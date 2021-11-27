Run Cypress multiple times in a row, great at finding test flake
npm i -D cypress-repeat
# or using Yarn
yarn add -D cypress-repeat
This module assumes the
cypress dependency v5.3.0+ has been installed.
npx cypress-repeat run -n <N> ... rest of "cypress run" arguments
Which will run Cypresss
<N> times, exiting after the first failed run or after all runs finish successfully.
You can flip the logic and run Cypress up to N times until the first successful exit
npx cypress-repeat run -n <N> --until-passes ... rest of "cypress run" arguments
You can rerun only the specs that failed
npx cypress-repeat run -n <N> --until-passes --rerun-failed-only ... rest of "cypress run" arguments
Every run has two utility variables injected
const n = Cypress.env('cypress_repeat_n') // total repeat attempts
const k = Cypress.env('cypress_repeat_k') // current attempt, starts with 1
// and is <= n
Run this script with environment variable
DEBUG=cypress-repeat to see verbose logs
This NPM module retries the entire Cypress run, if you need to retry just the failed tests, use the Test Retries.