Orchard Core consists of two distinct projects:

Orchard Core Framework : An application framework for building modular, multi-tenant applications on ASP.NET Core.

: An application framework for building modular, multi-tenant applications on ASP.NET Core. Orchard Core CMS: A Web Content Management System (CMS) built on top of the Orchard Core Framework.

Status

The software is finished -- and by finished, we mean there are no show-stopping, little-children-killing bugs in it. That we know of. There are probably numerous lower-priority bugs triaged into the next point release or service pack, as well.

Here is a more detailed roadmap.

Getting Started

Clone the repository using the command git clone https://github.com/OrchardCMS/OrchardCore.git and checkout the main branch.

Command line

Install the latest version of the .NET SDK from this page https://dotnet.microsoft.com/download

Next, navigate to D:\OrchardCore\src\OrchardCore.Cms.Web or wherever your folder is on the commandline in Administrator mode.

or wherever your folder is on the commandline in Administrator mode. Call dotnet run .

. Then open the http://localhost:5000 URL in your browser.

Visual Studio

Download Visual Studio 2022 (any edition) from https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/

Open OrchardCore.sln and wait for Visual Studio to restore all Nuget packages

and wait for Visual Studio to restore all Nuget packages Ensure OrchardCore.Cms.Web is the startup project and run it

Docker

Run docker run --name orchardcms -p 8080:80 orchardproject/orchardcore-cms-linux:latest

Docker images and parameters can be found at https://hub.docker.com/u/orchardproject/

See Docker documentation to expose different port.

Documentation

The documentation can be accessed here: https://docs.orchardcore.net/

Code of Conduct

See CODE-OF-CONDUCT

