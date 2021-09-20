This plugin provides a fillElementsInput that makes it easy to fill out Stripe Elements inputs without cy.wait() hacks or anything else.

cy.fillElementsInput('cardNumber', '4242424242424242');

Installation

npm install # or yarn add

Set { "chromeWebSecurity": false } in your cypress.json file, or the plugin will not work.

Import the plugin in your cypress/support/index.js file:

// cypress/support/index.js import 'cypress-plugin-stripe-elements';

TypeScript

Make sure to include the following types in your tsconfig.json file:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "types" : [ "cypress" , "cypress-plugin-stripe-elements" ] } }

Usage

This package provides a cy.fillElementsInput(name, value) command.

The name parameter can be one of:

cardNumber - credit card number field

- credit card number field cardExpiry - credit card MM/YY expiry field

- credit card MM/YY expiry field cardCvc - credit card 3-digit CVC field

- credit card 3-digit CVC field postalCode - postal/ZIP code

or any string value matching the data-elements-stable-field-name attribute of the Elements <input> you want to target. Use the DevTools/inspector to figure out the stable field name.

The value is whatever string you want to fill the field with.

describe('payment form', () => { it('allows for a successful payment', () => { cy.visit(`http://localhost:4000`); // It's recommended to scope `fillElementsInput` to a specific container // in case you have multiple Stripe Elements on the page. cy.get('#card-element').within(() => { cy.fillElementsInput('cardNumber', '4242424242424242'); cy.fillElementsInput('cardExpiry', '1025'); // MMYY cy.fillElementsInput('cardCvc', '123'); cy.fillElementsInput('postalCode', '90210'); }); // Click your Pay button (yours is different) // cy.get('#pay-button').click(); // TODO: Assert some success state }) })

Development

To modify this plugin, git clone the repo and run yarn install . You can run the tests with yarn test after setting the environment variables CYPRESS_TEST_APP_PORT and STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY :

CYPRESS_TEST_APP_PORT = 4000 STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY=your_key_here yarn test

Examples