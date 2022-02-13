Orchard Core consists of two distinct projects:
Stable (release/1.2):
Nightly (main):
The software is finished -- and by finished, we mean there are no show-stopping, little-children-killing bugs in it. That we know of. There are probably numerous lower-priority bugs triaged into the next point release or service pack, as well.
Here is a more detailed roadmap.
git clone https://github.com/OrchardCMS/OrchardCore.git and checkout the
main branch.
D:\OrchardCore\src\OrchardCore.Cms.Web or wherever your folder is on the commandline in Administrator mode.
dotnet run.
http://localhost:5000 URL in your browser.
OrchardCore.sln and wait for Visual Studio to restore all Nuget packages
OrchardCore.Cms.Web is the startup project and run it
docker run --name orchardcms -p 8080:80 orchardproject/orchardcore-cms-linux:latest
Docker images and parameters can be found at https://hub.docker.com/u/orchardproject/
See Docker documentation to expose different port.
The documentation can be accessed here: https://docs.orchardcore.net/
