Cypress Real Events

Fire native system events from Cypress

Cypress default events are simulated. That means that all events like cy.click or cy.type are fired from javascript. That's why these events will be untrusted ( event.isTrusted will be false ) and they can behave a little different from real native events. But for some cases, it can be impossible to use simulated events, for example, to fill a native alert or copy to the clipboard. This plugin solves this problem.

Thanks to Chrome Devtools Protocol. Cypress is connecting to CDP for tasks like screenshots, setting viewport, and others. This project utilizes the same connection to fire system events. The event firing system works literally like in puppeteer. And as a result, unlocks such features like hovering and native focus management via Tab.

Requirements

Cypress only. Really. Cypress itself can fire native events. The only limitation for real events – they work only in the chromium-based browser. That means that Firefox is not supported, at least for now.

Quick overview

Here is a simple test that can be written with native events:

it( "tests real events" , () => { cy.get( "input" ).realClick(); cy.realType( "cypress real event" ); cy.realPress( "Tab" ); cy.get( "input" ).realMouseDown(); cy.get( "input" ).realMouseUp(); cy.focused().realHover(); cy.contains( "some text in the hovered popover" ); });

Installation

Install npm package:

npm install cypress- real -events yarn add cypress- real -events

Register new commands by adding this to your cypress/support/index.{js,ts} file.

import "cypress-real-events/support" ;

If you are using typescript, also add the following to cypress/tsconfig.json

{ "compilerOptions" : { "types" : [ "cypress" , "cypress-real-events" ] } }

API

The idea of the commands – they should be as similar as possible to cypress default commands (like cy.type ), but starts with real – cy.realType .

Here is an overview of the available real event commands:

Fires native system click event.

cy.get( "button" ).realClick(); cy.get( "button" ).realClick(options);

Example:

cy.get( "button" ).realClick({ position : "topLeft" }); cy.get( "body" ).realClick({ x : 100 , y : 1240 });

Options:

Optional button : \"none\" | \"left\" | \"right\" | \"middle\" | \"back\" | \"forward\"

: \"none\" | \"left\" | \"right\" | \"middle\" | \"back\" | \"forward\" Optional pointer : \"mouse\" | \"pen\"

: \"mouse\" | \"pen\" Optional x : undefined | number (more about coordinates)

: undefined | number (more about coordinates) Optional y : undefined | number (more about coordinates)

: undefined | number (more about coordinates) Optional position : "topLeft" | "top" | "topRight" | "left" | "center" | "right" | "bottomLeft" | "bottom" | "bottomRight"

: "topLeft" | "top" | "topRight" | "left" | "center" | "right" | "bottomLeft" | "bottom" | "bottomRight" Optional scrollBehavior : "center" | "top" | "bottom" | "nearest" | false

: "center" | "top" | "bottom" | "nearest" | false Optional clickCount: number

Make sure that x and y have a bigger priority than position .

Fires a real native hover event. Yes, it can test :hover preprocessor.

cy.get( "button" ).realHover(); cy.get( "button" ).realHover(options);

Example:

cy.get( "button" ).realHover({ position : "bottomLeft" });

Options:

Optional pointer : \"mouse\" | \"pen\"

: \"mouse\" | \"pen\" Optional position : "topLeft" | "top" | "topRight" | "left" | "center" | "right" | "bottomLeft" | "bottom" | "bottomRight"

: "topLeft" | "top" | "topRight" | "left" | "center" | "right" | "bottomLeft" | "bottom" | "bottomRight" Optional scrollBehavior: "center" | "top" | "bottom" | "nearest" | false

Fires native press event. It can fire one key event or the "shortcut" like Shift+Control+M. Make sure that event is global, it means that it is required to firstly focus any control before firing this event.

cy.realPress( "Tab" ); cy.realPress([ "Alt" , "Meta" , "P" ]);

Usage

cy.realPress(key); cy.realPress(key, options);

Name Type Default value Description key string \| string[] - key or keys to press. Should be the same as cypress's type command argument. All the keys available here options Options {}

Options:

Optional pointer: \"mouse\" | \"pen\"

Fires native system touch event.

cy.get( "button" ).realTouch(); cy.get( "button" ).realTouch(options);

cy.get( "button" ).realTouch({ position : "topLeft" }); cy.get( "body" ).realTouch({ x : 100 , y : 1240 });

Options:

Optional x : undefined | number (more about coordinates)

: undefined | number (more about coordinates) Optional y : undefined | number (more about coordinates)

: undefined | number (more about coordinates) Optional position : "topLeft" | "top" | "topRight" | "left" | "center" | "right" | "bottomLeft" | "bottom" | "bottomRight"

: "topLeft" | "top" | "topRight" | "left" | "center" | "right" | "bottomLeft" | "bottom" | "bottomRight" Optional radius : undefined | number default 1

: undefined | number 1 Optional radiusX : undefined | number default 1

: undefined | number 1 Optional radiusY: undefined | number default 1

Runs a sequence of native press events (via cy.realPress ). This can be used to simulate real typing. Make sure that type of event is global. This means that it is not attached to any field.

cy.realType( "type any text" ); cy.get( "input" ).focus(); cy.realType( "some text {enter}" );

cy.realType(text); cy.realType(text, options);

Name Type Default value Description text string - text to type. Should be around the same as cypress's type command argument (https://docs.cypress.io/api/commands/type.html#Arguments) options Options {}

Options:

Optional delay : undefined | number default 30

: undefined | number 30 Optional log : undefined | false | true default true

: undefined | false | true true Optional pressDelay: undefined | number default 10

Runs native swipe events. It means that touch events will be fired. Actually a sequence of touchStart -> touchMove -> touchEnd . It can perfectly swipe drawers and other tools like this one.

Make sure to enable mobile viewport :)

cy.get( ".element" ).realSwipe( "toLeft" ); cy.get( ".element" ).realSwipe( "toRight" );

cy.realSwipe(direction); cy.realSwipe(direction, options);

Name Type Default value Description direction "toLeft" \| "toTop" \| "toRight" \| "toBottom"; - Direction of swipe options Options {}

Options:

Optional length : undefined | number default 10

: undefined | number 10 Optional x : undefined | number (more about coordinates)

: undefined | number (more about coordinates) Optional y : undefined | number (more about coordinates)

: undefined | number (more about coordinates) Optional touchPosition: "topLeft" | "top" | "topRight" | "left" | "center" | "right" | "bottomLeft" | "bottom" | "bottomRight"

Fires native system mouse down event.

cy.get( "button" ).realMouseDown(); cy.get( "button" ).realMouseDown(options);

Example:

cy.get( "button" ).realMouseDown({ position : "topLeft" });

Options:

Optional pointer : \"mouse\" | \"pen\"

: \"mouse\" | \"pen\" Optional position : "topLeft" | "top" | "topRight" | "left" | "center" | "right" | "bottomLeft" | "bottom" | "bottomRight"

: "topLeft" | "top" | "topRight" | "left" | "center" | "right" | "bottomLeft" | "bottom" | "bottomRight" Optional scrollBehavior : "center" | "top" | "bottom" | "nearest" | false

: "center" | "top" | "bottom" | "nearest" | false Optional button: "left" | "middle" | "right" | "back" | "forward" | "none"

Fires native system mouse up event.

cy.get( "button" ).realMouseUp(); cy.get( "button" ).realMouseUp(options);

Example:

cy.get( "button" ).realMouseUp({ position : "topLeft" });

Options:

Optional pointer : \"mouse\" | \"pen\"

: \"mouse\" | \"pen\" Optional position : "topLeft" | "top" | "topRight" | "left" | "center" | "right" | "bottomLeft" | "bottom" | "bottomRight"

: "topLeft" | "top" | "topRight" | "left" | "center" | "right" | "bottomLeft" | "bottom" | "bottomRight" Optional scrollBehavior : "center" | "top" | "bottom" | "nearest" | false

: "center" | "top" | "bottom" | "nearest" | false Optional button: "left" | "middle" | "right" | "back" | "forward" | "none"

Fires native system mouseMoved event. Moves mouse inside a subject to the provided amount of coordinates from top left corner (adjustable with position option.)

cy.get( "sector" ).realMouseMove(x, y); cy.get( "sector" ).realMouseMove(x, y, options);

Example:

cy.get( "sector" ).realMouseUp( 50 , 50 , { position : "center" });

Options:

Optional position : "topLeft" | "top" | "topRight" | "left" | "center" | "right" | "bottomLeft" | "bottom" | "bottomRight"

: "topLeft" | "top" | "topRight" | "left" | "center" | "right" | "bottomLeft" | "bottom" | "bottomRight" Optional scrollBehavior: "center" | "top" | "bottom" | "nearest" | false

Coordinates

Several commands from this plugin accept { x: number, y: number } coordinates. There is an important note that these coordinates are relative to the whole tab to pass it right to the CDP. For regular elements, we calculate them automatically, but if you need to pass absolute coordinates you will need to provide them yourself.

The easiest way to debug coordinates is to run any real events command and check the logged coordinates by clicking on the command.

FAQ

1. Why cy.realHover hovering state does not show in the visual regression services?

Unfortunately, visual regression services like Happo and Percy do not solve this issue. Their architecture is based on saving dom snapshot, not the screenshot, and then rendering the snapshot on their machines. It means that the hover and focus state will be lost if it won't be serialized manually.

It means that if you will use plain cy.screenshot it will take a screenshot with a hovering state because using the browser itself to make a screenshot. Testing hovering state is possible with, for example, Visual Regression Tracker and cypress-image-snapshot.

2. When I am doing cy.realHover hovering state is not resetting after my checks

Let's take an example. If the real user needs to open menu popover then do check content of popover content and close it the algorithm will be:

Hover menu Check the content Put mouse away from the popover

To automate this with cypress, you can do the following

cy.get("[aria-label='Test Button']") .should("have.css", "background-color", "rgb(217, 83, 79)") // check the state before hover .realHover() .should("have.css", "background-color", "rgb(201, 48, 44"); // test hovering state // reset hovering by putting mouse away (e.g. here top left corner of body) cy.get("body").realHover({ position: "topLeft" }); // hover state reset 🎉 cy.get("[aria-label='Test Button']").should( "have.css", "background-color", "rgb(217, 83, 79)" );

UX

One problem of the real native system events I need to mention – you will not get an error message if the event wasn't produced. Similar to selenium or playwright – if a javascript event was not fired you will not get a comprehensive error message.

So probably this package should not be used as a replacement for the cypress events, at least for the writing tests experience 🐨

License

The project is licensed under the terms of MIT license