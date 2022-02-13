openbase logo
cypress-orchardcore

by OrchardCMS
0.4.7

Orchard Core is an open-source modular and multi-tenant application framework built with ASP.NET Core, and a content management system (CMS) built on top of that framework.

Documentation
5

GitHub Stars

5.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

237

Package

Dependencies

1

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Orchard Core

Orchard Core consists of two distinct projects:

  • Orchard Core Framework: An application framework for building modular, multi-tenant applications on ASP.NET Core.
  • Orchard Core CMS: A Web Content Management System (CMS) built on top of the Orchard Core Framework.

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/OrchardCMS/OrchardCore BSD-3-Clause License Documentation Crowdin

Build Status

Stable (release/1.2):

Build status NuGet

Nightly (main):

Build status Cloudsmith

Status

1.2

The software is finished -- and by finished, we mean there are no show-stopping, little-children-killing bugs in it. That we know of. There are probably numerous lower-priority bugs triaged into the next point release or service pack, as well.

Here is a more detailed roadmap.

Getting Started

  • Clone the repository using the command git clone https://github.com/OrchardCMS/OrchardCore.git and checkout the main branch.

Command line

  • Install the latest version of the .NET SDK from this page https://dotnet.microsoft.com/download
  • Next, navigate to D:\OrchardCore\src\OrchardCore.Cms.Web or wherever your folder is on the commandline in Administrator mode.
  • Call dotnet run.
  • Then open the http://localhost:5000 URL in your browser.

Visual Studio

  • Download Visual Studio 2022 (any edition) from https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
  • Open OrchardCore.sln and wait for Visual Studio to restore all Nuget packages
  • Ensure OrchardCore.Cms.Web is the startup project and run it

Docker

  • Run docker run --name orchardcms -p 8080:80 orchardproject/orchardcore-cms-linux:latest

Docker images and parameters can be found at https://hub.docker.com/u/orchardproject/
See Docker documentation to expose different port.

Documentation

The documentation can be accessed here: https://docs.orchardcore.net/

Code of Conduct

See CODE-OF-CONDUCT

.NET Foundation

This project is supported by the .NET Foundation.

