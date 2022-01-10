Zero config Mochawesome reporter for Cypress with screenshots attached to tests.

Cypress compatibility

reporter version cypress version reporter branch v2 >= 6.7.0

>= 6.2.0 with experimentalRunEvents: true master v1 >= 4.0.0 v1

migration guide from v1 to v2

Setup

install cypress-mochawesome-reporter

npm i --save-dev cypress-mochawesome-reporter

or

yarn add -D cypress-mochawesome-reporter

Change cypress reporter

config file ( cypress.json by default)

"reporter" : "cypress-mochawesome-reporter"

or command line

- -reporter cypress-mochawesome-reporter

Add to cypress/support/index.js

import 'cypress-mochawesome-reporter/register' ;

Add to cypress/plugins/index.js

module .exports = ( on, config ) => { require ( 'cypress-mochawesome-reporter/plugin' )(on); };

or ( cypress-mochawesome-reporter >= 2.2.0 )

const { beforeRunHook, afterRunHook } = require ( 'cypress-mochawesome-reporter/lib' ); module .exports = ( on ) => { on( 'before:run' , async (details) => { console .log( 'override before:run' ); await beforeRunHook(details); }); on( 'after:run' , async () => { console .log( 'override after:run' ); await afterRunHook(); }); };

run cypress

Custom options

If you want to customize your HTML report with mochawesome-report-generator flags just add the flags you want to reporterOptions

{ "reporter" : "cypress-mochawesome-reporter" , "reporterOptions" : { "reportDir" : "cypress/report" , "charts" : true , "reportPageTitle" : "custom-title" } }

Additional reporter options:

name type default description embeddedScreenshots boolean false Embedded external screenshots into HTML using base64, use with inlineAssets option to produce a single HTML file quiet boolean false Silence console messages saveAllAttempts boolean true Save screenshots of all test attempts, set to false to save only the last attempt debug boolean false Creates log file with debug data

Examples