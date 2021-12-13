Using Cypress and Mailosaur together you can:
Mailosaur is a service that lets you automate email testing (e.g. email verification, password resets, etc.) and SMS testing (e.g. one-time passwords).
Mailosaur also provides dummy SMTP servers to test with; allowing you to catch email in staging environments - preventing email being sent to customers by mistake.
Follow these steps to start testing email with Cypress:
Install the Mailosaur commands via
npm:
npm install cypress-mailosaur --save-dev
Once downloaded, add the following line to
cypress/support/index.js to import the commands into your Cypress project:
require('cypress-mailosaur');
Mailosaur commands need your Mailosaur API key to work. You can learn about managing API keys here.
cypress.json
{
"env": {
"MAILOSAUR_API_KEY": "your-key-here"
}
}
cypress.env.json file
You can create your own
cypress.env.json file that Cypress will automatically check. This is useful because if you add
cypress.env.json to your
.gitignore file, the values in here can be different for each developer machine.
{
"MAILOSAUR_API_KEY": "your-key-here"
}
To set the environment variable on your machine, it needs to be prefixed with either
CYPRESS_ or
cypress_.
export CYPRESS_MAILOSAUR_API_KEY=your-key-here
For this example, we'll navigate to a password reset page, request a new password link (sent via email), and get that email.
Create a new test spec:
touch cypress/integration/password-reset.spec.js
Now edit the file to something like this:
describe('Password reset', () => {
const serverId = 'abcd1234'
const serverDomain = 'abcd1234.mailosaur.net'
const emailAddress = 'password-reset@' + serverDomain
it('Makes a Password Reset request', () => {
cy.visit('https://github.com/password_reset')
cy.title().should('equal', 'Forgot your password?')
cy.get('#email_field').type(emailAddress)
})
it('Gets Password Reset email from Mailosaur', () => {
cy.mailosaurGetMessage(serverId, {
sentTo: emailAddress
}).then(email => {
expect(email.subject).to.equal('Reset your password');
passwordResetLink = email.text.links[0].href;
})
})
it('Follows the link from the email', () => {
const validPassword = 'delighted cheese jolly cloud'
cy.visit(passwordResetLink)
cy.title().should('contain', 'Change your password')
cy.get('#password').type(validPassword)
cy.get('#password_confirmation').type(validPassword)
cy.get('form').submit()
})
})
You can test pretty much anything with Mailosaur and Cypress, including:
For more information, check out the full Mailosaur docs for the most up-to-date guides and troubleshooting tips.
Mailosaur Team, Premium, and Ultimate customers can perform SMS tests with Cypress, whilst Trial account users can just ask support to enable this feature to try it out!
SMS testing works in just the same way as email testing above. However rather than dealing with email addresses, you search using phone numbers instead. For example:
cy.mailosaurGetMessage(serverId, {
sentTo: '447555111222'
}).then(sms => {
expect(sms.text.body).to.equal('Your OTP code is: 123456')
})
Install all development dependencies:
cd test/react-app
npm i
cd ../../
npm i
The test suite requires the following environment variables to be set:
export CYPRESS_MAILOSAUR_API_KEY=your_api_key
export CYPRESS_MAILOSAUR_SERVER=server_id
Run all tests:
npm test
You can get us at support@mailosaur.com