openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cms

cypress-match-screenshot

by Julian Burr
1.1.0 (see all)

Utility to take screenshots during a cypress test and match them against previous runs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cypress-match-screenshot

npm version

Utility to take screenshots during a cypress test and match them against previous runs.

Disclaimer

Cypress is actively working on a feature like this, see https://github.com/cypress-io/cypress/issues/495. With that in mind this package should only be seen as temporary solution until Cypress publishes their official solution … but if you're like me and want to do some screenshot matching rather sooner than later, feel free to give it a shot 😄

Usage

yarn add cypress-match-screenshot --dev

Then register the custom command in your cypress/support/commands.js file:

import { register } from 'cypress-match-screenshot';
register();

That's it, now you can use the feature like this:

describe('Example', function () {
  it('Should match screenshot', function () {
    cy.visit('https://google.com');
    cy.matchScreenshot('Google Screenshot');
  });
});

On the first run the assertion will always pass and the tool will just store the screenshot. On subsequent runs it will take a screenshot and compare it to the previous one. Only if the difference is below the threshold the assertion will pass and the old screenshot will be replaced by the new one.

You can find all diffs as images in cypress/screenshots/diff to see what excactly changed 😊

CI

NOTE: I haven't played around with screenshot matching in CI, so treat everything in here careful and please feel free to add / edit anything if you find missing or wrong information 😊

Keep screenshots around to be matched

By default Cypress deletes all the screenshots before running tests in CI mode. To disable that (to keep the screenshots around so they can be matched in subsequent runs) just add the following to your cypress.json config:

{
  "trashAssetsBeforeHeadlessRuns": false
}

API

register

name (optional)

You can optionally define the name you want the functionality to be registered on. By default its matchScreenshot.

import { register } from 'cypress-match-screenshot'
register('myCustomName');

// then in the test
cy.myCustomName('Example');

Match screenshot method

cy.matchScreenshot(name, {
  threshold,
  thresholdType
});

name

If you have multiple screenshots within the same test case, you need to give them unique names so that the matcher can identify which image it should match to. It also makes it easier for you to find the image in the screenshots folder.

The general rule for screenshot naming is: [Test Suit Name] -- [Test Name] -- [Screenshot Name].png

options

  • threshold: Threshold for the screenshot matching, default: 0.005
  • thresholdType: unit for the threshold,pixel or percent, default: percent

Update screenshots

If you want to update the base screenshots with the new generated set, put the updateScreenshots parameter to your Cypress config. This will allow your tests to pass and the base screenshots being replaced by the new ones.

Todos

  • Crop screenshots to only contain relevant viewport (see https://github.com/cypress-io/cypress/issues/1810)
  • See if we can add more meaningful assertion messages
  • Somehow show the diff image whenever the check fails
  • Test and verify CI behaviour of this plugin

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial