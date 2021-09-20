openbase logo
cps

cypress-plugin-stripe-elements

by David Balatero
1.0.2 (see all)

A small Cypress plugin that assists you in filling in Stripe Elements inputs

Overview

Readme

cypress-plugin-stripe-elements

This plugin provides a fillElementsInput that makes it easy to fill out Stripe Elements inputs without cy.wait() hacks or anything else.

cy.fillElementsInput('cardNumber', '4242424242424242');

Installation

npm install --save-dev cypress-plugin-stripe-elements
# or
yarn add --dev cypress-plugin-stripe-elements

Set { "chromeWebSecurity": false } in your cypress.json file, or the plugin will not work.

Import the plugin in your cypress/support/index.js file:

// cypress/support/index.js

import 'cypress-plugin-stripe-elements';

TypeScript

Make sure to include the following types in your tsconfig.json file:

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "types": ["cypress", "cypress-plugin-stripe-elements"]
  }
}

Usage

This package provides a cy.fillElementsInput(name, value) command.

The name parameter can be one of:

  • cardNumber - credit card number field
  • cardExpiry - credit card MM/YY expiry field
  • cardCvc - credit card 3-digit CVC field
  • postalCode - postal/ZIP code

or any string value matching the data-elements-stable-field-name attribute of the Elements <input> you want to target. Use the DevTools/inspector to figure out the stable field name.

The value is whatever string you want to fill the field with.

describe('payment form', () => {
  it('allows for a successful payment', () => {
    cy.visit(`http://localhost:4000`);

    // It's recommended to scope `fillElementsInput` to a specific container
    // in case you have multiple Stripe Elements on the page.
    cy.get('#card-element').within(() => {
      cy.fillElementsInput('cardNumber', '4242424242424242');
      cy.fillElementsInput('cardExpiry', '1025'); // MMYY
      cy.fillElementsInput('cardCvc', '123');
      cy.fillElementsInput('postalCode', '90210');
    });

    // Click your Pay button (yours is different)
    // cy.get('#pay-button').click();

    // TODO: Assert some success state
  })
})

Development

To modify this plugin, git clone the repo and run yarn install. You can run the tests with yarn test after setting the environment variables CYPRESS_TEST_APP_PORT and STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY:

CYPRESS_TEST_APP_PORT=4000 STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY=your_key_here yarn test

Examples

This is the best plugin for Cypress to test Stripe checkout made with Stripe Elements: 1. you won't need to manually get the Stripe iframe element cause this plugin will do it for you 2. it will help you on filling in the different fields easily without having to do manual cypress.get invocations.

0

