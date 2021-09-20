This plugin provides a
fillElementsInput that makes it easy to fill out
Stripe Elements inputs without
cy.wait() hacks or anything else.
cy.fillElementsInput('cardNumber', '4242424242424242');
npm install --save-dev cypress-plugin-stripe-elements
# or
yarn add --dev cypress-plugin-stripe-elements
Set
{ "chromeWebSecurity": false } in your
cypress.json file, or the plugin
will not work.
Import the plugin in your
cypress/support/index.js file:
// cypress/support/index.js
import 'cypress-plugin-stripe-elements';
Make sure to include the following
types in your
tsconfig.json file:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": ["cypress", "cypress-plugin-stripe-elements"]
}
}
This package provides a
cy.fillElementsInput(name, value) command.
The
name parameter can be one of:
cardNumber - credit card number field
cardExpiry - credit card MM/YY expiry field
cardCvc - credit card 3-digit CVC field
postalCode - postal/ZIP code
or any
string value matching the
data-elements-stable-field-name attribute
of the Elements
<input> you want to target. Use the DevTools/inspector to
figure out the stable field name.
The
value is whatever
string you want to fill the field with.
describe('payment form', () => {
it('allows for a successful payment', () => {
cy.visit(`http://localhost:4000`);
// It's recommended to scope `fillElementsInput` to a specific container
// in case you have multiple Stripe Elements on the page.
cy.get('#card-element').within(() => {
cy.fillElementsInput('cardNumber', '4242424242424242');
cy.fillElementsInput('cardExpiry', '1025'); // MMYY
cy.fillElementsInput('cardCvc', '123');
cy.fillElementsInput('postalCode', '90210');
});
// Click your Pay button (yours is different)
// cy.get('#pay-button').click();
// TODO: Assert some success state
})
})
To modify this plugin,
git clone the repo and run
yarn install. You can run
the tests with
yarn test after setting the environment variables
CYPRESS_TEST_APP_PORT and
STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY:
CYPRESS_TEST_APP_PORT=4000 STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY=your_key_here yarn test
This is the best plugin for Cypress to test Stripe checkout made with Stripe Elements: 1. you won't need to manually get the Stripe iframe element cause this plugin will do it for you 2. it will help you on filling in the different fields easily without having to do manual cypress.get invocations.