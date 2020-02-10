This library promises to convert a Cypress chain into a real promise, which is required to use
async/
await in a Cypress test. This library is experimental and doesn't work inside a
before or
beforeEach block.
import promisify from 'cypress-promise'
it('should run tests with async/await', async () => {
const foo = await promisify(cy.wrap('foo'))
const bar = await promisify(cy.wrap('bar'))
expect(foo).to.equal('foo')
expect(bar).to.equal('bar')
})
An alternative it to use the 'register' polyfill to add
promisify method to all Cypress chains. This requires
import 'cypress-promise/register' in your
cypress/support/index file:
it('should run tests with async/await', async () => {
const foo = await cy.wrap('foo').promisify()
const bar = await cy.wrap('bar').promisify()
expect(foo).to.equal('foo')
expect(bar).to.equal('bar')
}
Without this library and the
promisify function/method, the expectation of
bar would fail with
expected undefined to equal 'bar'
The question about how to use async/await in Cypress test comes up from time to time in the gitter chat as well as in GitHub Issue #1417. Sometimes you needs a value out of a chain and using
.then just increases the nesting level, decreasing readability:
cy.get('.mySelector')
.then($el => $el.text())
.then(text => {
// do some more commands using this text
cy.get('.someOtherSelector')
.then($el => $el.text())
.should('equal', text)
Aliases don't help much in this case - we still have to nest. Ideally you'd want to write the following:
const text = await cy.get('.mySelector').then($el => $el.text())
// do some more commands using this text
cy.get('.someOtherSelector')
.then($el => $el.text())
.should('equal', text)
Since Commands are not Promises, that code won't work. This library uses aliases and Cypress life-cycle events to force Cypress to play nicely with Promises:
import promisify from 'cypress-promise'
const text = await promisify(cy
.get('.mySelector')
.then($el => $el.text())
)
// do some more commands using this text
cy.get('.someOtherSelector')
.then($el => $el.text())
.should('equal', text)
Cypress chains are powerful and declarative. Custom Commands can be used to chain functions together that read like a series of steps without much extra syntax. Most Cypress commands work on elements and
awaiting them means all you can really do is
cy.wrap them again. Only use
await for non-element subjects that need to be used as inputs for other commands.
// very bad
const body = await promisify(cy.get('body'))
body.click() // This will use jQuery's click instead of Cypress's click, losing the power of Cypress
// bad
const el = await promisify(cy.get('.someSelector'))
// later
cy.wrap(el).click()
// good - use alias for elements. It makes sense and works with Type definitions
cy.get('.someSelector').as('someElement')
// later
cy.get('@someElement').click()
// good - use awaited promises for values to be used in chains
const text = await promisify(cy
.get('.someSelector')
.then(el => el.text())
)
cy.get('.someInput').type(text)
.promisify() doesn't currently work inside
before or
beforeEach blocks. This is tracked by #1
promisify() is extra syntax - it can be easy to forget to call it.
.promisify() will end the chain and return a Promise instead of a Chain, meaning you cannot chain further off of this method. When you think about it, this makes perfect sense, but could trip people up.
.then or
.catch. Cypress will throw an error. I'm not sure it would make sense even if Cypress allowed it.
npm install cypress-promise -D
If you get errors like "regeneratorRuntime is not defined.", you'll have to install
babel-polyfill and add
import 'babel-polyfill' to your
cypress/support/index.
If you want to use the
cy.promisify(), you'll have to add the following to your
cypress/support/index file:
import 'cypress-promise/register'