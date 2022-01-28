Reduce up to 40% your Cypress suite execution time parallelizing the test run on the same machine.

cypress cypress-parallel

Run your Cypress tests in parallel (locally)

How it works

🔍 - Search for existing Cypress tests\ 📄 - Read (if exists) a weight file\ ⚖️ - Split spec files into different threads\ ⚙️ - For each thread it runs the Cypress command you've passed as argument\ 📈 - Wait for all threads to finish and collects the result in a single report

How to use

Install

npm i cypress-parallel

or

yarn add cypress-parallel

Add a new script

In your package.json add a new script:

"scripts" :{ ... "cy:run" : "cypress run" , "cy:parallel" : "cypress-parallel -s cy:run -t 2 -d <your-cypress-specs-folder> -a '\"<your-cypress-cmd-args>\"'" ... }

With Arguments

Sample:

- a '\"--config baseUrl=http://localhost:3000\"'

Launch the new script

npm run cy :parallel

or

Run with npx (no package installation needed)

npx cy:parallel -s cy:run -t 2 -d < your-cypress-specs-folder > -a '\" < your-cypress-cmd-args > \"'

Scripts options

Option Alias Description Type --help Show help --version Show version number --script -s Your npm Cypress command string --args -a Your npm Cypress command arguments string --threads -t Number of threads number --specsDir -d Cypress specs directory. string --reporter -r Reporter to pass to Cypress. string --reporterOptions -o Reporter options string --bail -b Exit on first failing thread string --verbose -v Some additional logging string --strictMode -m Add stricter checks after running the tests boolean

NB: If you use cypress-cucumber-preprocesor, please disable the strictMode to avoid possible errors:

"scripts" :{ ... "cy:parallel" : "cypress-parallel -s cy:run -t 4 -m false" ... }

Contributors

Looking for contributors.

License

MIT