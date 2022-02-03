cypress-react-selector is a lightweight plugin to help you to locate web elements in your REACT app using components, props and states. This extension allow you to select elements in a way that is native to React. Designed to help developers in component, integration and E2E testing.
Internally, cypress-react-selector uses a library called resq to query React's VirtualDOM in order to retrieve the nodes.
npm i --save cypress-react-selector
Update
Cypress/support/index.js file to include the cypress-react-selector commands by adding:
import 'cypress-react-selector';
{
"compilerOptions": {
"sourceType": "module",
"types": ["node", "cypress", "cypress-react-selector"]
}
}
Lets take this example REACT APP:
// imports
const MyComponent = ({ someBooleanProp }) => (
<div>My Component {someBooleanProp ? 'show this' : ''} </div>
);
const App = () => (
<div id="root">
<MyComponent />
<MyComponent someBooleanProp={true} />
</div>
);
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
cypress-react-selector needs the react root
css-selector information to identify
In order to make sure that the React component tree has loaded, add the
waitForReact call immediately after loading a page. Here is an example where it's done in the fixture's
before hook.
before(() => {
cy.visit('http://localhost:3000/myApp');
cy.waitForReact(1000, '#root'); // 1000 is the timeout in milliseconds, you can provide as per AUT
});
NOTE : The Best Configuration for React root is to declare it as an
env variable
We always recommend to declare the
react root as a
env variable in the
cypress.json file. It is a best approach rather than passing react root information to
waitForReact method every time.
As an example:
{
"env": {
"cypress-react-selector": {
"root": "#root"
}
}
}
If you choose to declare the
root selector as a
configuration, then you will have the freedom to call
waitForReact method without passing the root parameter.
before(() => {
cy.visit('http://localhost:3000/myApp');
cy.waitForReact();
});
NOTE: If you are using Webpack with your project, you may need to manually pass in the resq module path.
There's an optional parameter in
waitForReact that can be passed in at runtime.
This should be the path of the
resq entrypoint
before(() => {
cy.visit('http://localhost:3000/myApp');
cy.waitForReact(1000, '#root', 'node_modules/resq/dist/index.js'); // Manually passing in the resq module path
});
You should have React Develop Tool installed to spy and find out the component name as sometimes components can go though modifications. Once the React gets loaded, you can easily identify an web element by react component name:
cy.react('MyComponent');
// you can have your assertions chained like
it('it should validate react selection with component name', () => {
cy.react('MyComponent').should('have.length', '1');
});
You can filter the REACT components by its props and states like below:
cy.react(componentName, reactOpts);
// ReactOpts:
//{
// props: { someProp: someValue },
// state: { someState: someValue },
// exact: boolean
//}
// for the example APP
cy.react('MyComponent', { props: { name: 'John' } });
exact flag
If you are in need of matching exactly every property and value in the object (or nested objects), you can pass the exact flag to the
cy.react or
cy.getReact function:
cy.react('MyComponent', { props: { name: 'John' }, exact: true });
Make sure all the
props and/or
state are listed while using this
flag, if not matched it will return
undefined
You can select your components by partial name use a wildcard selectors:
// Partial Match
cy.react('My*', { props: { name: 'John' } });
// Entire Match
cy.react('*', { props: { name: 'John' } }); // return all components matched with the prop
Let's suppose you have an Form component
<Form>
<Field name="email" type="email" component={MyTextInput} />
<ErrorMessage name="email" component="div" />
<br />
<Field type="password" name="password" component={MyTextInput} />
<ErrorMessage name="password" component="div" />
<br />
<button type="submit" disabled={isSubmitting}>
Submit
</button>
</Form>
And MyTextInput component is developed as:
const MyTextInput = (props) => {
const { field, type } = props;
return (
<input {...field} type={type} placeholder={'ENTER YOUR ' + field.name} />
);
};
then you can use cypress-react-selector to identify the element with nested props
it('enter data into the fields', () => {
cy.react('MyTextInput', { props: { field: { name: 'email' } } }).type(
'john.doe@cypress.com'
);
cy.react('MyTextInput', { props: { field: { name: 'password' } } }).type(
'whyMe?'
);
});
Let's take same Form example
You can get the React properties from a React element and validate the properties run time.
// set the email in the form
cy.react('MyTextInput', { props: { field: { name: 'email' } } }).type(
'john.doe@cypress.com'
);
// validate the property runtime
cy.getReact('MyTextInput', { props: { field: { name: 'email' } } })
.getProps('fields.value')
.should('eq', 'john.doe@cypress.com');
// to get all the props, simply do not pass anything in getProps() method
cy.getReact('MyTextInput', { props: { field: { name: 'email' } } }).getProps();
cy.getReact('MyTextInput', {
props: { field: { name: 'email' } },
}).getCurrentState(); // can return string | boolean | any[] | {}
You can configure the timeouts in the
cypress.json configuration file. Alternatively, you can also pass the
timeout as a object literal in the react commands like,
cy.react('MyComponent', { options: { timeout: 50000 } });
cy.react returns DOM element, so you can fetch the indexed node by .eq(index), like:
cy.react('MyComponent').eq(0).click();
cy.getReact() return RESQ node, so you can't fetch it through
.eq(). You need to use
.nthNode(index), like:
cy.getReact('MyComponent')
.nthNode(0)
.getProps('name')
.should('eq', 'First Item');
You can chain
react-selector queries like:
.find() -
cy.react('FormComponent').find('input').type('buy milk');
cy.react('FormComponent').find('button').click();
HTMLElements by chained
react queries
cy.react('MyComponent', { props: { name: 'Bob' } })
.react('MyAge')
.should('have.text', '50');
react props and states by chained
getReact query
cy.getReact('MyComponent', { props: { name: 'Bob' } })
.getReact('MyAge')
.getProps('age')
.should('eq', '50');
⚠️ Fluent commands are not working in some special cases. It is being tracked here
Credit goes to Gleb Bahmutov for drafting how
cypress-react-selector can be used in
react component testing here
Credit goes to gregfenton for presenting a
formik form example that uses
Cypress-React-Selector. Checkout the work here
React-Dev-Tool — You can inspect the DOM element by simply pressing the f12. But, to inspect REACT components and props, you need to install the chrome plugin.
