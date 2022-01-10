openbase logo
cmr

cypress-mochawesome-reporter

by Liron Er
2.3.0 (see all)

Zero config Mochawesome reporter for Cypress with screenshots

Readme

cypress-mochawesome-reporter

npm node npm npm

Zero config Mochawesome reporter for Cypress with screenshots attached to tests.

Example report

Mochawesome report with fail test screenshot

Cypress compatibility

reporter versioncypress versionreporter branch
v2>= 6.7.0
>= 6.2.0 with experimentalRunEvents: true		master
v1>= 4.0.0v1

migration guide from v1 to v2

Setup

  1. install cypress-mochawesome-reporter
npm i --save-dev cypress-mochawesome-reporter

or

yarn add -D cypress-mochawesome-reporter
  1. Change cypress reporter

config file (cypress.json by default)

  "reporter": "cypress-mochawesome-reporter"

or command line

--reporter cypress-mochawesome-reporter
  1. Add to cypress/support/index.js
import 'cypress-mochawesome-reporter/register';
  1. Add to cypress/plugins/index.js
module.exports = (on, config) => {
  require('cypress-mochawesome-reporter/plugin')(on);
};

or (cypress-mochawesome-reporter >= 2.2.0)

const { beforeRunHook, afterRunHook } = require('cypress-mochawesome-reporter/lib');

module.exports = (on) => {
  on('before:run', async (details) => {
    console.log('override before:run');
    await beforeRunHook(details);
  });

  on('after:run', async () => {
    console.log('override after:run');
    await afterRunHook();
  });
};
  1. run cypress

Custom options

If you want to customize your HTML report with mochawesome-report-generator flags just add the flags you want to reporterOptions

{
  "reporter": "cypress-mochawesome-reporter",
  "reporterOptions": {
    "reportDir": "cypress/report",
    "charts": true,
    "reportPageTitle": "custom-title"
  }
}

Additional reporter options:

nametypedefaultdescription
embeddedScreenshotsbooleanfalseEmbedded external screenshots into HTML using base64, use with inlineAssets option to produce a single HTML file
quietbooleanfalseSilence console messages
saveAllAttemptsbooleantrueSave screenshots of all test attempts, set to false to save only the last attempt
debugbooleanfalseCreates log file with debug data

Examples

  1. Simple use of cypress-mochawesome-reporter
  2. Using cypress-multi-reporters
  3. With mochawesome-report-generator flags
  4. Change default screenshots folder in cypress.json
cd examples/<example-project>

npm i
npm test

