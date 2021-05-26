Represent the screens of your website as a series of objects in your Cypress test suite. This library addon eases the construction of these objects for your acceptance/integration/end to end tests.
Install the library using npm
$ npm install --save-dev cypress-page-object
After installing the library you can create a page object inside your project.
Let's assume the website you want to test has a http://example.com/login.html page, we can test a failed login. Create a new integration and define a page object as follows.
import { page, visitable, fillable, clickable } from "cypress-page-object";
const loginPage = page({
visit: visitable('/login'),
fillUsername: fillable('#username'),
fillPassword: fillable('#password'),
submit: clickable('[type="submit"]'),
errorMessage() {
return cy.get('.error-message');
}
});
context('My Awesome WebSite', () => {
it('logs into the website', () => {
loginPage
.visit()
.fillUsername('john@example.com')
.fillPassword('wrong password')
.submit()
.errorMessage()
.should('contain', 'Wrong username and password');
});
});
As you can see, by having a page object we extract away the CSS selectors from the test making it more readable.
An excerpt from the Selenium Wiki
Within your web app's UI there are areas that your tests interact with. A Page Object simply models these as objects within the test code. This reduces the amount of duplicated code and means that if the UI changes, the fix need only be applied in one place.
The pattern was first introduced by the Selenium
You can find more information about this design pattern here:
page
Creates a new page object. The new page object contains some utilities to make your tests a bit more DRY and easier to read.
Example
You can add any property to your page object and they will be accessible from your tests.
import { page } from "cypress-page-object";
const loginPage = page({});
loginPage.should('contain', 'My text');
clickable
Clicks a button or input
Example
import { page, clickable } from "cypress-page-object";
const login = page({
submit: clickable('button[type="submit"]')
});
login.submit();
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
selector
|string
|CSS selector of the element to click
fillable
Fills an input with text
Example
import { page, fillable } from "cypress-page-object";
const login = page({
username: fillable('input#username')
password: fillable('input#password')
});
login
.username("john@doe.com")
.password("secret");
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
selector
|string
|CSS selector of the input element
options
|object
|Additional options
options.isHidden
|boolean
|True to force write hidden inputs
visitable
Loads a page
Example
import { page, visitable } from "cypress-page-object";
const login = page({
visit: visitable('/login')
});
login.visit();
cy.url().should('include', '/form')
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
path
|string
|Full path of the page to load
cypress-page-object is licensed under the MIT license.
See LICENSE for the full license text.