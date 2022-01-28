Reduce up to 40% your Cypress suite execution time parallelizing the test run on the same machine.
|cypress
|cypress-parallel
🔍 - Search for existing Cypress tests\ 📄 - Read (if exists) a weight file\ ⚖️ - Split spec files into different threads\ ⚙️ - For each thread it runs the Cypress command you've passed as argument\ 📈 - Wait for all threads to finish and collects the result in a single report
npm i cypress-parallel
or
yarn add cypress-parallel
In your
package.json add a new script:
"scripts" :{
...
"cy:run": "cypress run", // It can be any cypress command with any argument
"cy:parallel" : "cypress-parallel -s cy:run -t 2 -d <your-cypress-specs-folder> -a '\"<your-cypress-cmd-args>\"'"
...
}
Sample:
-a '\"--config baseUrl=http://localhost:3000\"'
npm run cy:parallel
or
Run with npx (no package installation needed)
npx cy:parallel -s cy:run -t 2 -d <your-cypress-specs-folder> -a '\"<your-cypress-cmd-args>\"'
|Option
|Alias
|Description
|Type
|--help
|Show help
|--version
|Show version number
|--script
|-s
|Your npm Cypress command
|string
|--args
|-a
|Your npm Cypress command arguments
|string
|--threads
|-t
|Number of threads
|number
|--specsDir
|-d
|Cypress specs directory.
|string
|--reporter
|-r
|Reporter to pass to Cypress.
|string
|--reporterOptions
|-o
|Reporter options
|string
|--bail
|-b
|Exit on first failing thread
|string
|--verbose
|-v
|Some additional logging
|string
|--strictMode
|-m
|Add stricter checks after running the tests
|boolean
NB: If you use cypress-cucumber-preprocesor, please disable the strictMode to avoid possible errors:
"scripts" :{
...
"cy:parallel" : "cypress-parallel -s cy:run -t 4 -m false"
...
}
Looking for contributors.
MIT