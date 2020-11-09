Enter a valid OTP token in your UI tests
Use this plugin to insert a valid OTP token in a Cypress test.
npm i -D cypress-otp
# or
yarn add -D cypress-otp
then open your
cypress/plugins/index.js file and register a new task
module.exports = on => {
on("task", {
generateOTP: require("cypress-otp")
});
};
To get an OTP code
cy.task("generateOTP", "YOUR_SECRET").then(token => {
cy.get("#otp-token").type(token);
});
Take a look at the example test source code.
before(() => {
cy.task("generateOTP", "YOUR_SECRET");
});
and then consume the
generateOTP task
cy.task("generateOTP").then(token => {
cy.get("#otp-token").type(token);
});
