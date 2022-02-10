A way to re-run Cypress commands until a predicate function returns true

Install

npm i -D cypress-recurse or use Yarn yarn add -D cypress-recurse

Use

import { recurse } from 'cypress-recurse' it( 'gets 7' , () => { recurse( () => cy.task( 'randomNumber' ), (n) => n === 7 , ) })

The predicate function should return a boolean OR use assertions to throw errors. If the predicate returns undefined, we assume it passes, see examples in expect-spec.js.

it( 'works for 4' , () => { recurse( () => cy.wrap( 4 ), (x) => { expect(x).to.equal( 4 ) }, ).should( 'equal' , 4 ) })

Important: the commands inside the first function cannot fail - otherwise the entire test fails. Thus make them as "passive" as possible, and let the predicate function decide if the entire function needs to be retried or not.

Yields

The recurse function yields the subject of the command function.

import { recurse } from 'cypress-recurse' it( 'gets 7' , () => { recurse( () => cy.wrap( 7 ), (n) => n === 7 , ).should( 'equal' , 7 ) })

Options

it( 'gets 7 after 50 iterations or 30 seconds' , () => { recurse( () => cy.task( 'randomNumber' ), (n) => n === 7 , { log : true , limit : 50 , timeout : 30000 , delay : 300 , }, ) })

You can see the default options

import { RecurseDefaults } from 'cypress-recurse'

log

The log option can be a boolean flag or your own function. For example to pretty-print each number we could:

recurse( () => {...}, (x) => x === 3 , { log : ( k ) => cy.log( `k = ** ${k} **` ), } )

You can simply print a given string at the successful end of the recursion

recurse( () => {...}, (x) => x === 3 , { log : 'got to 3!' , } )

See the log-spec.js

post

If you want to run a few more Cypress commands after the predicate function that are not part of the initial command, use the post option. For example, you can start intercepting the network requests after a few iterations:

const url = 'https://jsonplaceholder.cypress.io/fake-endpoint' const checkApi = () => cy.window().invoke( 'fetch' , url) const isSuccess = ( { ok } ) => ok recurse(checkApi, isSuccess, { post : ( { limit } ) => { if (limit === 1 ) { console .log( 'start intercepting' ) return cy.intercept( 'GET' , url, 'Hello!' ).as( 'hello' ) } }, })

See the post-spec.js and find-on-page/spec.js.

Note: if you specify both the delay and the post options, the delay runs first.

custom error message

Use the error option if you want to add a custom error message when the recursion timed out or the iteration limit has reached the end.

recurse( () => {...}, (x) => x === 3 , { error : 'x never got to 3!' , } )

Examples

Debugging

Use options log: true and debugLog: true to print additional information to the Command Log

recurse(getTo( 2 ), (x) => x === 2 , { timeout : 1000 , limit : 3 , delay : 100 , log : true , debugLog : true , }).should( 'equal' , 2 )

Blog post

Read Writing Cypress Recurse Function

Videos

I have explained how this module was written in the following videos

Bonus videos

