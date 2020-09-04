Test retries has made it to Cypress core! Please upgrade to 5.0.0 and remove this plugin
devDependencies and related code in support/plugin files
Cypress.currentTest in favor of test config overrides e.g.:
// on a single test
it('test title', { retries: 2 }, () => {
...
})
// or on a suite
describe('suite title', { retries: 2 }, () => {
...
})
retries in
cypress.json instead of using
Cypress.env('RETRIES') e.g.:
{
"retries": { "openMode": 0, "runMode": 2 }
}
this.retries(n) (not supported)
Please report bugs in the issues of this repo.
Add the plugin to
devDependencies
npm install -D cypress-plugin-retries
At the top of
cypress/support/index.js:
require('cypress-plugin-retries')
To enable retry logging in the terminal alongside mocha output
Inside cypress/plugins/index.js:
module.exports = (on, config) => {
require('cypress-plugin-retries/lib/plugin')(on)
}
example output:
Use the environment variable
CYPRESS_RETRIES to set the retry number for all spec files:
CYPRESS_RETRIES=2 npm run cypress
or Set the
"env" key in your
cypress.json configuration file to set the retry number for all spec files:
{
"env":
{
"RETRIES": 2
}
}
or On a per-test or per-hook basis, set the retry number:
Note: this plugin adds Cypress.currentTest and you should only access it in the context of this plugin.
it('test', () => {
Cypress.currentTest.retries(2)
})
or [undesirable] Use
mocha's
this.retries(n) inside of a test:
Note: must use
function() notation, not arrows
()=>{}
it('test', function() {
this.retries(2)
})
Conditional Logic based on currentRetry number?
https://github.com/Bkucera/cypress-plugin-retries/issues/32
add a wait before the next retry? https://github.com/Bkucera/cypress-plugin-retries/issues/52
beforeEach and
afterEach hooks that apply the test will be re-ran
beforeAll(before) hooks are not re-ran on retry. These are guaranteeed only to be ran once.
beforeEach hook, the test will retry
afterEach/
afterAll hook, the test will not retry, but fail as normal (if you want to retry an afterEach hook, see this issue)
RETRIES_HIDDEN=1 to hide previous attempts' command log entries (instead of marking them with an orange
x)
RETRIES_NO_LOG=1 to omit logging to terminal in Cypress run mode (
(retry 1/3) ...)