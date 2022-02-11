Cypress default events are simulated. That means that all events like
cy.click or
cy.type are fired from javascript. That's why these events will be untrusted (
event.isTrusted will be
false) and they can behave a little different from real native events. But for some cases, it can be impossible to use simulated events, for example, to fill a native alert or copy to the clipboard. This plugin solves this problem.
Thanks to Chrome Devtools Protocol. Cypress is connecting to CDP for tasks like screenshots, setting viewport, and others. This project utilizes the same connection to fire system events. The event firing system works literally like in puppeteer. And as a result, unlocks such features like hovering and native focus management via Tab.
Cypress only. Really. Cypress itself can fire native events. The only limitation for real events – they work only in the chromium-based browser. That means that Firefox is not supported, at least for now.
Here is a simple test that can be written with native events:
it("tests real events", () => {
cy.get("input").realClick(); // perform a native real click on the field
cy.realType("cypress real event"); // fires native system keypress events and fills the field
cy.realPress("Tab"); // native tab click switches the focus
cy.get("input").realMouseDown(); // perform a native mouse press on the field
cy.get("input").realMouseUp(); // perform a native mouse release on the field
cy.focused().realHover(); // hovers over the new focused element
cy.contains("some text in the hovered popover");
});
Install npm package:
npm install cypress-real-events
yarn add cypress-real-events
Register new commands by adding this to your
cypress/support/index.{js,ts} file.
import "cypress-real-events/support";
If you are using typescript, also add the following to
cypress/tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": ["cypress", "cypress-real-events"]
}
}
The idea of the commands – they should be as similar as possible to cypress default commands (like
cy.type), but starts with
real –
cy.realType.
Here is an overview of the available real event commands:
Fires native system click event.
cy.get("button").realClick();
cy.get("button").realClick(options);
Example:
cy.get("button").realClick({ position: "topLeft" }); // click on the top left corner of button
cy.get("body").realClick({ x: 100, y: 1240 }); // click by the x & y coordinates relative to the whole window
Options:
Optional button: \"none\" | \"left\" | \"right\" | \"middle\" | \"back\" | \"forward\"
Optional pointer: \"mouse\" | \"pen\"
Optional x: undefined | number (more about coordinates)
Optional y: undefined | number (more about coordinates)
Optional position: "topLeft" | "top" | "topRight" | "left" | "center" | "right" | "bottomLeft" | "bottom" | "bottomRight"
Optional scrollBehavior: "center" | "top" | "bottom" | "nearest" | false
Optional clickCount: number
Make sure that
xand
yhave a bigger priority than
position.
Fires a real native hover event. Yes, it can test
:hover preprocessor.
cy.get("button").realHover();
cy.get("button").realHover(options);
Example:
cy.get("button").realHover({ position: "bottomLeft" }); // hovers over the bottom left corner of button
Options:
Optional pointer: \"mouse\" | \"pen\"
Optional position: "topLeft" | "top" | "topRight" | "left" | "center" | "right" | "bottomLeft" | "bottom" | "bottomRight"
Optional scrollBehavior: "center" | "top" | "bottom" | "nearest" | false
Fires native press event. It can fire one key event or the "shortcut" like Shift+Control+M. Make sure that event is global, it means that it is required to firstly focus any control before firing this event.
cy.realPress("Tab"); // switch the focus for a11y testing
cy.realPress(["Alt", "Meta", "P"]); // Alt+(Command or Control)+P
cy.realPress(key);
cy.realPress(key, options);
|Name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
key
string \| string[]
|-
|key or keys to press. Should be the same as cypress's type command argument. All the keys available here
options
|Options
|{}
Options:
Optional pointer: \"mouse\" | \"pen\"
Fires native system touch event.
cy.get("button").realTouch();
cy.get("button").realTouch(options);
cy.get("button").realTouch({ position: "topLeft" }); // touches the top left corner of button
cy.get("body").realTouch({ x: 100, y: 1240 }); // touches the x & y coordinates relative to the whole window
Options:
Optional x: undefined | number (more about coordinates)
Optional y: undefined | number (more about coordinates)
Optional position: "topLeft" | "top" | "topRight" | "left" | "center" | "right" | "bottomLeft" | "bottom" | "bottomRight"
Optional radius: undefined | number
default 1
Optional radiusX: undefined | number
default 1
Optional radiusY: undefined | number
default 1
Runs a sequence of native press events (via
cy.realPress). This can be used to simulate real typing.
Make sure that type of event is global. This means that it is not attached to any field.
cy.realType("type any text"); // type any text on the page
cy.get("input").focus();
cy.realType("some text {enter}"); // type into focused field
cy.realType(text);
cy.realType(text, options);
|Name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
text
|string
|-
|text to type. Should be around the same as cypress's type command argument (https://docs.cypress.io/api/commands/type.html#Arguments)
options
|Options
|{}
Options:
Optional delay: undefined | number
default 30
Optional log: undefined | false | true
default true
Optional pressDelay: undefined | number
default 10
Runs native swipe events. It means that touch events will be fired. Actually a sequence of
touchStart ->
touchMove ->
touchEnd. It can perfectly swipe drawers and other tools like this one.
Make sure to enable mobile viewport :)
cy.get(".element").realSwipe("toLeft"); // swipes from right to left
cy.get(".element").realSwipe("toRight"); // inverted
cy.realSwipe(direction);
cy.realSwipe(direction, options);
|Name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
direction
"toLeft" \| "toTop" \| "toRight" \| "toBottom";
|-
|Direction of swipe
options
|Options
|{}
Options:
Optional length: undefined | number
default 10
Optional x: undefined | number (more about coordinates)
Optional y: undefined | number (more about coordinates)
Optional touchPosition: "topLeft" | "top" | "topRight" | "left" | "center" | "right" | "bottomLeft" | "bottom" | "bottomRight"
Fires native system mouse down event.
cy.get("button").realMouseDown();
cy.get("button").realMouseDown(options);
Example:
cy.get("button").realMouseDown({ position: "topLeft" }); // click on the top left corner of button
Options:
Optional pointer: \"mouse\" | \"pen\"
Optional position: "topLeft" | "top" | "topRight" | "left" | "center" | "right" | "bottomLeft" | "bottom" | "bottomRight"
Optional scrollBehavior: "center" | "top" | "bottom" | "nearest" | false
Optional button: "left" | "middle" | "right" | "back" | "forward" | "none"
Fires native system mouse up event.
cy.get("button").realMouseUp();
cy.get("button").realMouseUp(options);
Example:
cy.get("button").realMouseUp({ position: "topLeft" }); // click on the top left corner of button
Options:
Optional pointer: \"mouse\" | \"pen\"
Optional position: "topLeft" | "top" | "topRight" | "left" | "center" | "right" | "bottomLeft" | "bottom" | "bottomRight"
Optional scrollBehavior: "center" | "top" | "bottom" | "nearest" | false
Optional button: "left" | "middle" | "right" | "back" | "forward" | "none"
Fires native system mouseMoved event. Moves mouse inside a subject to the provided amount of coordinates from top left corner (adjustable with position option.)
cy.get("sector").realMouseMove(x, y);
cy.get("sector").realMouseMove(x, y, options);
Example:
cy.get("sector").realMouseUp(50, 50, { position: "center" }); // moves by 50px x and y from center of sector
Options:
Optional position: "topLeft" | "top" | "topRight" | "left" | "center" | "right" | "bottomLeft" | "bottom" | "bottomRight"
Optional scrollBehavior: "center" | "top" | "bottom" | "nearest" | false
Several commands from this plugin accept
{ x: number, y: number } coordinates. There is an important note that these coordinates are relative to the whole tab to pass it right to the CDP. For regular elements, we calculate them automatically, but if you need to pass absolute coordinates you will need to provide them yourself.
The easiest way to debug coordinates is to run any real events command and check the logged coordinates by clicking on the command.
cy.realHover hovering state does not show in the visual regression services?
Unfortunately, visual regression services like Happo and Percy do not solve this issue. Their architecture is based on saving dom snapshot, not the screenshot, and then rendering the snapshot on their machines. It means that the hover and focus state will be lost if it won't be serialized manually.
It means that if you will use plain
cy.screenshot it will take a screenshot with a hovering state because using the browser itself to make a screenshot. Testing hovering state is possible with, for example, Visual Regression Tracker and cypress-image-snapshot.
cy.realHover hovering state is not resetting after my checks
Let's take an example. If the real user needs to open menu popover then do check content of popover content and close it the algorithm will be:
To automate this with cypress, you can do the following
cy.get("[aria-label='Test Button']")
.should("have.css", "background-color", "rgb(217, 83, 79)") // check the state before hover
.realHover()
.should("have.css", "background-color", "rgb(201, 48, 44"); // test hovering state
// reset hovering by putting mouse away (e.g. here top left corner of body)
cy.get("body").realHover({ position: "topLeft" });
// hover state reset 🎉
cy.get("[aria-label='Test Button']").should(
"have.css",
"background-color",
"rgb(217, 83, 79)"
);
One problem of the real native system events I need to mention – you will not get an error message if the event wasn't produced. Similar to selenium or playwright – if a javascript event was not fired you will not get a comprehensive error message.
So probably this package should not be used as a replacement for the cypress events, at least for the writing tests experience 🐨
The project is licensed under the terms of MIT license