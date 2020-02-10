Cypress Promise

This library promises to convert a Cypress chain into a real promise, which is required to use async / await in a Cypress test. This library is experimental and doesn't work inside a before or beforeEach block.

import promisify from 'cypress-promise' it( 'should run tests with async/await' , async () => { const foo = await promisify(cy.wrap( 'foo' )) const bar = await promisify(cy.wrap( 'bar' )) expect(foo).to.equal( 'foo' ) expect(bar).to.equal( 'bar' ) })

An alternative it to use the 'register' polyfill to add promisify method to all Cypress chains. This requires import 'cypress-promise/register' in your cypress/support/index file:

it( 'should run tests with async/await' , async () => { const foo = await cy.wrap( 'foo' ).promisify() const bar = await cy.wrap( 'bar' ).promisify() expect(foo).to.equal( 'foo' ) expect(bar).to.equal( 'bar' ) }

Without this library and the promisify function/method, the expectation of bar would fail with expected undefined to equal 'bar'

Why use this library?

The question about how to use async/await in Cypress test comes up from time to time in the gitter chat as well as in GitHub Issue #1417. Sometimes you needs a value out of a chain and using .then just increases the nesting level, decreasing readability:

cy.get( '.mySelector' ) .then($el => $el.text()) .then( text => { cy.get( '.someOtherSelector' ) .then($el => $el.text()) .should( 'equal' , text)

Aliases don't help much in this case - we still have to nest. Ideally you'd want to write the following:

const text = await cy.get( '.mySelector' ).then($el => $el.text()) cy.get( '.someOtherSelector' ) .then($el => $el.text()) .should( 'equal' , text)

Since Commands are not Promises, that code won't work. This library uses aliases and Cypress life-cycle events to force Cypress to play nicely with Promises:

import promisify from 'cypress-promise' const text = await promisify(cy .get( '.mySelector' ) .then($el => $el.text()) ) cy.get( '.someOtherSelector' ) .then($el => $el.text()) .should( 'equal' , text)

Best Practices

Cypress chains are powerful and declarative. Custom Commands can be used to chain functions together that read like a series of steps without much extra syntax. Most Cypress commands work on elements and await ing them means all you can really do is cy.wrap them again. Only use await for non-element subjects that need to be used as inputs for other commands.

const body = await promisify(cy.get( 'body' )) body.click() const el = await promisify(cy.get( '.someSelector' )) cy.wrap(el).click() cy.get( '.someSelector' ).as( 'someElement' ) cy.get( '@someElement' ).click() const text = await promisify(cy .get( '.someSelector' ) .then( el => el.text()) ) cy.get( '.someInput' ).type(text)

Caveats

.promisify() doesn't currently work inside before or beforeEach blocks. This is tracked by #1

doesn't currently work inside or blocks. This is tracked by #1 Cypress throws a warning about using Promises - on every use.

promisify() is extra syntax - it can be easy to forget to call it.

is extra syntax - it can be easy to forget to call it. .promisify() will end the chain and return a Promise instead of a Chain, meaning you cannot chain further off of this method. When you think about it, this makes perfect sense, but could trip people up.

will end the chain and return a Promise instead of a Chain, meaning you cannot chain further off of this method. When you think about it, this makes perfect sense, but could trip people up. You can't run Cypress commands inside a Promise's .then or .catch . Cypress will throw an error. I'm not sure it would make sense even if Cypress allowed it.

Installation

npm install cypress-promise -D

If you get errors like "regeneratorRuntime is not defined.", you'll have to install babel-polyfill and add import 'babel-polyfill' to your cypress/support/index .

If you want to use the cy.promisify() , you'll have to add the following to your cypress/support/index file: