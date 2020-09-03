⚠️ this module is in beta, and might cause some strange failures. Please report bugs in the issues of this repo.
Note: please refer to this issue for updates about official cypress tab support
Add the plugin to
devDependencies
npm install -D cypress-plugin-tab
At the top of
cypress/support/index.js:
require('cypress-plugin-tab')
.tab() must be chained off of a tabbable(focusable) subject, or the
body
.tab() changes the subject to the newly focused element after pressing
tab
.tab({ shift: true }) sends a shift-tab to the element
cy.get('input').type('foo').tab().type('bar') // type foo, then press tab, then type bar
cy.get('body').tab() // tab into the first tabbable element on the page
cy.focused().tab() // tab into the currently focused element
shift+tab:
cy.get('input')
.type('foop').tab()
.type('bar').tab({ shift: true })
.type('foo') // correct your mistake