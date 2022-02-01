A little Cypress.io plugin for waiting for network to be idle before continuing with the test

Install

npm i -D cypress-network-idle yarn add -D cypress-network-idle

Import or require this plugin from the support file or from the spec file

import 'cypress-network-idle'

Use

Wait for two seconds to pass without any network calls (Ajax, static resources)

cy.waitForNetworkIdle( 2000 )

Wait one second without any calls to /v1/api endpoint

cy.waitForNetworkIdle( '/v1/api' , 1000 )

Wait for 5 seconds without any POST calls to /graphql endpoint

cy.waitForNetworkIdle( 'POST' , '/graphql' , 5000 )

Separate prepare

Sometimes the network calls start early. For example, if the network calls are kicked off by the cy.visit you want to start capturing the timestamps before it, but wait for the network to be idle after. You can start listening using the prepare call like this.

cy.waitForNetworkIdlePrepare({ method : 'GET' , pattern : '*' , alias : 'calls' , }) cy.visit( '/' ) cy.waitForNetworkIdle( '@calls' , 1000 )

Notice the use of the alias parameter to correctly listen to the intercepted calls.

Yields

The command yields an object with a few timestamps and the number of network calls. See the src/index.d.ts for precise fields

cy.waitForNetworkIdle( 2000 ) .its( 'waited' ) .should( 'be.within' , 2000 , 3000 )

Types

This plugin includes the TypeScript types, import them from your JavaScript files using the reference types comment or via TS config.

Discussion

This plugin uses the timestamp of the request and the response to compute the idle timestamp. This helps with any longer-running requests - the idle time is computed from their completion.

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov <gleb.bahmutov@gmail.com> © 2021

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

