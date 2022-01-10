Zero config Mochawesome reporter for Cypress with screenshots attached to tests.
|reporter version
|cypress version
|reporter branch
v2
|>=
6.7.0
>=
6.2.0 with
experimentalRunEvents: true
master
v1
|>=
4.0.0
v1
npm i --save-dev cypress-mochawesome-reporter
or
yarn add -D cypress-mochawesome-reporter
config file (
cypress.json by default)
"reporter": "cypress-mochawesome-reporter"
or command line
--reporter cypress-mochawesome-reporter
cypress/support/index.js
import 'cypress-mochawesome-reporter/register';
cypress/plugins/index.js
module.exports = (on, config) => {
require('cypress-mochawesome-reporter/plugin')(on);
};
or (
cypress-mochawesome-reporter >=
2.2.0)
const { beforeRunHook, afterRunHook } = require('cypress-mochawesome-reporter/lib');
module.exports = (on) => {
on('before:run', async (details) => {
console.log('override before:run');
await beforeRunHook(details);
});
on('after:run', async () => {
console.log('override after:run');
await afterRunHook();
});
};
If you want to customize your HTML report with mochawesome-report-generator flags just add the flags you want to
reporterOptions
{
"reporter": "cypress-mochawesome-reporter",
"reporterOptions": {
"reportDir": "cypress/report",
"charts": true,
"reportPageTitle": "custom-title"
}
}
Additional reporter options:
|name
|type
|default
|description
embeddedScreenshots
boolean
false
|Embedded external screenshots into HTML using base64, use with
inlineAssets option to produce a single HTML file
quiet
boolean
false
|Silence console messages
saveAllAttempts
boolean
true
|Save screenshots of all test attempts, set to
false to save only the last attempt
debug
boolean
false
|Creates log file with debug data
cypress-mochawesome-reporter
cypress-multi-reporters
mochawesome-report-generator flags
cypress.json
cd examples/<example-project>
npm i
npm test