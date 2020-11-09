Cypress OTP

Enter a valid OTP token in your UI tests

Use this plugin to insert a valid OTP token in a Cypress test.

Installation

npm i -D cypress-otp yarn add -D cypress-otp

then open your cypress/plugins/index.js file and register a new task

module .exports = on => { on( "task" , { generateOTP : require ( "cypress-otp" ) }); };

How to use it

To get an OTP code

cy.task( "generateOTP" , "YOUR_SECRET" ).then( token => { cy.get( "#otp-token" ).type(token); });

Take a look at the example test source code.

Tips

the plugin saves the last used secret so you can avoid to pass it every time. You can even set it at the beginning of your test suite

before( () => { cy.task( "generateOTP" , "YOUR_SECRET" ); });

and then consume the generateOTP task

cy.task( "generateOTP" ).then( token => { cy.get( "#otp-token" ).type(token); });

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!