestName => fullTestName.join( ' ' ).includes( 'does' )) } module .exports = ( on, config ) => { on( 'file:preprocessor' , selectTests(config, pickTests)) }

Using pickTests allows you to implement your own test selection logic. All tests filtered out will be shown / counted as pending.

Combine custom browserify with grep picker

If you are adjusting Browserify options, and would like to use the above Mocha-like grep test picker, see test/plugin-browserify-with-grep.js file. In essence, you want add the grep transform to the list of Browserify plugins. Something like

const browserify = require ( '@cypress/browserify-preprocessor' ) const itify = require ( 'cypress-select-tests/src/itify' ) const { grepPickTests } = require ( 'cypress-select-tests/src/grep-pick-tests' ) module .exports = ( on, config ) => { let customBrowserify options.browserifyOptions.transform.push(itify(config, grepPickTests)) customBrowserify = browserify(options) on( 'file:preprocessor' , file => customBrowserify(file)) }

Examples

Debugging

To see additional debugging output run

DEBUG =cypress- select -tests npx cypress open

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov <gleb.bahmutov@gmail.com> © 2019

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

