NTLM authentication plugin for Cypress

If you want to perform end-to-end testing against deployed sites that require Windows Authentication, and you want to use Cypress, you will find that Cypress does not support Windows Authentication. Windows Authentication is quite widely used in corporate intranets. This plugin bridges the gap by providing NTLM authentication (and Negotiate when using SSO) for Cypress in a streamlined manner.

Never heard of Cypress?

Read the intro at their site and find out if it is the thing for you. (spoiler - it is!)

Want to use NTLM or Negotiate authentication for something else?

Parts of this library should be readily reusable, the ntlm-proxy is application agnostic and should be usable with Selenium or other solutions - you'll have to provide the streamlining into your application yourself though.

BREAKING CHANGES from 3.0.0

The launcher has been refactored to start the ntlm-proxy internally (not in a separate shell as before). This simplifies the setup a bit and makes it possible to run multiple instances of cypress with this plugin in parallel! To migrate to this version:

Remove any code referencing cypress-ntlm-auth in the cypress/plugins/index.js file

file The scripts in package.json are no longer strictly needed, you can launch both the proxy and cypress with the single command npx cypress-ntlm open . Using scripts for different test setups can still be useful, so if you want to keep the scripts you need to modify them. Remove any references to ntlm-proxy and ntlm-proxy-exit - keep only the cypress-ntlm part.

Install

npm install --save-dev cypress-ntlm-auth

The --save-dev flag stores cypress-ntlm-auth as a development dependency, which is suitable for a testing utility.

Configure

Follow these steps to configure Cypress to utilize this plugin:

Commands

In the file cypress/support/index.js add this line

import "cypress-ntlm-auth/dist/commands" ;

Startup

npx cypress-ntlm open

The most convenient way to start Cypress with NTLM authentication is

npx cypress-ntlm open

This starts the ntlm-proxy and runs cypress in headed mode (like cypress open ). After Cypress exits, the ntlm-proxy is terminated. cypress-ntlm open accepts the same command line arguments that cypress open does.

npx cypress-ntlm run

npx cypress-ntlm run

This starts the ntlm-proxy and runs cypress in headless mode (like cypress run ), suitable for CI. After Cypress exits, the ntlm-proxy is terminated. cypress-ntlm run accepts the same command line arguments that cypress run does.

Advanced startup

This binary is available in the node_modules/.bin folder. Use it if you need to start the ntlm-proxy manually. To use specific ports you can set CYPRESS_NTLM_AUTH_API and CYPRESS_NTLM_AUTH_PROXY environment variables.

Examples

shell (Mac and Linux)

Start NTLM proxy npx ntlm-proxy Start NTLM proxy as a background process npx ntlm-proxy & Start NTLM proxy with debug logging to console DEBUG=cypress:plugin:ntlm-auth npx ntlm-proxy

cmd (Windows)

Start NTLM proxy npx ntlm-proxy Start NTLM proxy as a background process, close window when ntlm-proxy terminates start /min \"ntlm-proxy\" cmd /c npx ntlm-proxy Start NTLM proxy with debug logging to console set DEBUG=cypress:plugin:ntlm-auth npx ntlm-proxy

Powershell (Windows)

npx ntlm-proxy start /min \ "ntlm-proxy\" cmd /c npx ntlm-proxy $env:DEBUG = 'cypress:plugin:ntlm-auth' npx ntlm-proxy

This binary is available in the node_modules/.bin folder. Use it to send an exit command to a ntlm-proxy running in the background. CYPRESS_NTLM_AUTH_API environment variable must be set for this command.

Examples

shell (Mac and Linux)

Terminate NTLM proxy npx ntlm-proxy-exit Stop NTLM proxy with debug logging to console DEBUG=cypress:plugin:ntlm-auth npx ntlm-proxy-exit

cmd (Windows)

Terminate NTLM proxy npx ntlm-proxy-exit Stop NTLM proxy with debug logging to console set DEBUG=cypress:plugin:ntlm-auth npx ntlm-proxy-exit

Powershell (Windows)

npx ntlm-proxy-exit $env:DEBUG = 'cypress:plugin:ntlm-auth' npx ntlm-proxy-exit

This binary is available in the node_modules/.bin folder. Use it to start Cypress with NTLM authentication configured. Depending on environment variables, this command will use an existing ntlm-proxy or start its own. It is easier to just let it handle its own ntlm-proxy, but if you need to use a specific instance, you need to set the environment variable:

CYPRESS_NTLM_AUTH_API - set this to the url the ntlm-proxy config API is listening to (example: http://localhost:54368)

When this is set, cypress-ntlm will check if it can reach the proxy and see that it is alive. Otherwise the cypress-ntlm command will fail.

Example - Mac, Linux and Windows

Start Cypress with NTLM authentication npx cypress-ntlm open

Upstream proxy

If your network environment enforces proxy usage for internet access (quite likely given that you are using NTLM) and the host you are testing uses resources on the internet (e.g. loading bootstrap or jQuery from a CDN), you need to make the ntlm-proxy aware of the internet proxy. This is done by setting the (standardized) environment variables below before starting the ntlm-proxy (with either the ntlm-proxy binary or the cypress-ntlm binary):

HTTP_PROXY - The URL to the proxy for accessing external HTTP/HTTPS resources. Example: http://proxy.acme.com:8080

- The URL to the proxy for accessing external HTTP/HTTPS resources. Example: HTTPS_PROXY - (optional) The URL to the proxy for accessing external HTTPS resources. Overrides HTTP_PROXY for HTTPS resources. Example: http://proxy.acme.com:8080

- (optional) The URL to the proxy for accessing external HTTPS resources. Overrides for HTTPS resources. Example: NO_PROXY - A comma separated list of internal hosts to exclude from proxying. Add the host you are testing, and other local network resources used from the browser when accessing the host you are testing. Note that hosts that are located on the internet (not your intranet) must not be added, they should pass through the upstream proxy.

Include only the hostname (or IP), not the protocol or port. Wildcards are supported. Example: *.acme.com

Since the plugin requires traffic to localhost to be excluded from the corporate proxy, the plugin adds localhost and 127.0.0.1 to the NO_PROXY setting automatically unless they are already there. To disable this behavior (if you require an additional custom proxy), add <-loopback> to NO_PROXY .

Note that these environment variables must be specified as uppercase. Lowercase variants will be ignored.

Usage

The ntlm command is used to configure host/user mappings. After this command, all network communication from cypress to the specified hosts is monitored by the ntlm-proxy. If the server sends an authentication challenge, the ntlm-proxy will perform a NTLM login handshake with the configured user. Note that "all network communication" includes calls to cy.visit(host) , cy.request(host) and indirect network communication (when the browser fetches additional resources after the cy.visit(host) call).

If domain and workstation are not set, the ntlm-proxy will use the domain of the ntlmHost.

Syntax

cy.ntlm(ntlmHosts, username, password, [domain, [workstation, [ntlmVersion]]]);

ntlmHosts: array of FQDNs or hostnames of the servers where NTLM authentication shall be applied. The hosts must NOT include protocol or the rest of the url (path and query) - only host:port level authentication is supported. In addition, wildcards are allowed to simplify specifying hosts for a whole intranet. Ports cannot be combined with wildcards. Example: ['localhost:4200', '*.acme.com']

username: the username for the account to authenticate with

password: the password or the account to authenticate with (see Security advice regarding entering passwords)

domain (optional): the domain for the account to authenticate with (for AD account authentication). Default value: the domain of the ntlmHost.

workstation (optional): the workstation name of the client. Default value: os.hostname()

ntlmVersion (optional): the version of the NTLM protocol to use. Valid values are 1 and 2. Default value: 2. This can be useful for legacy hosts that don't support NTLMv2 or for certain scenarios where the NTLMv2 handshake fails (the plugin does not implement all features of NTLMv2 yet).

The ntlm command may be called multiple times to setup multiple ntlmHosts, also with different credentials. If the ntlm command is called with the same ntlmHost again, it overwrites the credentials for that ntlmHost. Existing connections are not terminated, but if the server requests reauthentication the new credentials will be used.

If multiple configurations match a hosts, the most specific configuration is applied. The order of priority is:

Configuration with hostname and port Configuration with hostname Configuration with wildcard hostname

Configuration set with the ntlm command persists until it is reset (see ntlmReset command) or when the proxy is terminated. Take note that it is not cleared when the current spec file is finished.

Example

You want to test a IIS website on your intranet https://ntlm.acme.com that requires Windows Authentication and allows NTLM. The test user is acme\bobby (meaning domain acme and username bobby ), and the password is brown .

cy.ntlm([ "ntlm.acme.com" ], "bobby" , "brown" , "acme" ); cy.visit( "https://ntlm.acme.com" ); cy.ntlm([ "ntlm.acme.com" ], "admin" , "secret" , "acme" ); cy.visit( "https://ntlm.acme.com" ); cy.ntlm([ "ntlm-legacy.acme.com" ], "admin" , "secret" , "acme" , undefined , 1 ); cy.visit( "https://ntlm-legacy.acme.com" );

Security advice

Hard coding password into your test specs isn't a great idea, even though it may seem harmless. Test code will end up in a repository, which makes the full credentials for the accounts used in your tests searchable in the repository. Even if the repository is on an internal company hosted server, this is not good practice. The recommended way to handle credentials is to use config files / environment variables, and to have these populated by your release pipeline. Cypress has several options to provide custom configuration for different environments - pick one that makes sense in your pipeline.

You can then combine this with setting up multiple accounts to test your application using different levels of access (if needed by your application). Using this technique, you should end up with something like this:

cy.ntlm( [ "ntlm.acme.com" ], Cypress.env.NTLM_READONLY_USERNAME, Cypress.env.NTLM_READONLY_PASSWORD, Cypress.env.NTLM_READONLY_DOMAIN ); cy.ntlm( [ "ntlm.intranet.acme.com" ], Cypress.env.NTLM_ADMIN_USERNAME, Cypress.env.NTLM_ADMIN_PASSWORD, Cypress.env.NTLM_ADMIN_DOMAIN );

Pro-tip: baseUrl

If you are testing a single site, it is convenient to set the baseUrl parameter in Cypress to the hostname, so you don't have to provide it on every call to cy.visit() or cy.request() . Set it in cypress.json or simply use:

Cypress.env.baseUrl = ntlmHost;

This will persist until the current spec file is finished.

The ntlmSso command is used to configure host for single sign on authentication. After this command, all network communication from cypress to the specified hosts is monitored by the ntlm-proxy. If the server sends an authentication challenge, the ntlm-proxy will perform a NTLM or Negotiate login handshake with the credentials of the user running the test client. Note that "all network communication" includes calls to cy.visit(host) , cy.request(host) and indirect network communication (when the browser fetches additional resources after the cy.visit(host) call).

Syntax

cy.ntlmSso(ntlmHosts);

ntlmHosts: array of FQDNs or hostnames of the servers where NTLM or Negotiate authentication with single sign on shall be applied. The hosts must NOT include protocol, port or the rest of the url (path and query) - only host level authentication is supported. In addition, wildcards are allowed to simplify specifying SSO for a whole intranet. Example: ['localhost', '*.acme.com']

The ntlmSso command may be called multiple times, each call will overwrite the previous ntlmSso configuration.

The NTLM protocol version cannot be specified, it is negotiated automatically. The client will follow the settings in Windows (LMCompatibilityLevel), which could mean that a legacy host with NTLMv1 only cannot be accessed if the client settings don't allow NTLMv1.

Configuration set with the ntlmSso command persists until it is reset (see ntlmReset command) or when the proxy is terminated. Take note that it is not cleared when the current spec file is finished.

Example

You want to test a IIS website on your intranet https://ntlm.acme.com that requires Windows Authentication and allows NTLM.

cy.ntlmSso([ "*.acme.com" ]); cy.visit( "https://ntlm.acme.com" ); cy.ntlmSso([ "ntlm.acme-legacy.com" , "*.acme.com" ]); cy.visit( "https://ntlm.acme-legacy.com" );

The ntlmReset command is used to remove all connections and all configured ntlmHosts from previous ntlm command calls. Since the proxy configuration persists even when a test case or spec file is finished, a good practice is to call ntlmReset in the beforeEach method. This ensures that you have a clean setup at the start of each test.

Syntax

cy.ntlmReset();

Example

Using ntlmReset to clear configuration.

cy.ntlm([ "ntlm.acme.com" ], "bobby" , "brown" , "acme" ); cy.visit( "https://ntlm.acme.com" ); cy.ntlmReset(); cy.visit( "https://ntlm.acme.com" );

Debugging

When reporting issues with this plugin, please collect debug logs for your scenario as described below and add them to the issue.

shell (Mac or Linux)

Open a terminal and go to your project root directory. DEBUG=cypress:plugin:ntlm-auth npx cypress-ntlm open Run your cypress tests and view the logs in the terminal.

cmd (Windows)

Open a cmd window and go to your project root directory. set DEBUG=cypress:plugin:ntlm-auth npx cypress-ntlm open Run your cypress tests and view the logs in the cmd window.

Powershell (Windows)

Open a Powershell window and go to your project root directory. $env:DEBUG='cypress:plugin:ntlm-auth' npx cypress-ntlm open Run your cypress tests and view the logs in the Powershell window.

Debug logging of NTLM and Negotiate headers

To write also the NTLM and Negotiate headers sent and received by ntlm-proxy, set the environment variable DEBUG_NTLM_HEADERS=1 . If you use this, take some care with the logs since access to the NTLM and Negotiate headers are an attack vector for the account, especially if you are using NTLMv1.

Node module API

This plugin can also be called as a Node module.

cypress-ntlm API

The cypress-ntlm API mimics the behavior of the run and open methods in Cypress module API - accepting the same arguments, passing them on to Cypress and returning the same value. It will automatically start the ntlm-proxy before calling cypress.run() , and it will shut down the ntlm-proxy after the tests have finished.

Example

const cypressNtlmAuth = require ( "cypress-ntlm-auth" ); cypressNtlmAuth .run({ spec : "./cypress/integration/test.spec.js" , }) .then( ( result ) => console .log(result)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err));

ntlm-proxy API

It is also possible to launch and control the ntlm-proxy through the API, without using Cypress. Through this method, it is possible to launch multiple parallel ntlm-proxy instances within the same node process. Each process can operate independently with unique configuration, making it possible to act as multiple users towards the same site simultaneously. This may be useful for testing chat servers for instance.

Factory method

startNtlmProxy() : starts a ntlm-proxy and returns a NtlmProxy object. It contains a ports property with the URLs to config API and to the proxy. The URL to the proxy should be used to configure your test object (likely a browser) to ensure the traffic will pass through the proxy.

NtlmProxy methods

All these methods mimic the corresponding Cypress commands, see Usage for details about the arguments.

async NtlmProxy.alive() : check if the proxy responds. Returns a resets configuration and connections in the proxy

: check if the proxy responds. Returns a resets configuration and connections in the proxy async NtlmProxy.reset() : resets configuration and connections in the proxy

: resets configuration and connections in the proxy async NtlmProxy.ntlm(NtlmConfig) : adds an NTLM enabled site (or an array of sites) to the proxy

: adds an NTLM enabled site (or an array of sites) to the proxy async NtlmProxy.ntlmSso(NtlmSsoConfig) : sets which sites should perform SSO authentication. Only supported on Windows.

: sets which sites should perform SSO authentication. Only supported on Windows. async NtlmProxy.stop() : closes all connections and stops the proxy.

Example

const cypressNtlmAuth = require ( "cypress-ntlm-auth" ); async function run ( ) { let proxy = await cypressNtlmAuth.startNtlmProxy(); console .log(proxy); await proxy.reset(); let ntlmConfig = { ntlmHosts : [ "localhost:5000" ], username : "bobby" , password : "brown" , domain : "acme" , }; await proxy.ntlm(ntlmConfig); let ntlmSso = { ntlmHosts : [ "localhost:5006" ], }; await proxy.ntlmSso(ntlmSso); await proxy.alive(); await proxy.stop(); } run();

Notes

Docker and global installs

When using the Docker containers provided by Cypress, Cypress is installed globally. Since this plugin requires the Node module API of Cypress, one cannot mix global Cypress with a local install of the plugin. There are two options:

Install cypress-ntlm-auth both globally and locally, and use global binary to start it (use cypress-ntlm , not npx cypress-ntlm ). Install cypress-ntlm-auth globally and modify the cypress/support/index.js file to use the path of the global installation of the plugin. The path to use can be found by entering npm root -g . Prefix the import statement of cypress-ntlm-auth with this path. For instance, the typical path for a linux installation should be /usr/local/lib/node_modules , meaning that for that environment the import statement in cypress/support/index.js should be

import "/usr/local/lib/node_modules/cypress-ntlm-auth/dist/commands" ;

Which option to use is up to you. The first option is platform agnostic but requires the extra step of the local install (a Docker container can be prepared with all the global installs already in place). The second option removes the requirement of the local install, but the import path specified is not portable - it will vary between different OS variants, and also if you have multiple Node versions installed.

An example repository using method 1 above can be found here: cypress-ntlm-auth-docker

The http-mitm-proxy library will create a .http-mitm-proxy folder with generated certificates. This improves performance when re-running tests using the same sites. It is recommended to add this folder to your .gitignore so the certificates don't end up in your repo.

https on localhost

The NTLM proxy will accept self-signed certificates for sites that are served from localhost. This is convenient for testing local development builds without requiring a full CA chain for the certificates, while still requiring proper certificates from external servers.

HTTPS/SSL/TLS issues

Getting certificates right can be a burden. When accessing a HTTPS site, the site certificate is validated by ntlm-proxy (just like web browsers do). If the validation fails, the proxy will return an error code (504).

Corporate CA certificates

Many corporate intranets utilize SSL inspection, which means that your HTTPS traffic is decrypted, inspected, and then encrypted with an internal corporate certificate. Since Node doesn't trust the corporate certificates CA, it will raise an error. Download the certificate to your machine and set the environment variable NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS to the full path to the certificate file. This will make Node trust it as a CA.

Disable TLS validation

If you are unable to resolve the certificate issues you can use the standard Node workaround by setting the environment variable NODE_TLS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED=0 before starting ntlm-proxy. If you are running Node 11 or later, you will (rightfully) get a warning when doing this, since disabling the certificate validation makes your machine more vulnerable to MITM attacks. When used only in a development environment and only for testing an internal site, the risk is significantly reduced - but I would still strongly recommend resolving the certificate issues instead of relying on the workaround.

Build instructions

Transpile

The plugin is written in TypeScript and the git repository does not include the transpiled files. Hence, if you need to build the plugin from source:

npm run build

This transpiles the sources into the dist folder, copies additional files to dist and sets permissions for the launchers.

Test

To run the unit test suite:

npm test

