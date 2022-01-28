openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cp

cypress-parallel

by Nicola Tommasi
0.7.0 (see all)

Reduce up to 40% your Cypress suite execution time parallelizing the test run on the same machine.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30.7K

GitHub Stars

265

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

npm version

cypress-parallel

Reduce up to 40% your Cypress suite execution time parallelizing the test run on the same machine.

cypresscypress-parallel
cy-serial-smallcy-parallel_small

Run your Cypress tests in parallel (locally)

How it works

🔍 - Search for existing Cypress tests\ 📄 - Read (if exists) a weight file\ ⚖️ - Split spec files into different threads\ ⚙️ - For each thread it runs the Cypress command you've passed as argument\ 📈 - Wait for all threads to finish and collects the result in a single report

How to use

Install

npm i cypress-parallel

or

yarn add cypress-parallel

Add a new script

In your package.json add a new script:

"scripts" :{
  ...
  "cy:run": "cypress run", // It can be any cypress command with any argument
  "cy:parallel" : "cypress-parallel -s cy:run -t 2 -d <your-cypress-specs-folder> -a '\"<your-cypress-cmd-args>\"'"
  ...
}

With Arguments

Sample:

-a '\"--config baseUrl=http://localhost:3000\"'

Launch the new script

npm run cy:parallel

or

Run with npx (no package installation needed)

npx cy:parallel -s cy:run -t 2 -d <your-cypress-specs-folder> -a '\"<your-cypress-cmd-args>\"'

Scripts options

OptionAliasDescriptionType
--helpShow help
--versionShow version number
--script-sYour npm Cypress commandstring
--args-aYour npm Cypress command argumentsstring
--threads-tNumber of threadsnumber
--specsDir-dCypress specs directory.string
--reporter-rReporter to pass to Cypress.string
--reporterOptions-oReporter optionsstring
--bail-bExit on first failing threadstring
--verbose-vSome additional loggingstring
--strictMode-mAdd stricter checks after running the testsboolean

NB: If you use cypress-cucumber-preprocesor, please disable the strictMode to avoid possible errors:

"scripts" :{
  ...
  "cy:parallel" : "cypress-parallel -s cy:run -t 4 -m false"
  ...
}

Contributors

Looking for contributors.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Daniil T.6 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial